Netflix Finalizes iHeartMedia Deal For Video Podcasts

Netflix is growing its audio-visual empire, adding six new podcast-to-screen adaptations to the slate of original content developed from podcast IP.

The streamer announced a partnership with iHeartMedia that will see 14 podcasts adapted into new video series for the platform only, using IPs like “Stuff You Should Know,” “Strange Planet” and Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert.”

The deal effectively demonstrates Netflix’s pursuit to make video-native podcasts a consistent feature in its content mix while still permitting iHeartMedia to distribute the audio editions widely across podcast players.

What the Netflix-iHeartMedia podcast deal includes

The slate is a mix of comedy, true crime, history and sports; among the returning franchises are Dear Chelsea with Chelsea Handler, The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God and My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Netflix’s offerings will include all new episodes of each series in video (though, for more recent shows, a number of library episodes will be included in the mix).

Rollout starts in the U.S. and then expands to other places, a reflection of Netflix’s strategy to reach a worldwide audience for personality-driven talk shows that already have devoted followings in audio.

Most important for iHeartMedia, the company has retained audio rights and distribution. So long-time listeners are still able to track down these podcasts on iHeartRadio and other top audio platforms, while full-length video versions reside exclusively on Netflix.

Why video podcasts matter for Netflix’s strategy and ads

Video podcasts are a low-cost, high-frequency form of programming that can help smooth Netflix’s release calendar in between tentpole series and films. They also feed right into the streamer’s ad-supported tier, where conversational formats can be conducive to integrated sponsorships and dynamic ad placements.

The move extends a greater creator strategy at Netflix that has involved working with digital-native talent and experimenting with forms that go beyond traditional television. The intention is to further engage audiences who already binge personality-led content daily in audio and on social video.

Impact on creators, distribution, and platform strategies

The biggest trade-off is YouTube. For many podcasters, YouTube is now the top-of-funnel for discovery and community. (YouTube takes the crown for most-used platform among weekly podcast consumers, according to Edison Research’s The Infinite Dial, an important reminder of just how much video consumption and podcast listening overlap these days.) Placing full episodes behind a Netflix window could stymie algorithmic discovery or YouTube ad revenue.

On the bright side, Netflix places shows in front of a subscription audience now well past 260 million globally, according to recent earnings estimates — and provides lush production budgets. You can expect creators to rely on short clips across YouTube Shorts, TikTok and Instagram Reels in a big way to sustain reach while driving fans to the full video episodes on Netflix.

Measurement is another wrinkle. Podcast ads are typically sold on downloads and verified impressions, while Netflix will measure streams and watch time. That could unlock brand integrations and higher-value video sponsorships, though it will also take new planning frameworks for buyers used to IAB podcast measurement standards.

How the fast-moving competitive landscape is evolving

iHeartMedia brings scale. Its podcast network is often No. 1 on Podtrac for monthly audience, which gives Netflix an in-place roster of shows to promote that are charting well. Meanwhile, competitors have been spending heavily: YouTube has put together packaged podcast experiences within its platform and Spotify has added tools for creators and support of videos to plant stakes with exclusive relationships.

The economics are attractive. The IAB and PwC say the U.S. podcast ad market recently crossed the $2 billion mark, with multi-billion growth projected and brand sponsorships moving toward host-read, video-enriched and content-situated placements. And if only a fraction of Netflix’s base samples these shows, the audience lift could be significant for advertisers in search of premium, brand-safe environments.

What to watch next as Netflix rolls out video podcasts

Three signals will tell us how digital media companies fare in this new kind of deal:

whether Netflix features podcasts prominently on the home feed and search

the intensity with which creators use clips to balance out the loss of full episodes on YouTube

how many podcast-friendly product features Netflix ultimately introduces, such as background play, downloads for offline listening and (for better or worse) episode-to-episode autoplay optimized for talk shows

For Netflix, it is a calculated wager that video-first podcasting can turn existing fandoms into repeat viewing and new ad inventory. It’s an opportunity for iHeartMedia and its talent to show off some improved production values, sample a global streaming footprint while leaving audio everywhere. The question at this point is not if people will listen to podcasts but where — and Netflix is making a pretty good argument for why it should be in its app.