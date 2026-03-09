New Open-Box Surface SE With Office 2024 Now $260

A rare high-value PC bundle just landed: a new, open-box Microsoft Surface SE 11.6-inch laptop paired with Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for $259.99. The combined list price is $628.98, so the offer sits roughly 58% under MSRP and directly addresses students, families, and small businesses that need a reliable Windows machine and a perpetual Office license without shifting to a subscription.

What You Actually Get in the Surface SE and Office Bundle

The software half is Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or Windows with a lifetime license tied to your Microsoft account—no Microsoft 365 subscription required. You get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote with interface updates built on Fluent Design, improved security hardening, and meaningful performance gains. Excel, for example, handles large datasets more smoothly, and PowerPoint’s built-in recording tools now make it easier to create narrated, video-rich presentations. Microsoft’s latest on-device AI cues assist with formatting, summarization, and basic data analysis, keeping workflows quick without sending everything to the cloud.

The hardware is the Microsoft Surface SE (2022) with an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Microsoft rates the battery at up to 16 hours, and the system ships with Windows 11 SE, the education-optimized variant designed for focused productivity, web research, and document work.

Why This Surface SE and Office 2024 Deal Stands Out

Most sub-$300 Windows laptops cut corners—frequently 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and no full desktop Office. Here, 8GB/128GB removes the most common bottlenecks and the perpetual Office 2024 license eliminates recurring fees. IDC has noted that entry-level Windows notebook average selling prices typically land well above this bundle’s cost, underscoring how unusual a $260 full-setup price is in today’s market.

For students and frontline workers, the combination matters: offline-capable Office apps with dependable local storage, plus web access for research and collaboration. Small businesses that still prefer perpetual licensing (often for budgeting or compliance reasons) also benefit, since Outlook and Excel remain the backbone tools for many teams.

Performance Expectations In The Real World

The Intel Celeron N4120 is a modest, quad-core chip tuned for efficiency. It’s well-suited to browser-based work, video meetings, spreadsheets, and note-taking. Independent benchmark aggregators such as PassMark generally place the N4120 far below newer Intel N100-class parts—often by 2x or more—so heavy multitaskers, large photo edits, or code compiles are not its lane. Keep your workloads light to moderate and it will feel responsive, helped by the 8GB RAM.

Battery life claims of up to 16 hours reflect controlled scenarios. In mixed use—Wi-Fi on, web browsing, document editing, and some streaming—expect closer to a full school or workday. The small display helps efficiency but also sets expectations: it prioritizes portability over expansive screen real estate.

Windows 11 SE Limitations and Key Open-Box Caveats

Windows 11 SE was built for education. Microsoft’s documentation highlights curated app availability, reduced background services, and default OneDrive integration for simpler, distraction-limited workflows. That’s great for focus and manageability, but it also means software installation is more restricted than on Windows 11 Home or Pro. Some devices running SE are managed in school environments; if you need broad app freedom, verify how this particular unit is provisioned and what installation paths are open to you. Reimaging to Windows 11 Pro is not an official consumer upgrade path for SE and may affect support.

On “open-box,” retailers generally define these units as near-new returns that are inspected, tested, and repackaged. They often carry limited warranties and a shorter return window than factory-sealed stock. Confirm the seller’s warranty terms, the return policy, and that the Office 2024 license key is unused and properly tied to your Microsoft account upon activation.

Who Will Get the Most From This Surface SE Bundle

Students who need a distraction-light Windows environment, dependable battery life, and full desktop Office for papers, research, and presentations.

Small offices and solo professionals who prefer a one-time Office purchase and handle email, spreadsheets, invoices, and slide decks without heavy media or dev workloads.

Families looking for an affordable, offline-capable homework and household budgeting machine that avoids another monthly subscription.

Bottom line on the Surface SE and Office 2024 bundle

At about 58% below list, this Surface SE plus Office 2024 bundle is a sharp buy for focused productivity at home, school, or a small business. You’re trading raw horsepower for price, battery life, and a perpetual Office license—and for many everyday workloads, that’s the right balance. Just align expectations around Windows 11 SE’s app limits and verify the open-box and licensing details before you check out.

Sources: Microsoft product documentation for Office 2024 and Windows 11 SE, IDC PC market analyses, and benchmark summaries from PassMark.