Nothing Launches Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro With 140x Zoom

Nothing has announced two aggressively priced smartphones, the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, and both arrive with hardware you almost never see in the budget tier: periscope telephoto cameras. The Pro model headlines the duo with an eye-grabbing 140x zoom claim, signaling a push to bring flagship-style imaging downmarket.

Budget Phones Gain 140x Zoom, With Real Benefits at 5x to 10x

At the core of this launch is zoom. Each handset features a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical magnification, with the Phone (4a) Pro stretching to a company-claimed 140x digital reach. While that upper limit is more bragging rights than daily driver, the meaningful win for users is sharper mid-range zoom—think 5x to 10x—where folded optics and high-resolution sensors can deliver cleaner detail than typical digital crops.

It’s a notable move for the price bracket. Rival mid-rangers like the Realme 12 Pro+ tout periscope hardware with up to 120x digital zoom, but many popular alternatives in this range, including the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55, skip true telephoto entirely. Bringing a dedicated periscope to both models sets Nothing’s pair apart on paper.

Design and Durability Get a Lift With Tougher Builds and IP Ratings

Nothing stays faithful to its transparent aesthetic, now with sturdier framing and more polish. The Phone (4a) Pro introduces a sleek metal unibody that’s just 7.95mm thick and carries IP65 protection, helping it shrug off dust and water spray. The standard Phone (4a) tightens up its frame and camera bump and achieves IP64 resistance.

Signature lighting returns and gets smarter. The Phone (4a) adds a new Glyph Bar with 63 mini-LEDs across seven zones, rated up to 3,500 nits for at-a-glance alerts, timers, charging status, or even a pocketable fill light. The Pro upgrades to a denser 137-LED Glyph Matrix that can display widgets such as a battery gauge or digital clock, turning the back into a subtle, glanceable interface.

Cameras and Imaging Software Aim for Sharper Long-Range Zoom

The Phone (4a) Pro pairs its 50MP periscope with a Sony LYT700C main sensor, a dedicated ultra-wide, and a 32MP selfie camera. The standard Phone (4a) mirrors much of that setup, anchoring its array with a 50MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization alongside a 50MP 3.5x periscope, a Sony ultra-wide, and a 32MP front shooter.

Both devices lean on the company’s TrueLens Engine 4 to handle tone mapping and detail recovery, delivering Ultra XDR photos and video aimed at balancing highlights and shadow detail. AI tools, including a Photo Eraser for removing distractions, tap into on-device and cloud-assisted processing to clean up shots with minimal fuss. As testing labs like DxOMark have long underscored, consistent zoom quality hinges on stabilization and computational tuning as much as optics, so real-world results at 10x and beyond will be the metric to watch.

Performance, Displays, and Battery See Notable Upgrades Here

Under the hood, the Phone (4a) Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, with the company citing up to 27% faster CPU and 30% better graphics compared to earlier 7-series chips. It’s paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for snappier app launches and multitasking. The Phone (4a) opts for the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, a modest step up that targets roughly a 7% uplift to CPU and GPU and a 10% gain in efficiency.

Displays are tuned for speed and brightness. The Pro features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel running at 144Hz with peak brightness up to 5,000 nits (small window), while the Phone (4a) uses a 6.78-inch AMOLED at 120Hz with HDR peaks up to 4,500 nits. Both are shielded by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i for improved durability over prior midrange glass formulations, according to the manufacturer.

A 5,080mAh battery powers each model, with 50W fast charging advertised to hit about 60% in 30 minutes. That capacity-plus-efficiency combo should offer all-day longevity for most users, even with higher refresh rates enabled. On the software side, Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 brings refreshed icons, floating apps, smarter widgets, and an AI Dashboard to centralize controls over machine-learning features. Update support is stated at three years for Android versions and six years for security patches.

Pricing and Market Outlook for Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro

The Phone (4a) starts at £349, €349, or ₹31,999, while the Phone (4a) Pro begins at $499, £499, €479, or ₹39,999. That places the standard model squarely against value champions, and it positions the Pro as a sub-$500 option with a periscope—still rare territory.

Analysts at Counterpoint Research have noted growing consumer demand for high-end camera features, even in mid-tier devices, as buyers hold onto phones longer and prioritize photographic versatility. Nothing’s bet is clear: make periscope zoom the headline reason to choose these phones over rivals. If image processing holds up at practical zoom levels and the displays deliver near their stated peaks, the 4a duo could nudge competitors to rethink what “budget” imaging should include.