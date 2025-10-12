MX Master 3S vs MX Master 4: Should You Upgrade?

Logitech’s MX Master family has long been the go-to for office users, and the 3S arrived swinging with quiet clicks, glass tracking, and deep software customization.

The MX Master 4 takes the formula even further by introducing haptics, a revamped gesture system and new Actions Ring — all changes that look incremental on paper but feel like significant refinements at your desk. If you already have a 3S, the actual question is whether those upgrades yield significant improvements in how quickly you work.

Design and comfort differences between MX Master 3S and 4

Both mice sport the same signature sculpt, which lends itself to a natural relaxed grip and includes a thumb rest along with convenient side buttons. Where the 3S gets a little more rubbery up top to give your palm something to grip onto, the 4 trims away any extraneous rubber and emphasizes grip on your fingers. It’s a minor tweak that can improve small adjustments with less wrist movement and minimize wear over time as grime or soft-touch coatings degrade.

The MX Master 4 is a little bit larger and glides more smoothly on big PTFE feet, which makes it feel lighter on its feet — despite being about the same weight in total. For marathon spreadsheet sessions or photo retouching, that smoother glide cuts down on microstrain. Ergonomics are often personal, but using the 4 side by side with a 3S doesn’t yield too dramatic a change, and it seems like the refined shape and materials feel like a quiet evolution aimed at long-haul comfort.

Haptics and workflow controls that speed up tasks

Both mice come with the superior MagSpeed electromagnetic scroll wheel, side scroll wheel for horizontal moves and multi-device pairing for three systems. The 3S already has Logi Options+, where Flow allows you to move files and text from one computer to another, Smart Actions makes cross-app macros, and Prompt Builder constructs reusable AI prompts. For a lot of people, that software is the secret sauce.

The MX Master 4 brings three changes that make a difference day to day. First, the gesture button has been moved to a better position for a strong press with your thumb, reducing accidental presses. Second, the new Actions Ring triggers a radial on-screen overlay of as many as eight context-aware shortcuts that you can customize per-app or install presets. Third, built-in haptic feedback (with adjustable strength) gives tactile confirmations and “detents” that you can feel so scrubbing timelines, nudging vectors or stepping through spreadsheets doesn’t require staring at the UI.

That can make sense when you’re an editor in Adobe Premiere Pro, setting your haptic steps to help you line up cuts, or as a designer in Figma who can feel through your tool changes, or if you’re just a power Excel user and could set the Actions Ring for jumping between sheets or filters. These are small moments, yet over thousands of interactions a day they lower cognitive load. Usability experts at firms like Nielsen Norman Group frequently observe that minimizing mode switching and confirmation checks is an important part of what makes something feel fast; the MX Master 4 embraces that approach.

Sensor precision and noise: accuracy and quiet clicks

Under the hood, both mice utilize a Logitech Darkfield sensor with sensitivity that can go up to 8,000dpi and track glass; a boon when it comes to modern hot-desking. In testing on wood, fabric and tempered glass, accuracy felt indiscernible. Shareable space continues to be where the 3S’s quiet main buttons shine. The 4 also keeps the high-end, clicky feel and adds haptics for feedback, free from reliance on audible prompts to keep a quiet workspace.

Battery, connectivity and OS support differences

Under the hood of the MX Master 3S is a 500mAh battery that’s rated to last for up to 70 days per charge, with just a minute-long top-up providing around three hours’ worth of use. The MX Master 4 bumps up to 650mAh with the same stated endurance and quick-charge claim, though that bigger battery counterbalances the draw of the haptic motor in everyday use.

Connectivity is the one area that your environment might have a say in the decision. The 3S supports Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 and comes with a Logi Bolt USB-A receiver, while the 4 steps up to Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 and includes a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver. Operating system support narrows with the 4: more recent platforms such as Windows 11 and macOS require no help from any external drivers, while there are some legacy systems that might work with the 3S over a Bluetooth connection that would need the Bolt dongle (or not be supported at all). If you are running on Windows 10 or handling older Macs, make sure it’s compatible before making the leap.

Pricing and overall value for MX Master 3S and 4

The MX Master 4 is priced about the same for each edition, including a Business model that works with fleet management tools like Logi Tune and Logitech Sync (for IT oversight). The MX Master 3S is usually sold in a Standard Edition with the receiver, and a Bluetooth Edition without it for less money, which you’ll often find discounted at major retailers. If you’re a little budget-conscious, the 3S is still one of the best values in premium productivity mice.

Final verdict: should you upgrade from 3S to 4?

If your 3S is still up and chugging away, and you don’t wish you could rule the world more completely with tactile control, sure: just keep on humming right along. The core experience — MagSpeed scrolling, Darkfield tracking and deep Options+ customization — is great on both of them.

Go for the MX Master 4 if getting to your commands and receiving feedback faster is something you can use. And creative pros, CAD users, video editors, spreadsheet power users and anyone who depends on app-specific macros will really benefit from the Actions Ring and thumb-first gesture redesign (along with haptics). And teams that are standardizing on newer operating systems will also appreciate a cleaner connection and USB-C receiver.

For everyone else — particularly anyone on older Windows or macOS builds, or consumers shopping sale prices — the MX Master 3S is still a fantastic pick. The MX Master 4 is the superior mouse all-around, but the 3S remains a savvier purchase in the right environment.