Motorola Razr Ultra Bundle Hits $999 With 1TB Upgrade

Motorola has dropped one of the most aggressive foldable promotions yet: the Razr Ultra is now available for $999.99 with a free upgrade to 1TB of storage, plus a Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds Plus included at no extra cost. The combined savings are advertised at $899.98, effectively pulling a maxed-out flip phone and two wearables under the four-figure mark.

What the $999 Motorola Razr Ultra Bundle Includes and Adds

The headline is the storage bump. A 1TB tier typically adds around $200 to a flagship’s price, and it’s rare to see that capacity on a clamshell foldable at this price. On top of that, the bundle packs the Moto Watch Fit and the Moto Buds Plus, each normally listed at $199.99, bringing tangible value whether you’re building a new setup or refreshing an aging one.

The offer is available in multiple finishes, including the following:

Pantone Rio Red

Pantone Scarab

Pantone Mountain Trail

Pantone Cabaret

You aren’t boxed into a single color to get the deal.

Hardware Highlights Worth Noting on the Razr Ultra

The Razr Ultra isn’t just about the form factor; it’s loaded like a top-tier slab phone. It runs on a flagship-class Qualcomm Snapdragon platform with 16GB of RAM, a combination that keeps pace with heavy multitasking, gaming, and camera processing. With 1TB onboard, local media libraries, large video projects, and offline maps stop being compromises.

The inner display is a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 1,224 x 2,912 resolution and a slick 165Hz refresh rate. That refresh ceiling isn’t common even among premium flagships, which typically top out at 120Hz. The generous cover display makes quick replies, navigation, and camera framing practical with the phone closed.

Battery performance is another bright spot. In review testing across the industry, continuous 4K playback has been reported at roughly 25 hours, impressive for a 4,700mAh cell in a compact folding chassis. When you do need juice, 68W wired and 30W wireless charging outpace what many mainstream devices offer.

Build quality also stands out: an aluminum frame, a steel hinge, and an IP48 rating aim to balance durability with the constraints of a folding design. The vegan leather finish offers grip and warmth, and the optional wooden back brings a distinctive aesthetic that few competitors attempt.

Why This Limited-Time Razr Ultra Bundle Offer Stands Out

Getting a premium clamshell with 1TB for under $1,000 is unusual on its own; stacking a smartwatch and noise-canceling earbuds on top is what pushes this into outlier territory. For context, most flip phones in this tier ship with lower base storage and don’t commonly bundle wearables of this caliber without raising the sticker price.

The broader market context adds weight. Analyst firms like IDC and Counterpoint Research note that foldables remain a small slice of global shipments, but growth is accelerating at a double-digit clip. Aggressive pricing and ecosystem bundles like this are how brands convert the curious into buyers, especially as feature disparities with conventional flagships narrow.

Who Should Consider This 1TB Razr Ultra Bundle and Why

If you capture a lot of video, shoot in RAW, or carry extensive offline media, 1TB removes storage anxiety—particularly useful since clamshells don’t always leave room for microSD. Travelers and commuters will appreciate the quick-charge speeds and the ability to triage notifications or control music from the cover screen without flipping the phone open.

The included watch and earbuds round out a one-brand setup on day one. While they aren’t class leaders, they cover the essentials—fitness tracking, notifications, and solid wireless audio—without additional spend. For gift buyers or anyone switching ecosystems, that convenience matters.

Key Caveats to Weigh Before Buying This Razr Ultra Deal

The IP48 rating is a meaningful improvement for a foldable, but it isn’t the same as the deeper water resistance of some non-folding flagships. As with any clamshell, the hinge remains a moving part that benefits from mindful handling. Also confirm the software update policy before purchase; OEM commitments vary across major Android brands and can influence long-term value.

Bottom Line on the $999 Razr Ultra Bundle with 1TB and Extras

As a pure value play, this bundle is hard to ignore: flagship performance, a rare 1TB tier, a fast 165Hz display, and meaningful accessories for $999.99. For anyone eyeing a flip phone without settling on storage or performance—and who wants an instant smartwatch and earbuds to match—this is the most compelling Razr Ultra offer we’ve seen in the current cycle.