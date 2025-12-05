Motorola Razr Ultra price hits its lowest level yet

Black Friday pricing isn’t fading for one of the year’s best flip phones. The Motorola Razr Ultra is also down to $899.99, a steep $400 off its regular $1,299.99 price tag and applies across several colorways as well. It’s the best price we’ve seen for this model, and it enables you to get a true flagship foldable without spending as much as is typical.

Why this Motorola Razr Ultra deal is especially notable

Foldables don’t often get a deep cut — so this is noteworthy. With about 31% off, the Razr Ultra comes in under the $900 mark — a significant psychological barrier for premium phones. Analysts who cover the industry say sub-$1,000 promotions are pushing sales: Counterpoint Research and DSCC have both pointed out that seasonal price reductions have been getting more shoppers interested in foldables, especially flip-style models.

To provide some context, market trackers have cited continuous double-digit growth of foldable shipments along with a significant share of flips. And deals like these are part of the reason for that, because they help to flatten the price gap with traditional flagships while maintaining the headline features buyers want: display quality, performance, and design.

Hardware highlights you’re paying less for with this model

The Razr Ultra also fits in a proper Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that has 16GB of RAM, built to chew through games, multitasking, and camera processing. In its day-to-day operation, that translates to less stuttering, faster app switching, and headroom for years’ worth of software updates.

The star, of course, is the display system. What you’ll find inside is a 7.0-inch 1,224 x 2,912 LTPO AMOLED panel that offers a refresh rate of 165Hz — this is an unusual spec even for high-end phones, typically only featured in gaming-focused handsets. The result is buttery scrolling and smoother animations, but it also feels premium in a way few other new phones do. Outside, the 4.0-inch cover screen lets you respond to messages, control music and maps, or take a selfie without having to unfold your phone, adding that quick-glance convenience so many people love about their flip phones.

Construction stands up to premium expectations: a grippy vegan leather back cover, an aluminum frame, and a steel hinge reinforced with a spine complete its comfortable in-hand feel. The device is rated IP48, providing dust resistance and submersibility that’s still unusual throughout the foldable market.

Battery and charging performance in real-world use

The 4,700mAh battery is large for a flip phone. While independent testing has seen about 25 hours from a single charge with mixed use, that fits the narrative of an efficient LTPO panel that can lower refresh rates when it’s not needed. The upshot: you can make it through a day without panic, however heavy your use.

When it’s time to charge up, the Razr Ultra is compatible with 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. Those numbers are at the top end of the category and also translate to fast pit stops that compete with some slab flagships. That double whammy of solid endurance and speedy refuelability goes a long way toward smoothing over the friction that can make foldables (and aspirational devices like them) feel compromising.

How the Razr Ultra stacks up against other flip phones

At this price, the Razr Ultra is priced to be less than or on par with many competing flips and ranks a step ahead in several departments. The large cover display offers as much usable screen real estate as more than a few rivals, and the 165Hz inner panel sets a benchmark for smoothness that some conventional flagships don’t even hit. It stays competitive where it matters most — durability and day-to-day polish, thanks to its premium materials and robust hinge engineering.

IDC and other analysts say that buyers are drawn to flip models that promise a “no-compromise” flagship experience. This is the Razr Ultra’s pitch: flagship silicon, meaty RAM, rapid charging, and a generous outer screen to accommodate one-handed use. With the discount as well, it’s even more of a performance-per-dollar play.

Should you buy the Razr Ultra now at this record-low price?

If you’ve been waiting for a premium flip with less of a premium sting, this is it. Sub-$900 pricing is not something that tends to stick around at record lows, and we’ve generally found inventory on any given color gets snatched up fast once it hits this mark. Verify the deal stacks with trade-in credits or retailer financing to make for the best savings.

And the bottom line is simple: The Motorola Razr Ultra boasts a flagship processor, a class-leading 165Hz inner display, a solid and useful cover screen, fast charging, and sleek design. Priced at $899.99, it’s one of the most intriguing foldable buys you can get today.