Nintendo Switch 2 Reported To Add Replaceable Batteries

Nintendo is reportedly preparing a version of the next Switch that lets players swap the batteries in its removable controllers themselves, a first for the company’s hybrid console line. The change, flagged by Nikkei Asia, would initially apply to Switch 2 Joy-Con units sold in the European Union, reflecting mounting regulatory pressure to make consumer electronics easier to service.

A Shift Triggered by New EU Battery Rules for Devices

The European Union’s Batteries Regulation requires portable batteries in appliances to be replaceable by the end user within a defined transition window. The law targets two persistent problems in modern gadgets: sealed-in power cells that doom devices when capacity fades, and the mounting environmental costs of short hardware life cycles. By compelling designs that can be opened with ordinary tools and without destructive adhesives, the EU aims to reduce waste and keep gear in service longer.

For players, the upside is immediate and practical. Instead of booking a repair slot or living with shrinking battery life, you could carry a spare and be back from 1% to 100% in minutes, whether you’re on a long flight or mid-marathon at a weekend tournament. It’s convenience, but it’s also control: the difference between planning around a repair center and managing your own hardware on your terms.

What Will Likely Change On Joy-Con Controllers

Today’s Joy-Con pack 525 mAh lithium-ion cells and are held together with tiny tri-point screws and adhesive strips. A user-replaceable design would likely prioritize accessible fasteners over glue, a simple connector for the battery lead, and clear instructions. Expect staples of service-friendly builds: pull tabs or minimal adhesive, standardized screws, and battery labeling for easy part identification.

What remains unclear is whether the main Switch 2 console—or only the Joy-Con—will receive true end-user battery access. The base unit’s larger cell and tighter thermal and structural constraints make the design challenge trickier. The early reporting explicitly calls out the controllers; Nintendo has not indicated whether the console itself will follow suit in any region.

The Rule Behind the Design: EU Batteries Regulation Details

Under the Batteries Regulation, portable batteries must be “removable and replaceable by the end-user” using commonly available tools, and without specialized heat or solvents. Documentation and spare parts availability are also part of the framework. The European Commission has framed the rule as both a circular-economy measure and a consumer-rights win, emphasizing longer lifespans and better access to maintenance.

The environmental context is stark. The Global E-waste Monitor estimates roughly 62 million metric tons of e-waste are generated worldwide each year, with small electronics a major contributor. Batteries aren’t the only culprit, but they often determine when a device gets shelved. For lithium-ion chemistry, capacity commonly falls to about 80% after roughly 500 full charge cycles, a point when many users start eyeing upgrades. Replaceability offers a reset button.

Right To Repair Momentum Could Broaden Access

While the EU is setting the pace, right to repair is gathering steam elsewhere. States including California, Minnesota, New York, and Oregon have enacted laws that increase access to parts, tools, and manuals for a wide range of products. Manufacturers have already shown they’ll harmonize designs across regions to reduce complexity—Apple’s shift to USB-C across iPhone is a well-known example—so an EU-first battery swap system could easily spill over to other markets if logistics and liability pencil out.

The gaming sector has also been inching toward more repair-friendly practices. Valve sells official Steam Deck parts through retail partners, and iFixit’s teardowns of recent hardware generations show more modular internals and fewer permanent adhesives than a few years ago. Nintendo moving closer to this ethos—at least for controllers—would be a notable cultural turn for the Switch family.

Environmental And Economic Upside For Players

Do-it-yourself battery swaps extend hardware life, delay costly replacements, and keep accessories out of the junk drawer. A replaceable Joy-Con battery could revive a controller for multiple battery lifecycles, not just one. That changes the math on ownership, making a controller you love a long-term companion rather than a consumable.

There are marketplace effects, too. If Nintendo supplies official batteries and straightforward guides, expect a healthier refurb ecosystem and secondhand values that don’t crater when cells age. For families, teams, and tournament organizers, being able to refresh a fleet of controllers on-site is a simple operational win.

Open Questions Nintendo Still Needs To Answer

Key details remain unconfirmed. Will Nintendo sell replacement batteries directly to consumers and retail partners? How will warranties treat self-service swaps? Will packaging include safety guidance for handling and shipping lithium cells, which must meet UN 38.3 transport standards? And most importantly for fans outside Europe, will this design be global, or tied only to EU stock-keeping units?

Nikkei Asia’s reporting suggests a gradual rollout, which implies supply chain coordination for new battery SKUs, controller shells, service documentation, and translations. That cadence makes sense for a hardware change touching certification, safety, and after-sales support.

Why This Matters for Switch 2 Owners and Players

If Nintendo follows through, Switch 2 players in the EU will gain something increasingly rare in modern gadgets: genuine ownership over a critical wear component. It is a practical upgrade, a sustainability play, and a signal that regulatory pressure can nudge even iconic gaming hardware toward longer lifespans. And if history is any guide, once a mass-market product line adopts a more repairable design in one region, the odds improve that everyone else eventually benefits, too.