Nothing Headphones Turn Skeptic Into Believer

I went into my first week with Nothing’s over-ears expecting a fun design exercise and a middling commute companion. I came out wondering why I waited this long. These are the first headphones in years that changed my habits, not just my soundstage.

The model I tested is the Nothing Headphone A, and after a few days of real-world use — desk work, walks in loud city streets, flights — I don’t want to go back to tap-only controls, daily charging, or earbuds that lose the plot when the wind picks up.

Design That Fixes Everyday Friction For Daily Use

Nothing leans into industrial flair, but here form follows function. The cups are light yet sturdy, the clamp is moderate, and the headband distributes weight evenly enough that I wore them for hours without hotspots. Glasses-on comfort was better than expected, thanks to pads that are supple rather than springy.

Colorways skew playful — three vivid earcup options on a white chassis plus an all-black variant — but the more consequential choice is the hardware itself. This is a rare pair that treats physical controls as a feature, not a relic.

Physical Controls I Didn’t Know I Needed

A textured volume roller, a crisp playback paddle, a power toggle, and a customizable multifunction button handle everything without guesswork. No swipes, no long-press roulette, no accidental track skips when you brush your hair or adjust a hoodie.

In practice, the roller’s tactile detents make micro-adjustments easy while walking, and the paddle is confident enough to use with gloves. It sounds minor, but cutting false inputs to zero made my listening calmer. It turns out utility is a luxury.

Sound That Holds Up To Real Listening Sessions

Under the hood are 40mm titanium-coated drivers that deliver a crisp, slightly energetic tuning. Bass has grip without boom, mids sit forward enough for podcasts and vocals, and the treble stays clean unless you push poor recordings hard. It’s a crowd-pleasing balance that flatters mainstream mixes.

With LDAC enabled on a compatible Android phone, you get up to 24-bit transmission (Sony specifies LDAC at up to 990 kbps, subject to conditions). Independent testing from outlets like RTINGS has long noted that codec differences can be subtle in noisy environments, and that tracks, seal, and drivers matter more. That tracks here: wired mode edges out Bluetooth for critical listening, but wireless is more than good enough for 95% of my use — streaming lossless or high-bitrate tracks and long-form talk.

Noise Canceling That Works With You Anywhere

Active noise canceling lands squarely in the “credibly effective” tier. Three ANC levels in the Nothing X app make quick work of HVAC hum and bus drone, and they shaved enough bark off street repairs that I could keep volumes lower. When I needed awareness, a single press flipped to transparency with a natural, unboomy passthrough.

That lower volume matters. WHO safe-listening guidance pegs 85 dB as the upper daily exposure for about eight hours. Effective ANC lets you hear detail without brute force, which is a win for your ears over the long haul.

Battery Life That Resets Expectations For Weeks Between Charges

This is the headline feature. Nothing rates Headphone A at up to 135 hours with ANC off and around 75 hours with ANC on. Put differently, that’s roughly three straight days of continuous playback with canceling active — or, for normal people, weeks between charges.

Context helps: Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are quoted at up to 30 hours with ANC, Bose QuietComfort Ultra around 24 hours, and Apple’s AirPods Max near 20 hours. Even allowing for real-world variance, Nothing’s claim is in a different league, and my usage — a mix of music, calls, and podcasts — barely dented the gauge across an entire workweek.

Software Touches And Real-World Fit That Make Daily Use Smoother

The Nothing X app is clean, with a simple EQ, ANC modes, and button remapping. I assigned the multifunction key to my voice assistant, but it can double as a camera shutter if that’s your thing. Pairing was uneventful, switching between laptop and phone was smooth, and call quality drew no complaints on either end.

Little details add up: the cups fold flat for bags, the hinges feel confidence-inspiring, and the glossy finish wipes clean easily. If you sweat a lot or live in a dusty climate, the white finish shows more character; the black looks stealthy and sleek.

Where They Land In A Crowded Market For Mid-Range Buyers Today

Industry trackers like IDC continue to report growth in the hearables category as hybrid work and travel rebound. In that context, Headphone A slots into a sweet spot: not chasing studio neutrality or luxury materials, but nailing endurance, ergonomics, and day-to-day usability at a mid-range price.

Audiophiles will still seek pricier flagships with wider soundstage and more granular EQ. But if your checklist prioritizes battery life, foolproof controls, reliable ANC, and a sound signature tuned for modern streaming, these are easy to recommend — and, in my case, hard to take off.

I tried Nothing’s headphones expecting a novelty. What I found was a new default.