Mubi annual subscription deal: get a full year for $75

Here’s a standout streaming offer for cinephiles: an annual Mubi membership for $75. That’s $44.88 off the regular price of $119.88, or 37% off and a net price of just $6.25 per month. It’s one of the sharpest values in premium film streaming right now, especially for a platform focused on curator-led discovery rather than catch-all catalogs.

The $75 plan provides a full year of access to Mubi’s handpicked library, with two simultaneous streams and the ability to register on up to five devices, as well as offline downloads so you can watch while on the go. Streaming is in HD and, where available, 4K, depending on the title and your connection.

Mubi is unique for its editorial voice — in-house programmers curate new discoveries and festival favorites, all while offering a broad slate on demand. Look for a rotating mix that skews toward independent cinema, global standouts, restored classics, and cult films. Notable recent picks have included Bones and All, God’s Own Country, So Unreal, as well as Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave in certain regions.

In addition to ticket subsidizing, Mubi also operates perks for moviegoers in key regions — including its MUBI GO offering, which has been giving out weekly cinema tickets attached to new theatrical releases. Availability varies by location, but it’s indicative of the service’s film-first ethos that reaches beyond streaming.

How the $75 Mubi annual price compares to rivals

Mubi is cheaper on an annual basis ($75 a year), and it undercuts both specialized services and more generalized competitors. Criterion Channel’s annual plan normally costs around $99.99, and mainstream streaming services often bill over $150 a year depending on tier and ads. If you care about curation as much as sheer number of movies, then Mubi’s cost-per-hour of discovery calculates at a compelling rate.

Industry context matters, too. Research from Kantar’s Entertainment on Demand shows that U.S. households on average subscribe to about five streaming services, so price sensitivity is high. In the meantime, analytics firm Antenna has seen specialty streamers begin to use temporary pricing more often as a means to curb churn and lure back lapsed users. An annual plan at a 37 percent discount fits right in with those consumer dynamics.

There’s also the content strategy. While generalist platforms often chase mass-market hits, Mubi programming emphasizes the festival circuit — Cannes, Berlin, and Venice — that has long appealed to cinephile audiences in urban centers; its acquisition arm has been active since it acquired The Match Factory. For viewers who monitor awards-season contenders and international breakouts, this arrangement is effectively purchasing a yearlong pass to a curated festival feed for well below full price.

Who will get the most value from this Mubi deal

It’s a godsend for film students, critics-in-training, and others who want to have their queue curated by humans rather than algorithms. If your watchlist consists more of auteurs and New Waves than sitcom comfort food, it’s a good match. It’s also an intelligent gift for that friend who always knows which film just won Un Certain Regard.

One caveat: Mubi is all about movies, not TV. If your family craves prestige series as well as movies, you may want to supplement this deal with another service. But as a committed film channel that, like clockwork, surfaces the kinds of titles you won’t just trip over elsewhere, Mubi does fill a void that the generalist colossi don’t often cover.

Playback details and practical considerations for Mubi

Mubi apps can be used on leading platforms such as iOS and Android devices, smart TVs, and popular streaming players. To watch original-quality video of a title in 4K, you’ll need an Xbox One X console or a compatible Windows 10 computer and monitor, along with a broadband internet connection. Downloads make it easy to watch on planes or dodgy Wi‑Fi, and two concurrent streams should have most homes covered without forcing anyone to pause during a scene.

Annual memberships are generally billed all at once, so you can think of this as committing to the year in order to pay the lower rate. If you’ve been trying out Mubi with monthly billing, the math is simple: after a few months you’re ahead on this offer, and the editorial selections typically reward deeper digging as new curations arrive.

Why this discounted Mubi annual deal is available now

Online video subscriptions are growing globally, the Motion Picture Association said, and with more platforms competing for eyeballs, curation is becoming more valuable. Mubi’s editors do the legwork — programming seasons around visions, movements, and regional spotlights — so your time is well spent watching, not searching.

And at just $75 for the year, it’s a no-brainer of a recommendation — its own little boutique cinema at home (mapped by experts!), for less than what you’d pay for a handful of tickets to see *Dune* in theaters.