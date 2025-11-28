NFL Sunday Ticket Black Friday discount, price drops to $48

New customers can now access all out-of-market NFL games on every Sunday for the rest of the regular season at a discounted rate, with YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket going for a total of $48 as part of a limited Black Friday offer. For fans who held out instead of paying full price, this is the first truly affordable on-ramp before the push for a playoff spot.

What Your $48 Will Get You with NFL Sunday Ticket

The deal is good for the remainder of all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games from CBS and FOX. Put simply, you are able to watch the Sunday games that your local affiliates aren’t showing. This is perfect for those who have been displaced from their home market and just want to watch their favorite team every week without having to pay for a bloated cable bundle that won’t include out-of-market games anyway.

Sunday Ticket, in truth, does not feature locally televised games in your market or prime-time showdowns such as Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football. Playoff games and the Super Bowl are also not included. Consider it a valuable supplement to your local broadcasts and prime-time viewing—an answer for when your team isn’t on television where you are.

Eligibility and How to Sign Up for the Discount

The total is $48 for new subscribers only. You can add it through YouTube Primetime Channels, or pay extra for à la carte access with a side of YouTube TV—no base YouTube TV subscription necessary. The promotional price is the sum of $12 per month for four months, based on remaining regular season games.

And like with any sports package, it’s wise to take a look at your account settings for auto-renew options once you sign up. Sunday Ticket is purchased by the season, and while it’s billed through the end of the regular season, some subscribers want to cement their renewal choices heading into next year.

Why This Black Friday Price Stands Out for Sunday Ticket

Sunday Ticket normally averages out at $37.50 per month over the course of the season on standard pricing. The Black Friday structure cuts that to $12 a month for four months—an effective savings of $25.50 per month and a total of $102 over the rest of the season. For savvy, price-conscious eyes that waited until games actually mattered, it’s the most aggressive in-season pricing we’ve seen on YouTube’s part to date.

The timing is strategic. As Nielsen and Sports Business Journal have reported, the NFL is a force in live TV—it represents the vast majority of top telecasts annually. As playoff races tighten and the fantasy championships draw near, engagement surges. Now budget entry to the hall of cable fame makes it easy for fans to follow multiple teams and players without dealing with such half-assed options as unofficial streams or incomplete local lineups.

Key Details and Limitations You Need to Know

Blackouts still apply: if a game airs on your local CBS or FOX affiliate, you’ll watch that game through that local channel, not Sunday Ticket.

Sunday Ticket is for Sunday afternoon out-of-market games only—prime-time and postseason action belongs to the league’s broadcast partners. (Features and availability may vary by device, but with YouTube’s multiview option and strong app support for smart TVs, consoles, and mobile, keeping track of multiple games is easier than ever before.)

Offers are valid for new subscribers only. Students and returning subscribers, click here to check on the latest deals. If you’ve subscribed earlier this season, chances are good that the $48 total won’t apply to you. It’s worth taking a peek at your account for targeted discounts, but the headline deal is explicitly targeting first-time subscribers this season.

Who Benefits Most from This Sunday Ticket Deal

Displaced fans emerge the clear winner. For a Seahawks fan in Miami, a Cowboys die-hard living in Boston, or a Chiefs faithful who resides outside the team’s home market, you can now watch every Sunday appearance without ever having to figure out which game your region will carry. Fantasy managers and bettors also get a full look at players, missed injuries and usage, and late-week lineup changes—both of which will become more critical as bye weeks come to a close and seeding on the line goes up.

Your value math is easy: you’re covering the cost of one month of the standard plan for the rest of the season. If your Sundays are dominated by RedZone-like updates but you’re still stuck watching full games of your team because of regional blocks, it’s a more budget-friendly workaround.

Bottom Line: Is This NFL Sunday Ticket Deal Worth It?

If there ever was a time to dive into NFL Sunday Ticket, this is it. The $48 Black Friday price eliminates the biggest obstacle to catching all out-of-market Sunday games down the stretch. Join as a new user, change your renewal settings, and start seven weeks of the regular season—without overpaying.