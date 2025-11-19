Nothing announces Nothing OS 4.0 rollout to begin this week

Nothing has announced that the stable Nothing OS 4.0 is on its way, and the update will be available for eligible phones starting this week. The update — based on Android 16 and branded as Flow — comes after weeks of public beta testing and represents a significant leap in the company’s ongoing quest to infuse its software experience with AI-enhanced capabilities.

Rollout timing and official details for Nothing OS 4.0

In a post on the Nothing Community, the company said that the public launch is on its way and thanked beta testers who have helped mold our release. We will listen for an official announcement to make sure which models come first and what one can hope to expect in the initial wave. Like any Android update, it will be incremental, starting with a smaller percentage of users and ramping up as things are stable.

Nothing, the company, isn’t positioning Flow as lipstick on a pig. The company’s messaging emphasizes a smoother, more contextual experience — a signal that the big changes may largely be under the hood and in how the OS surfaces information when you need it.

And as for the endgame, that will be unveiled with the full announcement, but the demonstrated sequence is a reliable roadmap. Products under that program are:

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 2a and 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro

Those are strong bets to get Nothing OS 4.0 right away.

Since then, we’ve heard that Nothing Phone 3a Lite and more recent variations are on the way as well. Phones under the CMF sub-brand that are running Nothing OS should also be on this track, assuming each device’s promised upgrade schedule and certification schedules (particularly for carrier variants) get it there.

Nothing OS 4.0: What’s new in features and changes

On top of Android 16’s platform improvements, Nothing OS 4.0 adds tweaks for everyday fluidity and customization. There’s the new Extra Dark Mode for easier late-night usage and possible power savings on OLED displays; Pop-Up View for floating windows that simplifies multitasking; and a condensed 2×2 quick settings tile for presenting essential controls in a less cluttered manner.

Lock screen customization is enhanced with two new clock faces, and the Essential Apps idea grows via Nothing Playground — user-built widgets and mini utilities that can be shared and installed to personalize your setup without resorting to heavy apps.

Camera improvements are on the agenda as well. The Nothing Phone 2 series will also get the Stretch feature, which was introduced in the Phone 3 line and subtly reframes and corrects perspective for more appealing shots without you having to edit them manually.

The most controversial new feature is Lock Glimpse, a lock screen surface that aims to offer timely updates and useful content. After receiving input from the community, Nothing has stressed user choice and made it clear that the functionality is turned off by default on the Phone 3a line. Look for obvious toggles that have been present in the past to keep a lock screen experience you are comfortable with.

AI in the core without losing control or transparency

Little has been said about turning AI into a system-level feature, not just an app in the background. From the looks of it, Flow’s philosophy seems to emphasize context-aware tools that reduce friction — whether that means surfacing the correct widget or camera tweak inside a glanceable card as soon as it becomes relevant for you — while still allowing manual control for users who don’t like too many things.

This balance will be crucial. Other Android OEMs know from experience that AI features work best when they’re transparent, easy to turn off, and respectful of lock screen boundaries. The choice by Nothing to ship polarizing pieces off out of the box on some editions suggests that the company is paying attention to its community.

Prior to the OTA, back up your data, clear some storage headroom, and charge up to at least 50 percent.

Make sure you are on the latest build if you participated in the open beta to ease your transition. As with all staged rollouts, you may not see the update on your carrier-branded device for a little while after unlocked models start updating, as approvals are finalized in other countries or by carriers.

Bottom line: The stable Flow release of Nothing OS 4.0 rolls out this week. According to the manufacturer, if you have a late-model Nothing phone, such as your Phone 2, Phone 3, or a member of the 2a or 3a families, then look for the alert and full changelog when they drop with the official announcement.