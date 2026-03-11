Nearly 40 Startups Become Unicorns This Year

The unicorn factory is humming again. Nearly 40 startups have crossed the $1 billion valuation mark this year, a sharp rebound driven by AI infrastructure, applied robotics, healthcare platforms, and a thaw in late-stage venture appetite. PitchBook and Crunchbase tallies show mega-rounds returning, with new names vaulting to the top tier on the back of substantial customer traction and capital-efficient growth.

Investors are prioritizing companies that own critical infrastructure or deliver measurable productivity gains. That tilt favors AI chips and tooling, automation in heavy industry, and software that shortens time to value. It also reflects a broader reset: startups that survived the dry spell are now scaling into a market hungry for modern stacks and resilient supply chains.

AI Leads the New Unicorn Pack as Funding Rebounds

AI infrastructure and chips headline the surge. Positron, an AI semiconductor upstart, joined the club at $1 billion after a sizable Series B. Recursive Intelligence, focused on AI-driven chip design, leapt to $4 billion, while PoleBlueDot AI and Upscale AI each cleared $1 billion by helping developers manage GPU resources and build enterprise-grade AI systems. WebAI reached $2.5 billion, and Aalyria, spun out to orchestrate networks with AI, hit $1.3 billion.

On the model and tooling side, Fundamental ($1.4 billion) and Humans& ($4.5 billion) underscore investor conviction in foundational and collaborative AI. Goodfire ($1.3 billion) tackles AI interpretability, Code Metal ($1.3 billion) and Deepgram ($1.3 billion) power coding and speech interfaces, while Basis ($1.1 billion) and Profound ($1 billion) automate back-office work and AI-era search visibility. Arena’s decision intelligence platform landed at $1.7 billion.

Robotics and autonomy bridged software and hardware. Apptronik, building humanoid robots for industrial work, debuted at a striking $5.3 billion. Bedrock Robotics reached $1.8 billion by automating construction equipment, Gecko scaled to $1.8 billion in industrial inspection, and Skyryse crossed $1.1 billion with a semi-automated flight operating system. ZaiNar’s $1 billion valuation reflects demand for precise, wireless location tech.

Healthcare Platforms Find Product-Market Fit

Digital health posted multiple wins as payers and providers chase outcomes and efficiency. Midi Health ($1 billion) is scaling telemedicine for menopausal care; Iterative Health ($1.4 billion) applies AI to GI research; and Solace ($1 billion) and Garner ($1.4 billion) streamline access and steer patients to high-performing clinicians. Talkiatry ($1.4 billion) expands psychiatric services, Tandem ($1 billion) sharpens prescription workflows, and Pomelo Care reached $1.7 billion in virtual maternity care.

Fintech and Crypto Regain Momentum Amid Compliance Focus

Compliance-forward infrastructure is back in favor. TRM Labs ($1 billion) combats crypto fraud and risk. Rain ($1.9 billion) scaled its crypto wallet while emphasizing safeguards, and Alpaca ($1.1 billion) grew via APIs that stitch brokerage and digital assets into apps. Erebor Bank, focused on crypto clients, surged to $4 billion, signaling renewed willingness to fund specialized banking models with robust controls.

Industrial Energy and Space Build Out with Hard Tech

Outside pure software, capital is flowing to hard-tech platforms with durable moats. Lunar Energy ($1 billion) advanced home battery systems as grids decentralize. Oxide ($1.6 billion) enables private cloud in on-prem data centers, and Tulip ($1.3 billion) equips factories with analytics for frontline operations. Varda’s $1.6 billion valuation reflects progress on space-based manufacturing, a bet on off-planet production for terrestrial supply chains.

Where the Money Came From in This Year's Unicorn Rounds

The cap tables read like a who’s who of growth investors. Lightspeed, Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, GV, Bessemer, Fidelity, and Menlo backed multiple newcomers, alongside sector specialists such as Oak HC/FT and industrial-focused firms like Eclipse and Valor. According to PitchBook and Crunchbase, many of these unicorn rounds clustered between $100 million and $300 million, with several outsized checks for AI, robotics, and chips.

Methodology and Caveats for Counting New Unicorns

Valuations are based on announced financings and investor disclosures referenced by PitchBook, Crunchbase, CB Insights, and company statements. Unicorn counts can vary by source, currency effects, and whether post-money marks include employee option pools. As always, valuations are snapshots; subsequent rounds, secondary sales, and market conditions can move these figures.

The New Unicorns Reported by Investors and Data Firms

New entrants reported by investors and data providers include: