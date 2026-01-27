Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fryer Hits Lowest Price

If you’ve been waiting for a standout air fryer deal, this is it. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL is down to $149.99, a 50% cut from its typical $299.99 list price, and the lowest price we’ve seen from major retailers. For a premium 6‑in‑1 indoor grill and air fryer with a built‑in smart thermometer, this is a rare sub‑$150 steal.

Beyond the headline discount, the Smart XL’s combination of high‑heat grilling and fast air frying makes it a weeknight workhorse—especially when outdoor grilling isn’t an option. It sears, crisps, and roasts in a compact footprint, trimming time and oil without trimming flavor.

Why This Deal Stands Out Among Recent Air Fryer Sales

Price trackers like Camelcamelcamel and Keepa show this model usually hovering in the $230–$300 range, only dipping during major shopping events. Hitting $149.99 represents a genuine floor, not a routine promo. If you’re value‑hunting, this is the price point that historically doesn’t last.

Air fryers remain one of the most resilient small‑appliance categories, according to Circana’s retail data, so meaningful markdowns on top‑tier models are increasingly uncommon. That makes a true 50% cut on a flagship unit newsworthy.

Key Features That Matter for Everyday Cooking

Six functions cover everyday cooking: grill, air fry (air crisp), roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. The grill element reaches up to 500°F with cyclonic airflow, delivering those quick, high‑heat results you normally expect from an outdoor grate—without smoke flooding the kitchen.

The integrated smart thermometer is the secret weapon. Instead of babysitting steaks or chicken, you set your target doneness, insert the probe, and let the unit manage the finish. That’s not a gimmick; it dramatically tightens consistency across proteins.

The “XL” designation translates to family‑friendly capacity for mains and sides at once. The included air‑crisp basket, grill grate, cleaning brush, and thermometer round out a kit that’s ready out of the box. Removable parts are easy to wash, with nonstick surfaces that cut down on scrubbing.

Real‑World Results and Time Savings You Can Expect

Think weeknight chicken thighs in about 18–20 minutes, roasted vegetables in 10–12, or frozen fries that hit peak crispness in under 15—without a preheat cycle that eats your evening. High heat means you can lay down char on one‑inch ribeyes, then let the probe pull them right at medium‑rare.

Compared with deep frying, air frying uses far less oil while still producing crunch; manufacturers often cite up to 75% less fat used versus traditional frying. Consumer Reports’ testing has consistently shown that top air fryers deliver notably crisp textures without the heavy oil load.

There’s also an efficiency angle. The Department of Energy notes that smaller countertop appliances generally waste less energy than heating a full‑size oven for small batches. Faster preheats and focused heating translate to practical savings over time.

How It Stacks Up to Rivals in the Air Fryer Market

Popular alternatives like the Instant Vortex Plus or Cosori Premium excel at straight air frying but lack the Smart XL’s high‑heat grill plate and onboard probe. If you primarily want fries, wings, and sheet‑pan veggies, those models can be cheaper. If you want steakhouse‑style sear lines, salmon with crisp skin, or thick pork chops finished to temperature, the Smart XL’s design and probe give it an edge.

Multi‑cookers with air‑fry lids can mimic some functions, but they don’t deliver the same open‑grate grilling environment. In short: this Ninja is a hybrid that replaces both an air fryer and an indoor grill, which is what makes the current price compelling.

What to Know Before You Buy and Set Up This Model

Counter space matters. The Smart XL is larger than a basket‑only air fryer, so measure your spot, including clearance for the lid to open. It’s not loud, but you’ll hear the fan—normal for high‑flow air fryers. And like any grill‑style cooker, give it a little ventilation to help the built‑in smoke‑control system do its job.

Food safety still applies. Use the thermometer for poultry and thicker cuts, and follow USDA internal temperature guidance. For best results, pat proteins dry, preheat the grill setting, and avoid crowding the basket—airflow is your friend.

Bottom Line: Exceptional Value at a Rare Low Price

At $149.99—50% off list—the Ninja Foodi Smart XL delivers rare flagship performance at an entry‑level price. If you want one appliance that can sear steaks, churn out crispy veggies, and nail temps without fuss, this is the moment to buy. Deals at this level typically move fast, and this one earns its “best air fryer deal” billing on value alone.