NBA League Pass Now $49.99 For Rest Of Season

The NBA has trimmed the price of League Pass to $49.99 for the remainder of the regular season, giving fans a low-cost way to stream every out-of-market game down the stretch. It’s the midseason drop many cord-cutters wait for, and it arrives with months of meaningful basketball still ahead.

For context, the full-season sticker price typically lands around $109.99, with monthly access often listed near $16.99, so this rest-of-season offer represents roughly a 55% savings. With dozens of game nights still on the calendar, that works out to about $4 per week to follow the league’s nightly chaos, from playoff pushes to breakout rookie performances.

What The $49.99 League Pass Deal Includes

League Pass delivers live out-of-market regular-season games, plus full replays, condensed game cuts, classic matchups from the archive, highlights, and analysis inside the NBA App. You can typically choose between home and away broadcasts, which is a small but meaningful perk for fans who enjoy local commentary and production styles.

Access is available across phones, tablets, computers, and most major connected TV platforms, so switching from the couch to the commute is seamless. If you already use the NBA App, your subscription unlocks the same account everywhere you sign in.

Value-wise, this is one of the more affordable big-league streaming packages. By comparison, premium football packages can run several hundred dollars per season, while MLB’s out-of-market service typically costs more than NBA’s at full price. The NBA’s midyear cut brings the barrier to entry down for casual viewers who want nightly optionality without overspending.

Blackouts And Replay Windows Explained For Fans

There’s one critical caveat: blackouts. Live games for your local team are not available on League Pass; those rights belong to regional sports networks or local carriers. Nationally televised matchups are also blacked out live. In practical terms, a fan in New York can watch 28 teams live on League Pass, but not the Knicks, Nets, or any game airing nationally during its live window.

Replays mitigate a lot of that pain. Per league policy, nationally televised games typically unlock a few hours after the final buzzer, and locally blacked-out games become available on demand after a short waiting period measured in days. If you’re comfortable time-shifting, you still get to see everything—just not always live.

League Pass Premium Is Also Discounted Now

Fans who want fewer interruptions and more flexibility can opt for League Pass Premium, discounted for the rest of the season to $74.99 from a full-season rate that’s usually around $159.99. Premium allows streaming on up to three devices simultaneously and replaces most commercial breaks with an in-arena feed, a small touch that keeps you in the building during timeouts and halftime.

Households juggling multiple games at once get the most out of Premium, especially during busy slates or when following a team while keeping an eye on a rival. Solo viewers who mainly watch one game at a time will likely be satisfied with the standard package.

How To Sign Up And Make The Most Of League Pass

You can subscribe directly through the NBA App or the league’s website, or via select channel marketplaces such as Prime Video Channels and YouTube Primetime Channels. If you prefer everything on one bill, a marketplace can be convenient; if you want the most control over settings and add-ons, buying direct is straightforward. Terms can vary by platform, so check details before you confirm.

To get maximum value, set your favorite teams in the app for tailored alerts, use condensed games to catch up on late West Coast tip-offs, and download replays on mobile when traveling. It’s also worth checking the blackout lookup tool tied to your ZIP code so you know which broadcasts are available live where you live.

Bottom line: at $49.99, League Pass is an easy recommendation for anyone outside their favorite team’s market, fans who love hopping between marquee matchups, or viewers who just want a nightly basketball buffet without paying full freight. With the playoff race tightening, there’s still plenty of season left to make that investment pay off.