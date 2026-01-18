Nintendo Opens Preorders For New Switch 2 Joy-Con Colors

Nintendo is giving Switch 2 owners a fresh way to personalize their setups: the first alternate-color Joy-Con pair is now up for preorder. The set pairs a Light Purple left controller with a Light Green right controller at a list price of $99.99, matching the look and feel of the pack-in Joy-Con 2 while adding a more understated two-tone flair.

The new shades aren’t loud neon finishes; they’re softer tints that show up around the base of each joystick and along the inner rail edges, adding just enough contrast to stand out without clashing with docks, grips, or cases. Otherwise, these Joy-Con 2 deliver the same feature set as the standard pair included with the console, including motion controls, HD Rumble, and the familiar modular slide-on design.

What’s New in the Light Purple and Light Green Colorway

Unlike the default Light Blue and Light Red Joy-Con 2 that ship with the system, this combo leans toward a pastel aesthetic. The color treatment extends to the inner connector accents, preserving the Switch 2’s matched-edge look when the controllers are docked to the rails.

Nintendo hasn’t announced matching console shells or docks in these tones, and for now the pair is offered as a bundle rather than individually. If individual sales open later, expect more playful mix-and-match possibilities—an approach that proved popular on the original Switch where fans blended left and right colors into personalized sets.

Price and How It Compares With Other Controllers

At $99.99, the Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 land at the same price as the current standard pair after a recent adjustment to Nintendo’s controller pricing. That may look steep next to single-piece gamepads like Sony’s DualSense or Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller, but Joy-Con are sold as two independent controllers with advanced motion sensors, modular rails, and unique compatibility with games designed around split play.

Accessory demand remains robust across the industry. Retail trackers such as Circana have consistently ranked controllers among the top-selling gaming accessories in the US, and Nintendo’s ecosystem tends to see spikes in accessory interest whenever new colorways or special editions land. Color is more than cosmetic—fresh hues often nudge lapsed players to refresh their setups or add a spare pair for couch co-op.

Nintendo’s Color Strategy And Track Record

Nintendo has a long history of fueling hardware enthusiasm with color. The first-gen Switch cycled through a rainbow of Joy-Con, from classic Neon to themed releases like the Super Mario Odyssey red set and the pastel pair packaged with the Animal Crossing edition console. The approach keeps hardware feeling new between big software drops and provides an easy upgrade path that doesn’t require buying a whole new system.

Expect the company to expand the palette over time. While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed additional shades to match this Light Purple/Light Green duo, prior generations saw seasonal rotations and tie-ins. Accessories often follow: color-matched straps, carry cases, and steering wheels tailored for Mario Kart have historically arrived alongside or shortly after new controller colors.

Availability and Buying Tips for the New Joy-Con Colors

Preorders are live through major retailers and Nintendo’s own storefront. Early inventory for new colorways can move quickly, especially in regions where certain hues trend on social media. If you’re set on this combo, reserving a pair eliminates the restock chase.

Because the set is currently sold only as a bundle, consider your household’s multiplayer needs. A second pair enables instant two- or four-player sessions in titles built for individual Joy-Con, and gives you a backup if a controller is in for service. If individual colors become available later, you can get creative with asymmetrical pairings—Light Purple with Light Blue, for instance, has a subtle gradient vibe that photographs well.

Bottom Line on Nintendo’s New Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con

If the default Switch 2 palette isn’t your style, Nintendo’s new Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 deliver a tasteful refresh without changing the hardware formula. The price aligns with the current Joy-Con 2 lineup, the colors add quiet personality, and preorders make it easy to lock in a pair before the inevitable rush from collectors and colorway completists.