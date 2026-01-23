Nintendo Talking Flower Preorders Open for Fans

The cheery chatterbox from Super Mario Bros. Wonder is jumping off the screen and onto your desk. Nintendo’s official Talking Flower figurine is now available to preorder, and early interest suggests this will be one of the year’s buzziest Nintendo collectibles. If you’re trying to lock one in before the rush, here’s where to buy it and what to know before you check out.

Where to Preorder the Nintendo Talking Flower Right Now

My Nintendo Store is the primary destination for preorders. The figurine is listed at $34.99, and orders are fulfilled directly by Nintendo, which is your safest bet for day-one availability and authentic packaging. Inventory can fluctuate quickly with high-profile Nintendo merch, so be prepared to move fast once you see the add-to-cart button live.

Additional listings commonly follow at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. Availability and timing can vary by region and retailer, and some stores stagger preorders in waves. If you prefer a specific retailer for rewards or pickup, add the product to your wishlists and enable notifications so you catch the next window the moment it opens.

Avoid third-party marketplace listings that mark up the price before launch. Nintendo’s MSRP is $34.99, and legitimate retailers should match it. If a listing is higher, it’s likely a reseller—wait for official stock to reappear instead of overpaying.

Price and Everything You Get With the Nintendo Talking Flower

Priced at $34.99, the Talking Flower is designed as a desk-friendly figurine that actually speaks—including spontaneous messages and a manual Talk Button for on-demand quips. Nintendo says it can deliver uplifting phrases in 10 languages, making it a globally friendly collectible for multilingual households or fans who want to hear the character’s personality in different locales.

Beyond affirmations, the flower can comment on the time of day and temperature, and it occasionally plays background music—features that turn a static display piece into a playful desk companion. While Nintendo has not outlined every technical detail, expect an onboard speaker and simple controls suitable for all ages.

Retailer Insights to Know Before You Click Buy and Check Out

No retailer-exclusive editions or bonuses have been announced, so choosing a store comes down to stock, shipping speed, and your preferred loyalty perks. Big-box retailers often offer free shipping at certain thresholds or with membership programs. If you want the figurine as close to launch as possible, prioritize sellers that provide clear delivery estimates at checkout.

Return policies for collectibles can differ between retailers, especially once packaging is opened. If you’re a sealed-box collector, review return terms in advance. For gifts, consider retailers that offer easy in-store returns to simplify post-holiday exchanges.

Will It Sell Out? What to Expect From Early Demand

History says yes, at least in bursts. Nintendo-branded collectibles—amiibo, special-edition controllers, and limited figures—often see rapid day-one sellouts and rolling restocks. Retail analysts at Circana have noted consistently strong demand for video game merchandise and accessories, and Mario-themed products in particular tend to spike around major releases and social buzz cycles. Expect waves of availability rather than a constant open preorder.

The best strategy: secure one at My Nintendo Store as early as you can, then watch other retailers for backup orders or gifts. If you miss the initial window, restocks are common, but they can appear with little notice.

Preorder Tips to Beat the Rush and Secure Day-One Stock

Create or sign in to your My Nintendo Store account in advance and save your shipping and payment details. Doing this can shave crucial seconds off check out during high-traffic drops.

Turn on alerts at your preferred retailers and follow official Nintendo channels for stock updates. When inventory opens, check out immediately rather than browsing—most sellouts happen in minutes, not hours.

Stick with authorized sellers. If a listing is not sold directly by a recognized retailer or Nintendo, it’s likely a reseller. High markups and uncertain ship dates are red flags—wait for the next official restock.

Key Details at a Glance for the Nintendo Talking Flower

Official product name: Nintendo Talking Flower inspired by Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Price: $34.99 MSRP

Core features: Voice lines in 10 languages, spontaneous and button-activated messages, time and temperature callouts, occasional background music

Bottom Line: The Smartest Way to Preorder the Talking Flower

The fastest and most reliable place to preorder the Nintendo Talking Flower is My Nintendo Store at the $34.99 list price, with additional retailers expected to follow in waves. Given how quickly Nintendo collectibles tend to sell out, secure your preorder as soon as you spot stock, and avoid inflated third-party listings. If you love the Talking Flower’s in-game charm, this is the rare desk toy that brings that energy to real life.