New arrivals at Disney Plus and Hulu include Fear Factor

Disney’s bundle opens the week with a clean one-two punch: a gritty period drama returning on Hulu, an acclaimed European documentary arriving at both apps, and a splashy revival of a cult-favorite competition series. If you were looking for new reasons to click back and forth between Disney Plus and Hulu’s unified interface, Fear Factor’s reboot, The Tale of Silyan, and A Thousand Blows lead a lineup designed to grab both the family audience attracted by shiny lights as well as genre diehards.

What’s New in the Disney Bundle Package This Week

The major arrivals cut across three lanes: unscripted event on Hulu (Fear Factor House of Fear), prestige nonfiction on both services (The Tale of Silyan), and buzzy international drama on Hulu (A Thousand Blows Season 2). Around those tentpoles, Disney Plus adds fresh family fare; Hulu backfills with true-crime and reality staples. It’s the same mixture that the bundle pushes to suppress churn — Antenna has tracked that multi-genre bundles keep users engaged longer — and allows subscribers a reason to sample shows beyond their existing habits.

Fear Factor House of Fear Reboots a Daredevil Classic

Fox’s fresh spin on the endurance-and-ick format moves contestants into a remote house, where social game is added to stunts and fears. With Johnny Knoxville as host, the show plays up a Jackass-meets-psych-out joie de vivre tailored to next-day clips and social buzz. Unscripted hours are produced at a fraction of the cost of premium drama — Kagan’s S&P Global has long made note of such economics — and they play just fine on Hulu, which The Gauge regularly ranks among the most-watched streamers for general entertainment. Expect this revival to make hay from how far fear-based competition can go in the TikTok era.

The Tale of Silyan Threads Folklore & Migration

From Tamara Kotevska, the Oscar-nominated co-director of Honeyland, this Macedonian documentary braids together a cherished fairy tale — about a boy transformed into a stork to flee his village — with a modern fable of economic chaos and adaptation.

It is the sort of global nonfiction Disney has been quietly cultivating, that gets solid completion in streaming. Nielsen has reported monthly gains for documentaries across key platforms, and the combination of myth, migration, and stunning wildlife imagery this film offers is a sweet spot for word-of-mouth discovery.

A Thousand Blows Returns, History and Grit

Based in London’s East End during the 1880s, it tracks two Jamaican migrants embroiled in the underbelly of bare-fisted boxing while trying to find their way through the Forty Elephants, an all-female crime syndicate that dominated the era’s shoplifting rings. Led by Malachi Kirby, Francis Lovehall, and The Crown’s Erin Doherty, and created by makers with connections to Peaky Blinders, Season 2 is more of the bruising ringcraft and gangland politics. British period crime has been a good export for Hulu, and it packs the punchy, character-first swagger fans want.

Also New to Queue for Various Moods on Disney Plus and Hulu

Hulu gives anime fans Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 (subbed), and Disney Plus continues to stock kids’ plates with Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the meme-inspired Theme Song Takeover. True-crime enthusiasts can dig into new seasons of 911 Did the Killer Call and Mean Girl Murders, survivalists can binge more Naked and Afraid, and the soapy campus thriller Tell Me Lies returns on Hulu. Pole to Pole with Will Smith completes an all-ages exploration option on both apps for travel-and-science buffs.

The Unified App And How It Shapes Viewing

In the US, Hulu now lives within Disney Plus as a branded hub but is still accessible through its own app during this transition. That dual access is important: Ampere Analysis has found that households are more likely to stay put when a service has both wide family content and adult-skewing drama under one roof. Ad-supported tiers are also expanding rapidly, Antenna finds, so Hulu’s reality and true-crime pipeline proves strategically valuable for supplying reach and frequency to advertisers without depleting other premium originals on Disney Plus.

Bottom Line: What to Watch on Disney Plus and Hulu This Week

If you’re looking for edge-of-your-seat spectacle, begin with Fear Factor House of Fear. If you’re hunting for conversation-starter cinema, stream The Tale of Silyan. And if you’re in the mood for some rough-and-tumble drama with historical bite, A Thousand Blows is a must-watch this week. The breadth of the bundle is its story — there’s something here for every screen in your house, and it all lands where you already are.