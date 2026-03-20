New Guide Reveals Nine Ways To Stop Online Tracking

The web runs on data, and much of it is collected about you. From the moment your browser connects, ad-tech firms and data brokers begin stitching together a profile built from clicks, searches, and swipes. Pew Research has found that 79% of Americans are concerned about how companies use their data — and with good reason: that profile fuels targeted ads, price discrimination, and, in some regions, government surveillance.

The fix isn’t one switch. It’s a small stack of habits and tools that, together, make you dramatically harder to follow. Here are nine straightforward moves that privacy engineers and security auditors routinely recommend — with the pros, caveats, and real-world context you need to choose wisely.

Choose A Privacy-First Browser To Reduce Online Tracking

Start where tracking starts: your browser. Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection and Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention block many third‑party trackers by default, while Brave and DuckDuckGo go further with aggressive fingerprinting defenses. Tor Browser provides maximal anonymity by standardizing how users “look” online, though it’s slower and some sites break. The Electronic Frontier Foundation notes that strong anti-fingerprinting is key as cookies fade and device profiling rises.

Add Proven Tracker Blockers For Stronger Protection

Layer extensions that cut advertiser telemetry at the source. uBlock Origin is widely praised by researchers for efficient, low-noise blocking; Privacy Badger from EFF learns to stop trackers that follow you across sites; Ghostery reveals who’s watching and blocks many by default. Academic projects studying the web’s “third‑party ecosystem” have documented tens of thousands of tracking domains — extensions help silence them without micromanaging every site.

Control Cookies And Site Storage To Limit Tracking

Cookies keep you logged in — and keep you visible. Set your browser to block third‑party cookies, clear site data on exit, and use site isolation tools such as Firefox Multi‑Account Containers to separate shopping, social, and work. Google has announced plans to retire third‑party cookies in Chrome, but advertisers are pivoting to new tactics like fingerprinting and cohort-based ads, so manual controls still matter.

Use A Trustworthy VPN And Private DNS For Privacy

A reputable VPN encrypts traffic and masks your IP address, frustrating location-based profiling and ISP snooping. It won’t stop web trackers alone, but it removes a powerful identifier. Pair it with encrypted DNS and a privacy-focused resolver (for example, services known for blocking malware and trackers) to keep lookups from leaking. Avoid “free” VPNs; regulators including the FTC have taken action against providers that misrepresented logging practices.

Shut Down Ad Personalization And IDs Across Accounts

Turn off personalized ads in your major accounts. In Google’s settings, disable Ad Personalization; in Meta’s Ad Preferences, limit audience categories and off‑site activity. On iOS, use App Tracking Transparency to block cross‑app tracking — analytics firm Flurry has reported global opt‑in rates around 25%, which means most users prefer not to be followed. On Android, reset your Advertising ID and opt out of ad personalization. These steps shrink the data firehose at its source.

Break The Email Linkage With Aliases And Burner Addresses

Your primary email is a golden key for profiling. Use aliases for newsletters, shopping, and one‑off signups via tools like SimpleLogin, Firefox Relay, or Apple’s Hide My Email, or choose privacy‑centric providers that support multiple addresses. Burner addresses from secure mail services help you access content without creating a durable identity. By decoupling services from your main inbox, you frustrate data brokers building “shadow profiles.”

Harden Your Phone And App Permissions To Limit Data Collection

Mobile apps glean far more than websites. Audit permissions and delete apps you don’t use. Set location to “While Using” and disable precise location unless essential. Revoke Bluetooth, contacts, and calendar access for apps that don’t require it. Check privacy dashboards on iOS and Android to see which apps query sensors and networks, then cut back background activity. Fewer permissions mean fewer data exhaust fumes to monetize.

Avoid Cross-Site Single Sign-Ons To Reduce Third-Party Tracking

“Sign in with” buttons are convenient — and convenient for trackers. Each time you use a social or ad‑tech identity to log in elsewhere, you extend the cross‑site graph that can be tied back to you. Prefer stand‑alone accounts secured with a password manager or passkeys. It’s a few extra seconds up front, but it keeps activity in one service from automatically enriching profiles in another.

Clean Up Your Data Trail With Opt-Outs To Remove Existing Profiles

Stopping new tracking is step one; minimizing what already exists is step two. Exercise privacy rights available in your region to access or delete data held by major platforms and data brokers. You can self‑serve opt‑outs with consumer reporting agencies and people‑search sites, or use reputable removal services like DeleteMe, Incogni, or Privacy Bee to automate requests. Regulators in the EU and several U.S. states recognize your right to limit data sales and sharing — use it.

Network‑level filtering tools such as Pi‑hole or AdGuard Home run on a small device or router and block ads and trackers for every gadget on your Wi‑Fi, from TVs to tablets. Real‑world users commonly see 10% to 30% of DNS requests blocked, a clear sign of how much background tracking is happening. Expect to whitelist a few domains for streaming services, but the privacy payoff is substantial.

No single step flips anonymity on, but together these nine moves change your default from “trackable” to “resistant.” The surveillance economy thrives on frictionless data. Add friction — wisely, consistently — and you take back leverage every time you go online.