Nominal Hits $1B Valuation After $155M Raise

Hardware testing software startup Nominal has reached unicorn status after closing an $80 million Series B extension led by Founders Fund, valuing the Los Angeles company at $1 billion. The round lands just months after a $75 million Series B led by Sequoia, bringing Nominal’s total raised to $155 million in 10 months—a rapid ascent for a three-and-a-half-year-old firm operating in one of the toughest corners of engineering.

Nominal builds software that helps hardware engineers design, plan, execute, and analyze tests, a notoriously fragmented workflow that spans benches, chambers, rigs, and field trials. The company began as a picks-and-shovels provider for defense programs and now says it counts four of the five largest U.S. defense contractors among its customers—an adoption curve that stands out in an industry known for multi-year vendor vetting.

A Fast Climb To Unicorn Status After Series B Rounds

The back-to-back investments from Sequoia and Founders Fund telegraph strong conviction from top-tier firms that historically pick market-defining infrastructure companies. An extension this soon after a major Series B often signals that customer pull is outpacing hiring, infrastructure, and compliance build-out—especially in defense, where secure on-prem deployments, air-gapped environments, and export controls like ITAR are table stakes.

Speed matters here. In capital-intensive hardware programs, testing is the silent critical path. Bottlenecks compound as designs iterate across electrical, mechanical, and firmware teams. If Nominal’s platform shortens test cycles or improves traceability from requirement to result, even by modest increments, the budget impact can be outsized across aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

Why Hardware Testing Is Having A Major Moment

Hardware is getting more software-defined: sensors, actuators, and compute packed into tightly integrated systems. That complexity strains traditional testing built on spreadsheets, homegrown scripts, and siloed instruments. Modern programs rely on hardware-in-the-loop, environmental and vibration profiles, electromagnetic compatibility, and long-duration burn-ins—each generating torrents of telemetry that are difficult to correlate without a unifying data layer.

Industry incumbents like NI (acquired by Emerson in a multi-billion-dollar deal) and Keysight dominate instrumentation and measurement. Meanwhile, simulation heavyweights Ansys and Cadence sit upstream in design and modeling. Nominal’s opportunity lies between these layers: orchestrating test plans, ingesting raw signals, automating pass/fail criteria, and giving cross-functional teams a shared system of record that ties test data back to configurations, requirements, and changes.

Defense Traction Few Startups Achieve At Scale

Penetrating major defense primes is notoriously hard. Procurement cycles are long, security requirements are rigid, and integration footprints sprawl across legacy benches and custom rigs. Yet defense innovators have been seeking faster iteration amid evolving threats and supply chain constraints. Programs now emphasize model-based systems engineering and continuous verification, creating an opening for software that unifies test orchestration and evidence capture across facilities and tiers of suppliers.

The claim that four of the five largest primes use Nominal suggests the platform clears hurdles around data sovereignty, role-based access, and auditability, and supports standards like MIL-STD-810 and DO-160 test documentation. It also implies Nominal can live alongside PLM and ALM systems from Siemens, PTC, and Jama, while speaking fluently to lab equipment from NI and Keysight—no small technical feat.

Product Signals And Differentiation In Testing Software

Although Nominal has not publicly detailed every module, customers in this class typically demand three things: configuration control across hardware revisions and fixtures; continuous ingestion and normalization of test data; and analytics that elevate failure analysis from tribal knowledge to repeatable workflows. Layer in permissions, lineage tracking, and tamper-proof evidence for certifications, and the value proposition becomes clearer.

Another likely differentiator is deployment flexibility. Defense programs often require on-prem or hybrid deployments across secure networks. Delivering feature parity across cloud, on-prem, and air-gapped environments—while maintaining low-latency data handling from instruments—tends to separate purpose-built platforms from repurposed dev tools.

A Market Attracting Strategic Money And Partnerships

Testing and verification have moved from cost center to competitive weapon. Consolidation at the top—such as the proposed acquisition of Ansys by Synopsys—underscores how central validation has become across chip-to-system stacks. In parallel, venture appetite for dual-use and defense-aligned software has expanded, as seen in funding momentum for companies modernizing the defense industrial base.

Nominal’s raise aligns with that macro picture: strategic investors are leaning into infrastructure that compresses development cycles and hardens supply chain quality. If the company can replicate its defense traction in adjacent categories—space, EVs, robotics, and energy systems—its data network effects could compound as customers standardize on a single test layer.

What To Watch Next As Nominal Scales Its Platform

Key markers to track include time-to-deployment in secure environments, depth of integrations with PLM and lab systems, and whether Nominal can quantify cycle-time reductions or yield improvements at scale. Enterprise certifications and authorizations—ranging from FedRAMP-equivalent cloud postures to high-impact on-prem controls—will also shape expansion velocity.

For now, the signal is unmistakable: a young, LA-based picks-and-shovels startup has vaulted into unicorn territory by attacking the least glamorous, most decisive phase of building complex machines—the grind of testing. With $155 million raised in 10 months and top-tier investors in its corner, Nominal is positioned to make hardware verification feel less like friction and more like leverage.