NotebookLM Adds EPUB Support for E‑Books and Study Guides

Google’s NotebookLM just picked up a long‑requested capability that makes it far more useful for readers and students alike. The AI notebook now accepts EPUB files as sources, so you can drop in reflowable e-books and study guides without converting them to PDFs. Alongside the new format support, NotebookLM is rolling out Custom Infographic styles to all users, expanding how you turn dense chapters into clear visuals.

EPUB is the open standard for digital books maintained by the W3C Publishing group, designed for reflowable text that adapts to any screen. Unlike PDFs, which fix every element to a page, EPUBs preserve structure—chapters, headings, footnotes, and a navigable table of contents. That structure is gold for AI tools: it helps models segment content cleanly, respect context boundaries, and surface citations more reliably.

EPUB 3.3, the current W3C Recommendation, also includes semantic markers (like epub:type) and accessibility features that clarify what’s a header, figure, aside, or endnote. When an AI system ingests material with these cues intact, it can generate more accurate summaries, timelines, and concept maps. For learners, that translates to clearer chapter outlines and fewer misinterpretations of sidebars or captions as core text.

There’s a practical benefit too: EPUB is the default format across major storefronts and libraries outside Amazon’s ecosystem, including Apple Books, Kobo, and most academic repositories. If you’ve collected open textbooks, white papers from university presses, or DRM‑free novels, odds are they’re already in EPUB.

What’s New in NotebookLM Today: EPUBs and Infographics

NotebookLM’s latest update allows you to upload EPUB files directly as sources. That removes a common friction point—converting to PDF—while retaining the reflowable layout and internal navigation that make e-books easier to parse. If you’re building a study notebook from an open textbook, you can now keep chapters intact and let the AI reference sections more precisely.

The release also expands visual output. Custom Infographic styles are now available to all users with 10 distinct themes:

Sketch

Kawaii

Professional

Scientific

Anime

Clay

Editorial

Instructional

Bento grid

Bricks

You can choose orientation:

Landscape

Portrait

Square

And set information density to:

Concise

Standard

Detailed

A short prompt—specifying tone, color palette, or audience—helps tailor the final layout, whether you’re making a one‑page cheat sheet or a social‑ready explainer.

Example: upload a biology EPUB chapter on cell respiration, ask NotebookLM for a Bento grid infographic in Scientific style with a blue‑green palette, orientation set to landscape, and detail level on Standard. The system can distill key steps, definitions, and diagrams into a single visual you can print or share.

Smarter Study Workflows With EPUBs and Visual Outputs

With EPUB support, students can keep a complete, navigable source inside NotebookLM and query it like a live textbook. Typical prompts might include:

Outline Chapter 5 with section headings

Extract glossary terms and definitions

Compare this author’s argument with the one in my uploaded lecture notes

Fiction readers benefit too. Uploading a novel in EPUB lets you generate character maps, chapter recaps, or thematic summaries. For book clubs, the new infographic styles can turn a reading guide into a shareable visual briefing tailored to your group’s taste—from playful Kawaii to clean Professional.

One caveat is the broader e-book landscape: many retail titles are protected by DRM and aren’t easily exportable as standalone EPUB files. NotebookLM’s new capability is most seamless with DRM‑free materials such as open educational resources, public‑domain works, and publisher PDFs already released in EPUB format.

Part of a Bigger Push to Ground AI in User Sources

The update fits Google’s steady effort to tether generative AI to user‑provided content. NotebookLM has recently added features like Cinematic Video Overviews, more discoverable notebooks, and deeper connections to Gemini projects—signals that the product is evolving from a smart summarizer into a full research and study companion.

Industry researchers and standards bodies, including W3C and academic groups studying retrieval‑augmented generation, have consistently highlighted how well‑structured, sourced material improves factuality. Embracing EPUB is a pragmatic way to bring that structure into everyday study routines without format gymnastics.

Bottom line: by welcoming EPUBs and expanding infographic outputs, NotebookLM meaningfully upgrades how readers, students, and educators can turn longform texts into accurate, useful study assets with less manual prep.