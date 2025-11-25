Motorola Razr Ultra dives to rock-bottom price

You can grab yourself the Motorola Razr Ultra at its new all-time lowest price yet, falling down to $884.99 from an original $1,299.99.

That 32% discount places a flagship foldable squarely into sub-$900 territory, a level that was almost inconceivable for a premium folding phone just one year ago.

The deal seems to be linked to holiday peak promotions, accompanied at some retailers by an additional best rate available only to members of their subscription programs. Either way, that’s the steepest fall we’ve seen on this model and marks a clear sign that foldables are entering another more aggressive phase of pricing to win over mainstream buyers.

What the new price gets you on the Razr Ultra

Even with the discount, the Razr Ultra’s spec sheet still looks like that of a flagship smartphone. It’s got Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip alongside 16GB of RAM, a spec setup designed to pound through multitasking, gaming, and on-the-go editing. The phone comes with Android 15, so you’ll get the latest privacy controls and UI tweaks right away.

That 7-inch pOLED main display operates at a maximum of 165Hz, giving scrolling and gameplay an impressively smooth feel. You don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate high refresh rates; everything you do feels smoother and more responsive. Motorola’s panel tuning has always been about punchy colors and inky blacks, and that remains the case today.

Imaging receives a significant upgrade with three 50MP cameras built to bring you razor-sharp detail and true-to-life color from wide, ultrawide, and telephoto angles. Foldables can get caught between the scissors of camera compromises and space constraints, but this configuration looks to avoid the standard trade-offs while still keeping things thin and pocketable.

The package is completed by a 4,700mAh battery, with fast wired and wireless charging for quick top-ups. Foldables to date have been battery-constrained, but this capacity, alongside efficient silicon, should easily take you through a full day of mixed use such as maps, messaging, streaming, and photography.

Design remains a highlight. The hinge feels fancy, the exterior finishes are high-end, and it’s pretty obvious the build quality is geared toward people who like their style but also want a device that can take a beating. In brief, you’re not trading away premium hardware for a cheaper experience—you’re getting the same top-end experience for less.

How it compares in the current folding phone field

With a price tag of $884.99, the Razr Ultra would undercut many competitors in the foldable space (and their discounts) that can easily hover above $1,000. A 32 percent markdown is meaningful in a product category where discounts often struggle to break into the teens. If you have been wary of jumping into the foldable craze for money-related reasons, this is one of the more compelling entry points.

Analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC have both highlighted aggressive promotions as a major foldable adoption driver, with clamshells and compact book-style designs making up about half of all shipments. Adding a really high-end model—for less than $900—further expands the addressable market and forces competitors to match value, rather than just specs.

With a fast display, flagship-level processor, and large battery, the Razr Ultra is competitive with devices that are even more expensive. Camera tuning and software sharpness will vary by brand, but the raw hardware you get at this price is hard to beat if you prioritize design and high-refresh visuals.

Why the discount is of consequence for buyers today

Cost has been the greatest impediment to foldable adoption, and this drop meaningfully lowers that barrier. It’s also well beneath the very good $899.99 promo spotted earlier, establishing a new floor at $884.99. Momentum matters during the holidays; when a device hits a new low, pricing is set lower in subsequent retail and high-street sales. This also becomes shoppers’ gauge to weigh competitors.

With global foldable shipments trending into the tens of millions per IDC, and consumer attention maturing from novelty to utility, value-driven deals like this one go beyond driving awareness. For buyers, it condenses the premium you pay for a folding screen over a traditional flagship one—without asking you to sacrifice top-tier performance.

Shopping tips to review before you hit checkout

Confirm the specific variant: RAM, storage, color, and whether it’s the carrier-locked version.

Check membership eligibility to find the lowest price, and confirm warranty terms and return windows.

If you’re already on another flagship, trade-in values can help put your savings over the top.

Look for bundle deals that offer chargers or cases—fast charging is supported, though regional and retailer box contents can differ.

Bottom line: If you’ve been holding out for a high-end foldable to reach a comfier price, the Razr Ultra’s new all-time low meets that mark. It drops premium performance, a slick 165Hz screen, and spanking-new cameras into a price category that at last feels mainstream.