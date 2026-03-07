Nintendo Sues US Over Tariffs Delaying Switch 2 Preorders

Nintendo has filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade, arguing that Trump-era tariffs were unlawful and directly disrupted the company’s Switch 2 preorder timeline. The complaint seeks refunds of duties paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, plus interest and attorney fees, after the Supreme Court invalidated the tariff program.

Nintendo Takes Its Case To The Trade Court

The case, styled Nintendo of America Inc. v. United States, targets the federal government and names several agencies with tariff authority, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Department of the Treasury, and the Department of Commerce. The company contends that the duties, triggered by executive actions under IEEPA, exceeded lawful authority and were imposed without proper statutory grounding.

In the filing, Nintendo says it was materially harmed by the tariff regime and asks the court to compel a prompt refund of all IEEPA-related duties it paid, with interest. The Court of International Trade is the specialized venue that handles challenges to customs actions and trade remedies, and it has broad authority to order refunds if duties are found unlawful.

Supreme Court Ruling Opened The Floodgates

Nintendo’s suit follows the Supreme Court’s recent decision striking down the tariff framework the Trump administration invoked under IEEPA. That ruling has catalyzed a wave of corporate litigation: more than 1,000 companies have now filed related refund claims, including major shippers and retailers such as FedEx and Costco, according to trade attorneys tracking the docket.

The central legal issue is whether IEEPA, which is intended for national security emergencies, can be used to levy broad, peacetime tariffs on consumer goods without congressional approval. The Court’s rejection of that approach dramatically reshaped the enforcement landscape and set up a high-stakes unwind of duties collected across multiple sectors.

How The Tariffs Hit Switch 2 Preorders and Pricing

Tariff uncertainty landed at the worst possible moment for Nintendo’s hardware rollout. As the company readied Switch 2, it put preorders on hold amid shifting cost projections tied to the new duties. Although the console ultimately launched at $449.99, Nintendo faced higher landed costs across its accessory lineup, where prices rose to absorb the duties.

There is precedent for how sensitive this market is to tariff policy. During an earlier trade flare-up, Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft jointly warned the U.S. Trade Representative that roughly 96% of game consoles sold in the U.S. were assembled in China, leaving little short-term flexibility to reroute production. Nintendo later diversified select assembly to Vietnam to hedge risk, but most core components still moved through East Asian supply chains that became more expensive under the tariffs.

In an industry where early-cycle console margins are thin and profitability relies on attach rate and software sales, even a small duty can tip go-to-market math. That helps explain why Nintendo delayed preorders, kept the console price steady to protect demand, and allowed accessory pricing to carry more of the shock.

What Nintendo Wants And What Buyers Should Expect

Nintendo is pressing for full refunds of all IEEPA duties it paid, plus interest and fees, regardless of liquidation status—a reference to whether customs entries were finalized. If the Court agrees, the Treasury could be on the hook for significant repayments not only to Nintendo but to hundreds of other claimants.

Consumers, however, are unlikely to see direct reimbursements. Even if companies recover duties, standard practice is to treat refunds as corporate relief rather than pass-through credits to past purchasers. Analysts note that any benefit for buyers would be indirect, potentially easing future pricing pressure rather than reversing historic increases on accessories or peripherals.

Procedurally, these cases often hinge on the administrative record behind the tariffs, agency justifications, and whether the government followed required rulemaking steps. The Court can remand to agencies for further explanation, but when the underlying authority is found lacking, refunds tend to follow.

The Next Tariff Fight Is Already Looming

Even as companies pursue refunds, the trade outlook remains unsettled. Following the Supreme Court ruling, former President Trump floated a new global tariff rate of 10% and said he could raise it to 15%. If advanced through a different legal channel, that policy would again reshape cost structures for electronics importers and revive the same pricing and launch calculus Nintendo and its peers just navigated.

For now, Nintendo’s lawsuit is a bellwether. It captures the broader tech industry’s push to claw back duties tied to a program the high court rejected and highlights how fast-moving trade policy can ripple through a marquee hardware launch. The outcome will help determine whether the costs from that turbulence stay on corporate ledgers or return to government coffers.