Netflix unveils first video podcasts with Davidson and Irvin

Netflix is making its most assertive move yet into video-first podcasting, announcing two inaugural originals headlined by Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin. The projects, exclusive to subscribers, signal a bid to turn the living room screen into a podcast destination and to harness the drawing power of familiar faces.

Netflix Expands Into Video Podcasts With Original Series

While Netflix has quietly stocked its catalog with licensed talk shows and video podcasts, this marks the first time the company is commissioning originals built expressly for the format. It follows a broader industry shift toward watchable podcasts that blend conversational intimacy with the cadence of a TV show, a trend led by creators who have found massive audiences on connected TVs.

Industry researchers such as Edison Research report that YouTube is now the most-used platform among weekly podcast listeners, a signal that podcast consumption is increasingly visual and communal. For Netflix, adding original talk formats offers sticky, repeatable programming that can complement tentpole series and keep subscribers engaged between big releases.

Pete Davidson And Michael Irvin Lead The Launch

The Pete Davidson Show is positioned as a loose, candid hangout with friends and collaborators, recorded in the comedian’s garage and released on a weekly cadence. Netflix has already proven audience appetite for Davidson’s brand of confessional comedy through multiple stand-up specials, and this format expands that rapport into a recurrent, personality-driven series.

Michael Irvin’s The White House leans into high-energy sports analysis and storytelling, publishing twice per week and featuring rotating guest co-hosts, including former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Irvin’s profile surged on the service via a recent Cowboys-focused docuseries, giving Netflix a ready-made sports audience to seed the show.

Both series stream only on Netflix, underscoring a subscriber-first strategy rather than the open, multi-platform distribution typical in podcasting. The company has also been augmenting its library with licensed video podcasts and talk shows from partners such as iHeartMedia, Spotify, and Barstool Sports, including well-known titles like Dear Chelsea, My Favorite Murder, and programming from The Ringer. Under many of these agreements, full episodes do not run on YouTube, curbing the common practice of using YouTube as a primary podcast outlet.

That walled-garden approach could help Netflix differentiate with higher production values and consistent release schedules, but it also means discovery must be driven from inside the app. Expect prominent placement on the home screen and integrations into personalized rows, as well as trailers that circulate across comedy and sports categories to capture viewers adjacent to each host’s core fandom.

Competition And Market Context For Video Podcasts

The target is clear: audiences who already watch talk shows and podcasts on their TVs. YouTube dominates that behavior, with internal metrics and third-party surveys indicating massive monthly hours of podcast viewing on living room devices. Spotify has also pushed video podcasts and exclusive deals to keep listening within its ecosystem. Netflix is entering late, but it brings unmatched reach on connected TVs and a proven playbook for surfacing new formats to mainstream viewers.

There’s an economic angle, too. Recurring talk formats are efficient to produce compared with scripted series, yet they drive habitual viewing. For Netflix’s ad-supported tier, they can add steady, brand-safe inventory. For the broader base, they create reasons to open the app multiple times a week—an important retention lever as content costs climb.

What Success Will Look Like For Netflix’s Podcast Push

Early signals to watch include:

Completion rates on TV devices

Growth in cross-title discovery from comedy and sports rows

Whether guest lineups can broaden the shows beyond core fans

If these franchises catch on, expect additional originals anchored by athletes, comedians, and creators with proven on-camera chemistry, plus more partnerships with established podcast networks to seed the catalog.

For now, Netflix has put two recognizable names at the front of a strategic experiment: turn podcasts into TV-native experiences and keep them inside the subscriber ecosystem. If that bet pays off, the streaming service will have carved out a credible lane in a space long ruled by open platforms—and introduced a new cadence of must-watch conversation to its weekly lineup.