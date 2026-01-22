Netflix Airs Skyscraper Live Honnold Climbs Taipei 101

Alex Honnold’s next nerve-testing ascent arrives as a real-time Netflix spectacle, with Skyscraper Live following his climb of the 1,667-foot Taipei 101. Here’s exactly how to watch on Netflix, what to expect from the live broadcast, and the practical steps to make sure your stream doesn’t stutter at the worst possible moment.

What Is Skyscraper Live on Netflix and What to Expect

Skyscraper Live is a two-hour global live event that tracks Honnold’s ascent of Taipei 101 from the first move to the final top-out, with no editorial shortcuts. Unlike a traditional documentary, you’ll see the climb unfold moment by moment—pauses, problem-solving, and the environmental variables that make urban climbing uniquely complex.

Taipei 101, among the world’s tallest towers, presents a very different canvas from granite. The building’s height and geometry, combined with wind exposure, introduce challenges that call for precise movement on steel and glass. Engineers cite the tower’s 660-metric-ton tuned mass damper—designed to cut sway by up to 40%—as a key reason the skyscraper can handle typhoon-level gusts while remaining climbable under controlled conditions.

How to Watch Skyscraper Live on Netflix, Step by Step

Open Netflix on your TV, mobile app, or web browser and search for “Skyscraper Live.” On the title page, select Remind Me to receive an alert when the livestream opens. The event may also surface in the New & Popular or Live rows. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version so the live tile appears on time.

Live availability can vary by region and plan. If you share a household account, confirm you’re on an eligible profile and that your plan supports simultaneous streams for everyone planning to watch. Netflix typically supports live playback on most smart TVs, streaming sticks, game consoles, mobile devices, and browsers; check Netflix Help Center guidance if your device is older.

Plans and Deals Worth Knowing for Watching on Netflix

Netflix offers an ad-supported plan as the budget entry point, alongside Standard and Premium tiers for higher video quality and more simultaneous streams. Pricing and features can change by country, but Premium is the only tier that consistently unlocks 4K UHD + HDR across compatible titles. If you’re watching on a large TV, the step up in clarity and motion handling can be noticeable during a fast-moving live broadcast.

Some carriers bundle Netflix to reduce or offset the monthly cost. Examples include T-Mobile’s Netflix on Us for eligible accounts, Verizon’s myPlan bundle with Netflix and Max for select lines, and Comcast’s Xfinity StreamSaver package that groups Netflix with other streamers at a discount. Eligibility, plan types, and included tiers differ—verify the specifics with your provider and activate any included subscription ahead of the event.

Tech Tips for a Smooth Skyscraper Live Netflix Stream

For a stable HD stream, Netflix recommends at least 5 Mbps; for Ultra HD, target 15 Mbps or higher. Connect your TV or streaming device via Ethernet when possible, or use a 5 GHz Wi‑Fi network and position the router in clear line of sight. Close background downloads, update your apps and device firmware, and sign in a few minutes early to confirm audio and subtitle settings.

Turn on subtitles or captions if you’ll be watching in a noisy room, and consider audio descriptions if you want narration of visual action. If multiple people in your home plan to watch on separate screens, ensure your plan’s concurrent stream limit won’t interrupt playback mid-climb.

Why Taipei 101 Matters for Honnold’s Live Netflix Ascent

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat lists Taipei 101 at 1,667 feet with 101 occupied floors, a profile that amplifies wind and temperature shifts over the course of a climb. Its tuned mass damper—visible to visitors inside the tower—was designed to stabilize the structure during strong winds and seismic events. For a climber, those engineering decisions translate to more predictable building behavior, even as gusts and surface slickness demand constant adaptation.

Prep with Honnold’s Backstory Before the Live Climb

If you want a primer on Honnold’s decision-making under exposure, the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo remains the gold standard. It follows his ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan, a 3,000-foot granite big wall, and offers a look at the mental routines and risk calculus that have defined his career. Urban climbing is a different discipline—more seams, ledges, and maintenance fixtures than cracks and crimps—but the core focus and pacing carry over.

Will There Be a Replay of Skyscraper Live on Netflix?

Netflix has provided on-demand replays for some past live specials, though availability can vary by title and region. After the broadcast, check the Skyscraper Live title page to see if a replay is offered. If you absolutely can’t miss the ascent in real time, set a reminder and test your setup beforehand.

Bottom line: to watch Skyscraper Live on Netflix, find the title early, set your reminder, verify your plan and device, and lock in a reliable connection. The rest is Honnold’s job—one precise move at a time up Taipei’s most iconic silhouette.