Nothing Launches Headphone a With Five-Day Battery

Nothing is pushing hard into the over‑ear arena with the Headphone a, a bold new pair of cans that pair playful styling with an eye‑catching promise: up to five days of continuous listening on a single charge. Priced at $199 and offered in Black, White, Pink, and a limited‑edition Yellow, the Headphone a aims to undercut premium rivals while touting endurance figures the category rarely sees.

A battery claim that dwarfs rivals’ endurance ratings

Nothing cites up to 135 hours of playback with active noise cancellation disabled, backing it up with fast top-ups that deliver about five hours of listening from a five-minute charge, and roughly two hours for a full refill. For context, Sony’s WH‑1000XM5 is rated around 30 hours with ANC, Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra targets roughly 24 hours, and Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 advertises up to 60 hours. If Headphone a lands anywhere near its claim in real‑world use, it would more than double the stamina of many mainstream competitors.

As with any headline figure, conditions matter: manufacturers typically test at moderate volumes with specific codecs and features disabled. Still, the raw number is notable, especially for travelers and hybrid workers who want to forget about chargers for an entire workweek.

Design and controls built for daily comfort and use

Nothing leans into its design DNA here, but swaps the usual monotone palette for brighter options, including a punchy Yellow accent model. At 310 grams, the Headphone a sits between featherweights and the heaviest premium sets; for reference, Sony’s WH‑1000XM5 weighs about 250 grams, while Apple’s AirPods Max comes in at around 385 grams. Breathable memory foam cushions aim to distribute pressure for long sessions without hotspots.

Physical controls take center stage. Instead of erratic touch surfaces, Nothing uses a trio of tactile inputs charmingly named Roller, Paddle, and Button. Volume, playback, and ANC modes can be adjusted by feel, which frequent flyers often prefer when jostling through cabins. A neat extra: switch the Button to camera shutter mode and it acts as a remote trigger for your phone’s camera—handy for group shots without fumbling.

An IP52 rating provides basic protection against dust and light moisture, enough for commutes and gym sessions, though not designed for heavy rain or rinsing.

Sound quality and active noise cancellation features

Under the hood, 40mm titanium‑coated dynamic drivers handle the heavy lifting. Titanium coatings can add stiffness and reduce breakup at higher volumes, helping preserve detail and reduce distortion. The Headphone a supports LDAC for high‑bit‑rate wireless audio on compatible devices and claims Hi‑Res Audio support, aligning with standards promoted by the Japan Audio Society.

Nothing’s Adaptive ANC includes three presets to match changing environments, from quiet offices to transit hum. In the companion Nothing X app, listeners can dial in an eight‑band EQ, save custom tunings, and even share profiles with the brand’s community. A real‑time Bass Enhancement algorithm monitors low frequencies to add punch without smearing vocals or cymbals—useful if you jump between podcasts and bass‑heavy playlists.

Connectivity options and practical extras for daily use

Beyond Bluetooth, the Headphone a embraces versatility. Dual‑device connectivity lets you stay paired to a laptop and phone simultaneously across Android, iOS, and Windows. There’s USB‑C for charging and a 3.5mm port for wired listening when latency or battery life takes priority—an increasingly rare inclusion as brands abandon analog jacks.

Voice calls and voice assistant support are expected, though Nothing’s focus here is clearly endurance, ease of control, and codec flexibility rather than bleeding‑edge microphone arrays.

Price, color options, and Nothing’s broader market position

At $199, the Headphone a undercuts flagship ANC headphones from Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser by a wide margin while promising a feature slate that checks most boxes for commuters and casual audiophiles. The color lineup spans Black, White, and Pink, with a Yellow edition positioned as a limited release for those who want the most eye‑catching look.

If Nothing’s five‑day battery headline holds in independent tests—and if the tuning matches the company’s pitch—Headphone a could become the go‑to recommendation for buyers who rank longevity and straightforward controls above prestige branding. The market rarely sees 100+ hour claims paired with LDAC support, adaptive ANC, and tactile hardware controls at this price. That mix alone makes Nothing’s latest an unusually compelling wildcard in the over‑ear category.