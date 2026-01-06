New electric RV from Evotrex undercuts rivals with PG5 launch

There’s a new name in electric camping, and it comes bearing a list of features — punctuated by a price tag — designed to shake up the neophyte market trailered behind an e-bike. The battery-powered travel trailer, the Evotrex PG5, features a built-in range-extending generator and serious off-grid tech and is available for preorder with prices starting at $119,990. The Pioneer trim starts there, while fully loaded Atlas editions are $159,990 — a shot at category leaders Pebble and Lightship.

A Hybrid Powertrain That’s Built for the Real World

The PG5 is not self-propelled — it’s a trailer, approximately in the 28-foot class — but its powertrain philosophy mimics that of extended-range electric vehicles. Life systems and the tow vehicle are powered by a 43 kWh lithium battery, with power restored to the pack when shore power or solar isn’t available through an onboard gasoline generator system called Horizon. GOTMaster rooftop solar (1.5 kW) charges the battery during the day, providing campers three separate sources of energy.

Charging options are surprisingly varied for a trailer. With regard to campsite hookups, it uses a generic NEMA 14-50; the existing Tesla-style NACS variant most automakers are adopting under SAE J3400 came after Evotrex released the PG5. The one standout trick, though, is its ability to accept DC fast charging while mobile: the PG5 can share high-speed juice with another EV should the need arise (you could call it a rolling charger), i.e., when friends turn up in the wild with no juice left.

For tow vehicles — whether gas or electric — the PG5’s built-in energy can take the sting out of the common range penalty of towing a big trailer. Through independent testing and automaker recommendations, we know that towing can drastically reduce EV highway range (normally 30–50 percent depending on speed, grade, and weather). By running the trailer’s hotel loads directly from its own pack and capturing energy back when necessary using the generator, the PG5 is designed to mitigate that pain in actual use.

Price Check Against Lightship and Pebble

Value is indeed where Evotrex believes it will deliver a killer. The PG5 Pioneer starts at $119,990, and the Atlas with all the bells and whistles stickers at $159,990. In today’s electric RV world, that price undercuts the fully loaded Pebble at $179,000 (and is well below the Lightship lineup, which begins at $151,000 and can top $184k when optioned). Pebble has teased a less-expensive construction aimed at $113,500; more expensive still are the current top trims from both of its competitors.

It’s also clear Evotrex is coming in as a challenger brand. Lightship has helped define the electric trailer category and is building out production. Pebble has given people a preview of multiple devices and is running customers through small batches. Evotrex is opening the order book now and pegging the PG5 as a higher-spec alternative with a more inviting starting price.

Comforts That Lean More Toward Apartment Than Camper

The showstopper is in the back: behind two sofas and a grill, the rear wall of the Atlas trim model lifts up to create a 43-square-foot terrace with panoramic views. Push a button and the lower panel drops down to create a patio, or it can become a ramp for loading bikes and boards; meanwhile, the upper panel forms either an awning or a shade canopy — smartly designed, multifunctional engineering that further extends living space outside.

Inside, Evotrex avoids “RV-only” constraints. The main sleeping bed accepts a standard queen mattress (not your typical custom size), and there’s a second sleeping area that converts out of the dinette. A bedside control dial regulates climate, but also changes the tint of a moonroof overhead — stargaze or black it out. A wall-mounted tablet and companion app connect to the PG5’s onboard vehicle systems, providing status of power distribution, water tanks and tire pressures at a glance, along with exterior cameras for situational awareness.

The kitchen sounds like a sleek condo these days: double induction hobs, a refrigerator and separate freezer, microwave and pantry with built-in spice rack. Opposite stands a bath with full-height shower — something that taller campers will benefit from. These aren’t gimmicks; they will be the difference between a week-long trip that feels like roughing it and one that feels like living.

How Evotrex Ends Up at a Lower Price Point

Evotrex is California-headquartered, but the company touts a Shanghai R&D and supply chain footprint to help control costs. China has rapidly developed an EV ecosystem — in batteries and power electronics, for example — to help reduce the costs and lead times of manufacturing some components. Average lithium-ion pack prices dipped to approximately $139/kWh in 2023, according to BloombergNEF, a demonstration of structural deflation that products like the PG5 can work with.

The leadership team brings together consumer electronics and automotive DNA, with résumés that touch on Xiaomi, Pebble, Anker and Geely (the parent company of Volvo as well as Polestar). It’s a combination that presents itself in the PG5’s UI, connectivity and even how it manages power — all areas where more conventional RVs can feel somewhat old-fashioned or out of touch.

What Buyers Should Watch Before Preordering the PG5

As with any early-adopter purchase, there’s a lot of busy work. Would-be owners should look for:

Advertised DC fast-charge output levels

Onboard generator noise and emissions profiles (and campground rules regarding generator use)

Gross vehicle weight and payload ratings

Axle and brake specifications

Extent of the service network

House battery and power electronics warranty terms

If Evotrex lives up to its promise, the PG5 might turn out to be something of a sweet spot for tech-forward campers: a truly innovative, cheaper electric RV that can power your campsite and relieve towing range anxiety while also potentially rescuing a friend’s EV stuck in the same mud halfway down the trail. For a nascent segment, still figuring out what it is, that’s an appealing — and pragmatic — pitch.