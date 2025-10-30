Ninja Slushi Max sale cuts price by $100 with code MAX100

The season’s best appliance deal just landed: the new Ninja Slushi Max for $399.99 with code MAX100, down from $499.99, saving 20 percent. Whether you’re hosting parties, managing team snack duty, or just digging easy frozen blended drinks, this early-life discount on the high-capacity slushie maker from Ninja is a deal that almost never occurs.

What the $100 Ninja Slushi Max deal gets you today

The Slushi Max is the product’s second act, and this is a major savings for the latest edition. Use code MAX100 on the checkout page to get the $399.99 price right now. No bundles, deals, or add-ons are required.

Capacity is the main advantage: a 150-ounce chamber equals about 15 ten-ounce servings before requiring a refill. That’s one round for a kid’s birthday, a tailgate, or a holiday open house. In reality, 1.17 gallons is more coverage than many countertop frozen drink makers.

If you’re moving up from a blender-plus-ice situation, you’ll notice two things right away: greater uniformity of the cold mixture and less dilution. The Slushi Max cools the mixture directly, rather than smashing ice cubes, leaving you with about 20 percent clearer syrup, soda, or cocktail.

Faster chilling without ice for uniform slush textures

Ninja says the Max model freezes and agitates up to 2x faster than the original. Practically, that means a one-ingredient soda slush is ready for a crowd — up to 14 servings — in about 45 minutes, and the machine will hold that semi-frozen state so guests can go back for refills.

It’s all about chilling and agitation, done properly. Rather than relying on ice, the unit chills the mixture in the canister while rotating paddles ensure the crystals are small and uniform — just what you want for that spoonable, straw-sippable texture.

SlushAssist, Ninja’s automatic mode, judges what’s in the chamber and adjusts to hit that texture target with barely any input from you. Want more control? Manual mode offers temperature and consistency control, handy if you like a thinner soda slush or a thicker milkshake style for dessert.

Circana analysts have also found steady demand for at-home specialty beverage makers as customers entertain more at home, and this machine taps that trend by turning everyday ingredients — cola, juice, chocolate milk — into party treats.

Handles up to 20% ABV for wide cocktail options

Another significant upgrade is the Slushi Max’s ability to handle higher alcohol content than the previous model. Ninja says it can process drinks up to 20 percent ABV, which basically lets you whip up wine slushies, hard seltzer freezes, and classic cocktail batches. In practice, typical canned seltzers run around 5 percent ABV and wine blends are typically 12–14 percent ABV.

For nonalcoholic runs, the large chamber lets you prep rounds that actually keep up with demand — think post-game milkshakes for a youth team or hot chocolate slushies for a winter gathering. Because you’re not adding ice, flavors stay punchy and consistent from the first serving to the last.

Value check and who should buy the Slushi Max now

At $399.99 with code, the Slushi Max positions itself as a centerpiece appliance rather than a novelty. If your household routinely buys convenience-store slushies at roughly $2.50–$3.00 a cup, you’d break even after about 135–160 homemade servings, not counting syrups or mixers. Hosts who entertain monthly or families with frequent team events will likely reach that quickly, especially with 15 servings per batch.

If you’re space-constrained or only make frozen drinks a few times a year, the original Slushi with a smaller capacity or a traditional blender may suffice. But for anyone who values precise texture, zero dilution, and true party-scale output, the Max’s speed and volume are the differentiators that justify the jump.

How to claim the Ninja Slushi Max $100 discount

Add the Ninja Slushi Max to your cart and enter the promo code MAX100 at checkout to see the $100 discount applied. As with most appliance promotions, pricing and availability can change quickly, especially ahead of peak entertaining season.

Bottom line on the Ninja Slushi Max 20 percent deal

If frozen drinks are on your holiday menu, this is the moment to lock in the larger, faster model at a meaningful 20 percent cut — before the rush and before the price snaps back.