NordVPN Early Black Friday Deal: Drop to $2.99

An early Black Friday deal has reduced NordVPN’s long-term price to just $2.99 a month, as one of the very best VPNs gets materially cheaper than normal.

Redeemable on multi-year plans, it gets you an additional three months of service and is just below the promotional floor we’ve generally had our sights set on (it’s been bouncing around between about $3.09 to $3.99). It’s a savvy play to secure new subscribers before holiday season ramps up, too, and for many users represents the best balance of price-to-features on the market at this moment.

What you get for $2.99 a month on multi-year plans

At this price, you’re getting the full NordVPN network, which includes servers in 111 different countries and with support for the company’s NordLynx protocol (a WireGuard-based version) as well as standard OpenVPN. The plan grants 10 simultaneous device connections — which should be enough for any family — and core protections such as a dependable kill switch, split tunneling on supported platforms, and obfuscated servers to help keep connections stable in restrictive networks.

NordVPN’s capabilities go beyond just tunneling. Threat Protection can also stop trackers, bad domains, and some malware downloads, reducing the need for separate browser add-ons. Power users have access to multi-hop (Double VPN) for even further encryption and the option of using Meshnet for securely connecting through your own devices. For those willing to step up to higher pricing tiers, add-ons incorporate safe cloud storage and a scanner for data breaches under one account.

For streaming access, NordVPN is a solid competitor. In recent industry roundups and evaluation scores by reputable testers, NordLynx has consistently held up well in throughput (usually reaching midrange 700–900 Mbps on gigabit lines) and provided access to popular streaming libraries across regions. That balance — the speed of travel, and the consistency with which people have come to rely on it — is what makes a sub-$3 rate enticing for travelers, remote workers, and those who are leveraging multiple services.

Speed, security and independent validation explained

But who cares about performance claims if we’re missing trust signals, and NordVPN has stacked plenty. It has had its logging policy audited by independent parties, the latest being Deloitte, which confirmed that the service does not maintain any logs of identifiable activity. The platform operates diskless (RAM-only) servers, which means data is overwritten with every reboot, and the company has a public bug bounty program designed to reward security research and fast patching.

Privacy groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and national cybersecurity authorities often recommend consumers opt for providers with clear policies, updated encryption, and third-party audits. NordVPN ticks off those boxes and gives advanced users room to tinker with more complex privacy configurations when they want. For everyday use — public Wi‑Fi, streaming on the road, keeping ISPs and network snoops out of your browsing history — its default secure setup is super easy to follow and performs well.

Read The Fine Print Before You Click Buy

There are two big caveats that come with just about all VPN offers: For starters, that eye-popping percentage off is typically a reduction off an inflated price, as opposed to the going promotional rate. In other words, 70%+ off is an eye-popping discount, but the real price you’ll enjoy will be the one you pay per month throughout your contract. Even at $2.99, this is still a very good price relative to typical sale lows.

Second, renewal pricing can jump. Auto-renew may require you to sign up at the standard rate after the first term, so put a reminder in your device to re-evaluate before renewal. Also keep in mind that most legitimate VPN providers, NordVPN included, allow you to test their services risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. That window should be put to good use in order to test the speed your routes run at, make sure the streaming libraries that you are interested in continue to work with it, and see if 10 device slots are enough for your family.

The plans have different names — Basic, Plus, Complete, and so on — so match features based on your needs.

If all you need is a quick, private tunnel, the entry plan typically suffices. If you prefer bundled extras like secure cloud storage or identity-related alerts, a higher tier could be cheaper in the long run than cobbling together à la carte services.

Who shouldn’t sign up for this NordVPN deal today

That promo is aimed squarely at people who are interested in long-term value: those who travel often and need hotel or airport Wi‑Fi, professionals who work remotely and insist on stable, encrypted connections, streamers who care that their access is fast and region-flexible. If you’ve been waiting for a sub-$3 worthy option, this comes close. If you have dozens of devices in your household, you may prefer a service that offers unlimited connections, but 10 is plenty for most people.

NordVPN almost never goes below $3 (for comparison, that’s the lowest price we see during major sale seasons like Black Friday), so this is as low as it gets for one of our favorite VPNs. If you can commit for the long term and are not afraid of recurring costs or renewals, committing now will save you significantly over paying month-by-month later in this season.