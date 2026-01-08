Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro now $37.40 off at Amazon

Amazon has an eye-catching deal on the Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro, which is reduced from $99 to a lowly $61.60 now.

That’s $37.40 off, or 38% off a feature-rich smartwatch that undercuts much of the budget competition without skimping on what matters.

CMF is the design-focused sub-brand of Nothing, the consumer tech company headed by Carl Pei. The Watch 3 Pro is aimed at people who want solid health tracking, built-in GPS, and reliable alerts that aren’t delivered in a fussy package — but who also don’t want to pay flagship money. It connects to Android and iOS devices via an app and is designed for everyday fitness and smart utility.

Why this discount on the CMF Watch 3 Pro is a good deal

Sub-$70 smartwatches aren’t often packed with onboard GPS, stress tracking, and blood oxygen readings like the Amazfit Bip U Pro is, along with extensive notification controls. It’s the combination that does the trick here. You get phone-free run tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, and those glanceable call and message notifications — if you want to get the things that matter (and none of what doesn’t) without breaking the bank or the battery.

Value is also about consistency. Nothing’s wearables have been all about clear UI, solid connectivity, and multi-day stamina in mixed use. Exact battery life varies depending on factors like always-on display or frequency of GPS, but most users in this price tier have come to count on days (instead of hours) between charges — an area where budget watches often do better than their more expensive counterparts.

Key features that make the Watch 3 Pro easy for daily use

Health and fitness: With its daily recovery, readiness, training load, and sleep insights, the Watch 3 Pro will keep you in top condition so there’s no reason not to be at your best each day. Combined with GPS, runners and walkers can map out routes and check pace without carrying a phone.

Smart utility: Triage your communications with call handling and message notifications when connected to your iPhone. And many Android users will see the ability to swipe down and tap to quick-reply, which is a nice perk if you like to send mild responses from your wrist while at work or in a workout.

Design and display: The visible, easy-to-read screen and simple case make it look modern enough to go with casual or workout wear. Other extras, like changeable bands and customizable watch faces, make the experience a personal one without driving the price up.

How the Watch 3 Pro compares in the budget smartwatch bracket

At this price point, the Watch 3 Pro is pitched against competition like Amazfit’s entry-level range of watches, the Redmi and Realme watch series, and some of Fitbit’s older trackers. Many lower-priced competitors under $70 forsake GPS or skimp on health sensors, instead using location data from a connected phone. Built-in GPS and SpO2 for $61.60 is an especially aggressive ask.

In a report, Counterpoint Research analysts observed that value-for-money smartwatches comprise the majority of unit shipments, with feature creep driving hardware like GPS and advanced metrics into lower price segments. This brings the Watch 3 Pro down near the bottom floor for a full-featured device, and rivals such as the Apple Watch SE or Galaxy Watch typically cost multiple times that.

Accuracy and health tracking caveats to keep in mind

As with all consumer wearables, the readings delivered by wrist-based heart rate and SpO2 sensors are estimates and may differ from an actual measurement due to fit or contributing factors such as skin temperature or motion. Groups like the American Heart Association and testing labs such as Consumer Reports consistently report that chest-strap heart monitors deliver more accuracy during vigorous exercise. Think of the readings as directional indications, not medical diagnostic tools.

GPS accuracy is also dependent on the surroundings. Route accuracy could be impacted by dense city areas, thick tree cover, and tunnels. For most casual runners and walkers, though, the on-wrist GPS here is perfectly sufficient for pace, distance, and course mapping.

Buying advice and setup tips before you place your order

Make sure you’re buying from a reputable seller on Amazon, and see if changing colors or bands influences price. Ensure your phone’s OS version is compatible with the companion app, and be ready to perform the first firmware update when you pair it for optimal performance and battery life.

As with any transaction, prices and availability are subject to change. If that spec set and deal are in line with your needs, it’s a good value pick in the budget smartwatch category.

Bottom line: strong value if you want an affordable smartwatch

It is one of the strongest bang-for-buck offers today on the Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro at $61.60. You also get GPS, extensive health monitoring, reliable notifications, and a clean design for 38 percent off. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade from a fitness band or looking for an affordable gateway smartwatch before committing to something more expensive, now’s your chance to add it to cart.