National Sandwich Day Deals Roll Out Nationwide

America’s sandwich chains honor National Sandwich Day with offline advertising, app‑exclusive benefits, and shareable promotions. Firehouse Subs and Subway, as well as Potbelly and Jersey Mike’s, incentivize customers with discounts and purchase‑based rewards to help hungry fans save efficiently.

Firehouse Subs highlights app-exclusive Core 4 freebies

Firehouse Subs is bringing its “Core 4” sandwiches — Hook & Ladder, Firehouse Meatball, Turkey & Provolone, and Italian — to the fore by giving away a medium Core 4 sub (valued at $15+) with a purchase made in the Firehouse app or at order.firehousesubs.com.

The promotion is subject to availability at participating locations and can be applied to pickups or deliveries during lunch or dinner. Firehouse Rewards members receive an added bonus: they can get savings on any sub purchased online for a limited time. DoorDash customers can take advantage of half‑off deals on certain subs when using third‑party apps.

Subway and Potbelly roll out BOGO deals and app codes

Subway is promoting an MVP Rewards offer consisting of a first foot‑long for full price and a second for $1 when you order through the Subway app or on Subway.com using the code FOOTLONGFAN. Exclusions include Fresh Fit varieties, the 5 Meat Italian, and Footlong Snacks, and the lower‑priced product receives the discount. On DoorDash, a free six‑inch turkey or meatball sub will be offered with any Subway order of $20 or more at eligible stores.

Potbelly is serving its toasted favorites with a classic BOGO. People who order through the Potbelly app or website and add the code BOGO at checkout will get a free Original sandwich or wrap when they purchase a Big or Original. It’s a basic value play that’s a clear illustration of Potbelly’s brand. It’s simple to remember — and even easier to redeem on mobile.

Jimmy John’s, Jersey Mike’s, and McAlister’s stack perks

Jimmy John’s is also on board with a toasted play. Rewards members who purchase any toasted sandwich through the app or website and enter the code TOASTED can get a Picklewich for 50% off. The single‑use code cannot be combined with other offers, and it is only valid at participating locations while supplies last.

Fans of Jersey Mike’s can receive free delivery through the brand’s app or website. If you’re feeding a group, this is an excellent way to offset fees.

McAlister’s Deli is offering rewards members a buy‑one‑get‑one 50% off on all sandwiches during the holiday season, and new sign‑ups are eligible. On DoorDash, McAlister’s is also advertising BOGO and free delivery while supplies last.

Regional chains and clever crossovers join the festivities

Penn Station East Coast Subs is joining in as well. During the holiday weekend, participating shops are offering small subs for $4.99. The chain is also promoting its Deals for Down Syndrome: participants donate $5 and receive discounts totaling $20, which include two free small subs and are valid in‑app or in stores until the end of the year.

Even non‑sub chains want in on the act. Pizza Hut’s Crispy Melts — Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Parmesan, Meat Lover’s, or Pepperoni Lover’s — cost $4.99 on the holiday and Mondays at participating locations but can’t be combined with other promos. Popeyes rewards members who purchase $10 or more through the app or website with a free Classic, Spicy, or Smokin’ Rojo Chicken Sandwich during the broader sandwich season — a fitting addition for fried‑chicken diehards.

How to maximize National Sandwich Day discounts

Join loyalty programs before ordering — many of the best promos require in‑app checkout and an account.

Enter promo codes carefully — FOOTLONGFAN, BOGO, TOASTED — and watch for exclusions, lower‑priced‑item rules, and participating‑store limits.

Compare delivery fees between brand apps and marketplaces; free‑delivery promos can meaningfully reduce your total cost.

Order ahead to avoid lunch‑time bottlenecks.

Why National Sandwich Day promotions keep expanding

Sandwiches remain a dominant lunch choice in the United States, with handhelds regularly topping quick‑service most‑ordered lists from Circana and Technomic. The National Restaurant Association forecast more than $1 trillion in restaurant revenue in 2021, and tentpole days like National Sandwich Day are efficient acquisition moments for brands to grow loyalty membership and digital ordering intentions.

Scale matters, too. Subway has more than 20,000 U.S. restaurants, Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,800 outlets, Firehouse Subs has more than 1,200 locations, and Potbelly has hundreds of stores throughout the country. When chains this widespread offer synchronized promotions through their apps or delivery partners, customers notice and act — resulting in an unusually rich slate of specials on a one‑off celebratory day.

Bottom line: if you’re eager for savings, the time has come to hit the apps, bank what you can, and let National Sandwich Day do its best work — delivering serious value between two slices.