Motorola Unveils Razr Fold With 6,000mAh Battery

Motorola has taken direct aim at the large-screen foldable elite with the Razr Fold, its first book-style device and the most ambitious Razr yet. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress after an early tease at CES, the Razr Fold combines a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform, an expansive dual-display setup with headline-grabbing brightness, a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and a triple 50MP camera array. It ships with Android 16 and a rare seven-year promise for both OS and security updates.

The message is unmistakable: Motorola wants the foldable crown, and it is leaning on raw specs, display tech, and longevity to get there.

Motorola’s Bid for the Foldable Crown With Book-Style Design

Building on the pocket-friendly Razr Flip line, the Razr Fold shifts to the productivity-first book format without abandoning Motorola’s design priorities. It measures just 4.6mm when open (excluding the camera bump), 9.9mm when closed, and weighs 244g—competitive for a device with this much screen and battery. Stereo speakers tuned by Sound by Bose support Dolby Atmos, and the hinge supports a range of partially open positions for hands-free use. The phone also works with the Moto Pen Ultra, expanding its creative and note-taking chops.

Durability gets an unconventional mention: IP48 and IP49 ratings. That combination signals limited dust resistance but strong protection against high-pressure water jets and temporary submersion in freshwater. Translation—splashes and dunks are fine, but dusty worksites aren’t ideal.

Displays Push Brightness Boundaries to New Outdoor Highs

The outer 6.6-inch pOLED panel runs at 165Hz with a 21:9, 2,520 x 1,080 resolution and a claimed 6,000-nit peak. It is the first smartphone to use Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 for cover protection, underscoring Motorola’s durability focus. Inside, an 8.1-inch LTPO display (2,484 x 2,232) peaks at 6,200 nits and refreshes at 120Hz over ultra-thin glass. Both screens offer 10-bit color, Pantone Validated Color accuracy, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support.

Those luminance figures are notable. Many recent foldables top out in the 1,750–3,000-nit range outdoors; pushing past 6,000 nits should meaningfully improve readability under direct sun. Display Supply Chain Consultants has highlighted outdoor visibility as a key consumer pain point in foldables—Motorola is addressing it head-on.

Flagship Silicon and Big Endurance From a Massive Battery

Under the hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (not the 8 Elite variant), paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage, with 1TB configurations available in select markets. That should deliver top-tier performance for multitasking, stylus input, and on-device AI tasks without the thermal spikes that can plague foldables.

The 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery is one of the largest in a book-style foldable, eclipsing capacities found in rivals like the OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold series. Charging is equally assertive: 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 5W reverse wired. Bigger batteries typically push weight up, but at 244g the Razr Fold stays in the mix with its peers while promising real-world endurance gains for commuters and frequent fliers.

Triple 50MP Cameras for Versatility Across Scenarios

Motorola leans on three 50MP sensors to cover the essentials and then some. The main camera uses a Sony Lytia 828 with an f/1.6 lens, large 2.44µm pixels (with binning), optical stabilization, and Dolby Vision recording. A 50MP ultrawide offers a 122° field of view and autofocus that doubles for macro shots as close as 3.5cm. The 50MP periscope telephoto provides 3x optical zoom, OIS, and macro capability on distant subjects.

Video options are uncompromising: 8K at 30fps and 4K at 120fps. A multi-spectral 3-in-1 light sensor aids exposure and white balance. Selfies and video calls are covered by a 32MP camera on the cover display and a 20MP unit on the inner screen; more importantly, the foldable form lets you use the rear cameras for high-quality selfies with the outer display as a viewfinder.

The Razr Fold launches on Android 16 and comes with a pledge for seven Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches. That long-term commitment places Motorola alongside the leaders in update policy, a significant shift for the brand and a confidence boost for buyers planning to keep a premium device for the long haul. It also aligns with enterprise needs, where lifecycle support is increasingly a deciding factor.

Market Context and Availability for Motorola Razr Fold

Foldables are still a fast-growing slice of the market. DSCC projects shipments to clear 20 million units this year, with book-style models leading premium average selling prices. Against entrenched rivals, Motorola’s differentiators are clear: extreme display brightness, a class-leading battery, full-spectrum cameras, and a long update runway.

The Razr Fold will come in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White. Motorola has confirmed a North American launch in the coming months, with pricing and exact availability to be announced. If the company can land aggressive pricing and carrier support, the Razr Fold has the spec sheet—and the staying power—to make the foldable race more interesting.