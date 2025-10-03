Nest Security Devices Get a Big Free Google Home Upgrade

Google is pushing a wide-ranging software update to its Nest line of security gear this week, and the big picture is easy to understand: If you own one of the compatible devices, it’s about to get better without costing you a penny extra.

The update centers on Gemini for Home, Google’s next‑gen AI that ditches scripted commands in favor of natural, conversational assistance throughout the Home app and on Nest cameras, doorbells, and speakers.

The company says it will offer the upgrade to most recent versions of Nest devices, an unusually broad retroactive support stance that extends to models dating back years. Early testers are calling it a game changer from the traditional “motion alert,” which brings context to what was once just basic information.

Google Assistant, eat your heart out: Gemini replaces the friendly virtual assistant on compatible hardware while offering devices an ability to parse subtle prompts and work in follow-through like a good buddy. In place of scrolling through clips, you can say, “What time did the kids get home today?” or “Show me when a package was delivered,” and receive an answer or surfaced video clip.

Notifications are richer, too. Alerts may also come complete with zoomed‑in previews, or even abbreviated AI summaries whenever something appears particularly noteworthy. New, more humanlike voices help make back‑and‑forth conversation less robotic, which matters when you’re hollering out commands from the couch or your phone.

Two notable additions stand out. Ask Home allows you to search your video history using natural language and Home Brief summarizes the day’s most important moments just for you (ideal for reviewing pet shenanigans or verifying that the garage was closed — no timeline scrubbing required).

Widespread Compatibility of Current Nest Devices

Google announced that all of its Nest devices made over the past 10 years will be compatible with the new software experiences, a comforting guarantee in a product category where owners can grow concerned about limited support. That even includes trendy indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, and smart speakers that also work as home security control centers.

This level of backward compatibility makes it so a home with mixed‑generation hardware can take advantage of the new AI features without setting up a whole new setup. For renters and homeowners, it’s one of the few platforms that seems to grow more powerful over time.

What Is Free And What Constitutes Subscription

The foundation for Gemini‑powered interactions arrives at no cost to compatible devices. But Google is also rolling out an equivalent to Nest Aware’s bundled cloud features in the form of a new Home Premium subscription tier for advanced tools.

There are two tiers. The $10‑per‑month Standard plan adds Gemini for Home, which is available on all devices; coverage of Gemini Live (with support for specific hardware); expanded automations; 30 days of event video history with intelligent alerts, familiar faces, and detections including packages, garage doors, smoke/CO alarms — and often previews that show zoomed‑in bits.

The Advanced plan costs $20 per month and includes AI notifications and descriptions, Ask Home for more detailed video history search, Home Brief, 60 days of event history, and 24/7 continuous video history for supported cameras. If you’re already a Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra subscriber, these Google Home features are included without any price difference.

New Nest Hardware To Complement The Software

In addition to the software upgrade, Google showed off new hardware that pairs with the update. A new Google Home Speaker will be $99 with 360‑degree audio and can also serve as an external sound output for a Google TV Streamer (handy for turning a living room into a smarter security command center).

Enhanced (2K indoor and 2K outdoor) versions of Nest Cams offer a taller, wider field of view, while the new Nest Doorbell includes a 1:1 aspect ratio aimed at getting head‑to‑toe coverage at the threshold.

Via a retail partnership, an onn Indoor Camera for $23 and onn Video Doorbell at $50 deliver entry-level coverage to budget buyers.

Why This Is Important for Home Security

The move from “motion detected” to “meaning detected” is the one that matters. With Gemini reading out scenes and fielding questions, you’ll be spending more time doing the things that matter — like ordering pizza or waiting for a family member — and less time sifting through video clips.

Still, analysts at research firms like Parks Associates have been quick to point out that more than half of U.S. internet households currently own at least one smart home device. As adoption becomes more mature, buyers are looking for utility not novelty. That’s pretty much what conversational AI, smarter alerts, and searchable video history provide — particularly when deployed to the devices individuals already have.

If Google plays its hand, then Nest users will watch their systems graduate from passively recording day-to-day circumstances to an active assistant. Begin with the free upgrade for improved alerts and on‑device assistance. For those who depend on cameras every day or juggle a busy household, the extra AI features in Home Premium could be an answer to the tidal wave of clips versus a security system that actually helps keep you in the know.