MWC 2026 Unveils Standout Phones, Robots, and AI

Barcelona’s biggest tech show once again doubled as a crystal ball. Mobile World Congress put phones, robots, AI PCs, and experimental hardware in sharp focus, with a clear message: thinner, smarter, more durable, and more local AI. GSMA, the group behind the event, has consistently drawn crowds north of 100,000 and nearly 3,000 exhibitors, and the energy on the floor matched that scale. Here are the breakthroughs that actually matter—and why.

Phones and Foldables Set a New Baseline

Motorola’s Moto Razr Fold showed how quickly “book-style” foldables are maturing. It’s strikingly thin and light for its class, yet packs serious durability with IP68 and IP69 protection and a tougher ceramic-backed front glass. The camera system isn’t an afterthought: DxOMark ranked it the best camera on a foldable and second overall in North America, a notable shift in a category long criticized for imaging compromises. Stylus support via Moto Pen Ultra across an 8.1-inch inner and 6.6-inch outer display signals a productivity push Samsung can’t ignore.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tecno’s Atom concept flirted with modularity the right way: snap-on accessories that solve real problems. A magnetic 3,000mAh power bank offsets the trade-offs of ultra-thin designs, while optical-zoom modules promise better telephoto without bulking up the phone. Modularity has stumbled before, but this frictionless, magnet-first approach feels closer to mainstream-friendly.

Chips and NPUs Bring AI Processing to the Edge

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X105 modem is more than a radio refresh. It’s 15% smaller and 30% more power-efficient than its predecessor, with improved 5G performance and baked-in support for agentic AI use cases that require fast on-device decision-making. Satellite support for emergency voice, data, and even video adds resilience that carriers and regulators increasingly value. Qualcomm will bundle it with Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS silicon and pair it with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors, streamlining design wins for top Android flagships.

AMD, meanwhile, blurred the line between mobile and desktop at a mobile show. The Ryzen AI 400 Pro desktop lineup integrates the XDNA 2 NPU rated at 50 TOPS, clearing Microsoft’s Copilot+ on-device AI bar with headroom to spare. OEM-only at launch, the top chip brings eight cores, 16 threads, a 5.1GHz boost, and Radeon 860M graphics. For IT teams, the enterprise-grade security stack is the hook; for users, expect quieter fans and faster AI features that stay local and private.

Wearables and Glasses Focus on Real Utility

Xiaomi’s Watch 5 leaned into longevity and intelligence. A 930mAh cell targets up to six days between charges, while Wear OS 6 with Google’s Gemini built in, it handled multi-step queries in demos—like routing to Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter and comparing transit, taxi, and walking times—without handoffs. Custom gestures (snap fingers, shake or rotate wrist) reduce taps and swipes, a small but meaningful tweak for daily use.

Alibaba’s Qwen S1 smart glasses delivered the show’s most practical AR moment. A crisp monochrome in-lens display, temple touch controls, and an AI camera made everyday tasks feel natural, but the real-time translation stood out: the glasses detected nearby conversation in a foreign language and rendered live captions in-view. At roughly $500 in China, they undercut rivals like Meta’s Ray-Ban Display while offering broader utility beyond notifications.

Tablets and PCs Embrace Repairability and Power

Honor’s MagicPad4 is a spec-forward slate built to compete with premium tablets. A 12.3-inch 3K panel at a silky 165Hz, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon, and configurations up to 16GB/512GB set the tone. An ample 10,100mAh battery with 66W wired charging, eight speakers, and Wi‑Fi 7 support position it as a credible do‑everything device for both creators and binge-watchers.

Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad T-series may be the quiet revolution. Nearly every major component—from the battery to ports, keyboard, and touchpad—is user-replaceable, aided by clearer internal labels and layouts. Support for JEDEC’s LPCAMM2 memory on select models blends a low-profile design with upgradable modules, addressing long-standing thin-and-light trade-offs. Offering Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm variants, Lenovo is hedging bets on the AI PC while lowering total cost of ownership for fleets—a move aligned with right-to-repair momentum and enterprise sustainability goals.

Robots Step Into the Spotlight With Humanlike Skills

The AgiBot X2 humanoid stole plenty of glances—and phones—on the show floor. Standing 4 feet 2 inches, it walked up to 4 mph, performed hip-hop routines and Tai Chi flows, and shifted through more than 30 facial expressions. A 500Wh battery powers around two hours of operation, after which it navigates back to its dock autonomously. Beyond the theatrics, smooth human-interaction cues like eye contact, handshakes, and reliable fall-and-stand maneuvers point toward real commercial and entertainment use.

Concept to Watch: Lenovo’s Modular AI Laptop Vision

Lenovo’s Modular AI Concept PC is the rare prototype that feels retail-ready. It combines a standard display with a second, detachable screen that snaps in where the keyboard usually sits, creating an instant dual-screen laptop. The keyboard then works wirelessly, or the extra panel can tether as a portable monitor. Swappable port modules—akin to Framework’s approach—round out a design that makes a strong case for flexible work setups without compromising portability.

Why It Matters: Purposeful Innovation Across Devices

This year’s winners share a theme: purposeful innovation. Foldables feel ready for primetime imaging and durability; wearables and glasses emphasize useful AI over gimmicks; chips push on-device models that are faster, cheaper, and more private than cloud-only approaches; and PCs prioritize repairability alongside AI horsepower. As GSMA continues to position MWC as the industry’s proving ground, these products—backed by credible metrics from DxOMark, Microsoft’s Copilot+ targets, and JEDEC’s standards work—show where mobile and personal tech is headed next. Expect many of these ideas to ship quickly, and the wild ones to influence what follows.