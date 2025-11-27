NFL Thanksgiving Games Streaming Guide Released

Turkey, fixings and three consecutive NFL showdowns continue to be one of the most-viewed traditions on American television, and streamers have more options than ever for watching every snap without cable. Here is a clear, expert breakdown of where you can stream each Thanksgiving game, how to watch in-market and out-of-market, and smart ways to piece together the most frugal setup for your household.

Where each Thanksgiving NFL game airs and how to watch

Thanksgiving tripleheaders follow a familiar pattern: the early game is on FOX, the late-afternoon contest airs on CBS, and the primetime matchup goes to NBC with a simulcast on Peacock.

Most viewers can watch for free with an antenna, or with a streaming service that offers local networks.

Spanish-language options are typically offered through FOX Deportes for the FOX window and Telemundo/Universo for NBC’s primetime presentation, along with network apps offering secondary audio (SAP) tracks. Consult on-screen audio settings and local listings if available in your market.

Best cord-cutter services with local networks

YouTube TV has most local FOX, CBS and NBC affiliates and is a one-subscription service for all of Thanksgiving’s slate. It also has 4K add-ons for some broadcasts so rib-roast quality lives up to the price, multiview to see scores around the league and more.

Hulu + Live TV includes live FOX, CBS and NBC in most markets (along with ESPN) as well as a solid collection of on-demand content. If you’re already a Disney subscriber, this could be a way to combine multiple bills with one subscription.

Fubo is all about sports and usually comes with local FOX, CBS and NBC stations. It’s a top choice for picture quality, broad device support, and the availability of 4K on some FOX shows.

DirecTV Stream features strong local affiliate coverage and unlimited DVR on its higher tiers. For many households that want a cable-like channel lineup, plus the option to add on more — including regional sports networks and premium channels — it can be the best overall value.

Dish-owned Sling TV Blue offers many FOX and NBC affiliates in select cities, but does not air CBS. To finish the slate off, combine Sling Blue with Paramount+ for the CBS game and Peacock for primetime. Always check your ZIP code on the provider’s site because local channels vary.

These services usually cost somewhere between $40 and $90 a month, depending on promotions, add-ons and markets, and many have trial offers for first-time customers. Plans, features and availability can vary by region; check the local channel lineup before kickoff.

Network apps and standalone streams for each network

FOX games stream in the Fox Sports app and on the website with a pay-TV login. If you don’t have cable, you can use a vMVPD login from a live TV streaming service or watch free over the air.

CBS games stream on Paramount+. The service offers NFL on CBS in most local markets and is the simplest à la carte way to get the late-afternoon Thanksgiving window if you don’t want a full channel bundle.

NBC’s primetime game is available to stream on Peacock as well as to watch on your local NBC station. Peacock is the league’s main digital home for Sunday night and special windows on NBC and is compatible with many devices.

Mobile-only option with NFL+ for phones and tablets

NFL+ streams live local and primetime games (on phones only) and replays of every game. It is the least expensive way to stream Thanksgiving games on the go, but does not offer casting to TVs. Select a service that carries local networks if you want to watch in the living room.

Free over-the-air Thanksgiving games with an antenna

Because all three games will be broadcast on network TV, an indoor antenna is still the most dependable — and free — option if you are within range of local towers. The FCC’s DTV reception tools and AntennaWeb are useful sources for determining signal strength by address. In most metro areas, installation takes minutes and there’s no buffering — perfect for the image-quality conscious.

International streaming options and broadcast partners

Outside the United States, NFL Game Pass on DAZN (International) is the service to use to watch every game live or on demand in most places. Thanksgiving games in Canada are available on DAZN, which has complete NFL coverage in Canada, including every Sunday game and most American broadcasts available on Sunday Ticket and Game Pass. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sky Sports NFL and streamer NOW will carry the holiday slate. Check your local broadcaster and/or the DAZN website for current availability by territory.

4K streaming availability and essential bandwidth tips

FOX airs some NFL games in 4K HDR, which you can find on services like YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream; CBS rarely offers 4K for the NFL, and NBC’s Sunday primetime package is usually available to stream in HD only. For best results, aim for at least 10 Mbps per stream for HD and 25 Mbps for 4K, use wired Ethernet if you can, and restart your streaming device before the first game to clear out any cached apps.

Quick game-plan examples for every viewing setup

Budget path for a single TV: Pair an antenna for FOX/CBS/NBC with Peacock and, only if CBS is sketchy over the air in your region, Paramount+ to get the late-afternoon window.

Pair an antenna for FOX/CBS/NBC with Peacock and, only if CBS is sketchy over the air in your region, Paramount+ to get the late-afternoon window. One all-encompassing app: Opt for a full live TV bundle such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo or DirecTV Stream to have every local network in one place and access DVR controls to rewind the best plays.

Opt for a full live TV bundle such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo or DirecTV Stream to have every local network in one place and access DVR controls to rewind the best plays. Mobile-first: Subscribe to NFL+ if you need only phone or tablet access while on the move, and get Peacock or Paramount+ only if you plan to transition to a TV later.

Thanksgiving is consistently one of the most-watched days in sports, and Nielsen data and reports from leagues have found holiday slates to average more than 30 million viewers across three game broadcasts, with late-afternoon matchups nearing record numbers. Whatever way you stream, check those logins before game time and you won’t have to scramble for a two-minute drill if there’s buffering.