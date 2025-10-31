Motorola Razr Ultra gets $400 price cut on 1TB model

The standout flip phone of the year just became a lot easier to recommend. The Motorola Razr Ultra is down by $400, dropping the 1TB configuration to $1,099.99. That’s flagship storage and horsepower at a price that typically buys you a base-model foldable—an unusual value play in a category that rarely sees deep discounts.

The deal is available direct from the manufacturer across all finishes, including Pantone Scarab, Cabaret, Mountain Trail, and Rio Red. If you’ve been eyeing a clamshell foldable that doesn’t feel like a compromise, this is the one that finally squares performance, polish, and price.

Why this $400 price cut on Razr Ultra truly matters

Foldables are no longer a niche experiment. Research firms like Counterpoint Research and IDC have tracked steady growth in shipments, with clamshell models leading adoption thanks to their pocketable size. Even so, premium specs usually come with premiums attached.

A $400 markdown on a top-tier flip phone in its maximum storage trim is rare and puts pressure on rivals whose entry models often cost the same or more. In practical terms, this discount means you’re paying mid-tier money for bleeding-edge hardware and a spec sheet that can rival, and in a few places surpass, today’s best slab phones. For buyers who value longevity and headroom, 1TB of storage and high-end silicon at this price point is the kind of swing that keeps a device feeling fast for years.

Key specs that justify the hype for this flip phone

Performance

The Razr Ultra leads every specification category. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB of RAM, easily handling heavy multitasking, high-frame-rate games, and a heavy workload for creators. This is the first Razr that does not compromise in any way. Although this is not always the case with flips—flip-flop.

The main 7.0-inch foldable display is an LTPO AMOLED with a 165Hz refresh rate. Most premium phones are limited to 120Hz, with a resolution of 1,224 x 2,912. Adaptive refresh balances fluid scrolling with battery consumption. The 4.0-inch outer screen is perfect for panic notifications, full apps, selfies with frames, and navigation without opening the phone.

Construction quality is similarly impressive; the telephone has a lightweight aluminum frame and strong steel hinges. The IP48 rating is better than the IP68’s score, but many early foldables do not have the same dust resistance. Big trade-offs are common in this category.

Battery and charging are both quietly impressive. The 4,700mAh cell and the 68W wired and 30W wireless charging are both much faster than other flip phones. Promoting the phone’s longevity, a continuous 4K video playback review lasted the entire day. Although the foldable had been in continuous use all day, it was a good sign.

What justifies regular preference for the Razr Ultra is how sometimes you don’t have to unfold it. The outer display is genuinely usable, cutting down the open-close dance for fast replies, mobile payments, timers, and turn-by-turn directions. When you do unfold, the 165Hz panel makes reading, scrolling, and gaming feel subtly smoother than 120Hz peers. And the flex-mode utility is another win. If you prop the phone up at a right angle, it turns into a tripod for hands-free video calls or time-lapse shots, and the larger cover screen doubles as a preview for higher-quality main-camera selfies. It’s these little moments of convenience that form a critical sum—the form factor doesn’t just feel novel; it feels functional.

No foldable is perfect, though. The camera system on this one is highly competent, not genre-leading for the price—especially not in challenging light, where the best slabs still have a noise-control and dynamic-range edge in low light. The IP48 rating is also less than the IP68 water resistance detected on most mature flagships. Widespread durability concerns for foldables persist, though modern hinge designs and assorted hardware evolutions have improved things. For example, organizations like UL Solutions routinely test hinges for hundreds of thousands of folds, but real-world care still matters: keep pocket debris out, avoid pressurized points, and use a case if you tend to drop it.

If you want a no-compromise flagship in a flip phone, this is it. Power users will opt for a Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB of RAM; creators get speed, a versatile cover display, and fast charging; travelers will enjoy the best combination of pocketability and battery life. The 1TB model, on sale for $1,099.99 after a $1,499.99 list price, is significantly less expensive than rival configurations with substantially lower storage. The Razr Ultra’s value, which comes in various colors and is available directly from the manufacturer, is shockingly clear. If you are considering a flip phone, this is possibly the first time the most polished option is also the most logical purchase.