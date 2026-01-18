Nothing Headphone (1) and Ear (3) prices hit record lows

Nothing’s newest audio gear just hit all-time lows, with the Nothing Headphone (1) dropping to $239 and the Nothing Ear (3) falling to $149. Both colorways are included, making this the most accessible entry point yet into the brand’s transparent design ecosystem.

Why These Deals Matter For Budget-Minded Audio Shoppers

The Headphone (1) discount represents a 20% cut from its $299 list price, a rare dip for a model that only recently arrived in the over-ear category. In a market where flagship ANC headphones from Bose and Sony often sit near $400, this move positions Nothing as a style-forward alternative with a feature list that undercuts legacy brands on price.

Analysts tracking personal audio note that shoppers have become more value-conscious while still demanding premium features like adaptive ANC and high-bitrate Bluetooth codecs. These record lows reflect that shift: midrange products are adopting high-end tricks, and aggressive pricing is accelerating adoption.

Nothing Headphone (1) highlights and key features

The Headphone (1) leans hard into Nothing’s design language, with squared-off cups and a transparent housing that exposes some of the internals. Unlike most over-ears, it carries an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance—useful if your commute involves unpredictable weather, and uncommon among rivals that typically skip any official ingress protection.

Sound is tuned a touch warm by default, but the Nothing X app gives you an eight-band EQ to reshape the profile. Active noise cancellation performs well against steady low-frequency rumbles such as subway cars and aircraft cabins, and a transparency mode keeps conversations natural when you need to hear your surroundings.

On connectivity and formats, you get Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC support for higher-bitrate streaming on compatible Android devices, plus USB-C wired listening for zero-latency scenarios. Spatial audio features add a wider stage to movies and games, and they’re easy to toggle in the app.

Battery life is a standout: internal testing by reviewers has consistently placed it around 35 hours with ANC enabled and up to 43 hours with ANC off. That means a week of office use without hunting for a charger, even if you keep noise cancellation active.

Nothing Ear (3) price drops to its lowest level yet

If you prefer something pocketable, the Ear (3) hits $149 with a $30 discount. The earbuds carry over Nothing’s transparent aesthetic and compact case while delivering strong ANC for their class. They also support LDAC and offer a responsive transparency mode for street awareness.

A hallmark feature is the advanced tuning toolkit. Beyond a simple three-band adjustment, the app unlocks a full parametric EQ with eight bands, letting you dial back bass or lift presence with surgical control. That flexibility is handy because the default signature leans bass-forward, which many listeners enjoy but some may want to refine.

Call quality benefits from Nothing’s speech enhancement algorithms—marketed as a “Super Mic” approach—though wind rejection still lags the very best. Battery life lands a bit over five hours per charge with ANC on, with roughly another 22 hours in the case, which is competitive for lightweight buds.

How Nothing Headphone (1) and Ear (3) stack up today

Against leaders like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, the Headphone (1) doesn’t chase every premium bell and whistle but wins on price, design, battery life, and that rare IP rating. For earbuds, the Ear (3) goes toe-to-toe with Pixel Buds Pro and Beats Studio Buds+, trading some call mic polish for a more powerful EQ toolkit and LDAC support typically found on pricier sets.

Market watchers such as IDC have noted a steady migration of premium features into midrange audio, and these drops exemplify the trend. You’re getting high-resolution codec support, capable ANC, and app-driven personalization without paying top-tier prices.

Practical buying advice for choosing between these two

Choose the Headphone (1) if you want long-haul comfort, marathon battery life, wired USB-C backup, and a design that doesn’t look like every other pair on the train. Opt for the Ear (3) if you need a travel-light companion with robust ANC and a studio-grade EQ that can reshape the sound to your taste.

Both models are available in Black and White from major retailers, and both are at their lowest recorded prices. If you’ve been eyeing Nothing’s audio gear, this is the moment to make the jump before routine pricing returns.