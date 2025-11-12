Motorola Razr Ultra Breaks Record Low Price

Motorola’s top flip phone has just been reduced to its lowest price ever—$999.99—undercuts rival clamshells whilst delivering a true flagship specification.

At $300 less than its $1,299.99 list price, the Razr Ultra enters into the realm of the mainstream flagship without giving up any of what made it the most competent flip in its class.

Why This Price Drop Is Significant for Buyers

Record lows for a class-defining product are unusual and this isn’t all over the place. At major retailers including other so-so outlets like Amazon, the $999.99 price is active now on notable finishes Pantone Rio Red and Pantone Scarab, with typically more expensive colors such as Pantone Cabaret and Pantone Mountain Trail usually going for about $100 extra. Even then, the new pricing effectively brings the barrier to entry for a flip phone that finally acts like a fully fledged flagship down several notches.

Flagship-level Performance in Your Hand for Everyday Use

Powering the Razr Ultra is Qualcomm’s own Snapdragon 8 Elite along with 16GB of RAM, which is on par (and in many cases, more than) what your average premium phone offers. That headroom is important for a good sustained performance experience, camera and app multitasking—it’s one of the areas where previous flip phones struggled. In benches and games, the 8 Elite-class chip has high sustained clocks, so the Razr Ultra feels every bit as fast as any slab-style flagships.

Two Displays With Few Compromises or Trade-offs

The 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display has a silky 165Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1,224 x 2,912, that’s higher than the typical phone standard of 120Hz across most flagship phones. And that 4.0-inch outer display isn’t just for notifications—it runs full apps without any trouble, enabling quick replies, turn-by-turn navigation, and music control without needing to pop open the phone. “Display analysts at DSCC have always seen that larger, more capable cover screens lead to higher daily engagement, and the Razr Ultra is a real-world example of this trend.”

Design, Durability, and Materials That Impress

Motorola puts an aluminum frame on this thing, along with a strengthened steel hinge and vegan leather backs for durability—and grip. The IP48 rating doesn’t lead the class, but it’s impressive for a folding device and indicative of how the category has generally grown up when it comes to water and dust resistance. Hinge technology has gotten steadily better across the industry, and the Razr Ultra’s solid hand feel and definitive openings are proof of that improvement.

Battery and Charging for All‑Day Use and Convenience

Analogously, a 4,700mAh battery should deliver all-day performance with plenty of cushion and finally put an end to one of the greatest grievances with clamshells. When the tank does sputter, 68W wired and 30W wireless charging is significantly faster than what most flip phones offer. In practical terms, that means quick coffee-break charges replace hours of use—useful if you rely on the cover screen for constant triage.

Cameras Are Good but Not Class-Leading Overall

The camera system is competent, especially in bright light (with the outer screen serving as a convenient viewfinder for sharper selfies). Low-light photography is fair but doesn’t come close to the computational heavyweights you get on today’s very best camera phones. If all-out image quality is your thing, you’ll get better shooters elsewhere; if a jack-of-all-trades, round-shaped pocket system in folded kit form appeals, this won’t disappoint.

How It Stacks Up Against Other Modern Clamshells

Rival clamshells are still big, but few pair a large and full cover display with 16GB of RAM and an inside panel that refreshes at 165Hz. The price drop also eliminates one of the last major objections to choosing a flip. According to a report by market tracker Counterpoint Research, clamshells are driving foldable adoption in North America, and this discount makes the Razr Ultra the most attractive on-ramp for anyone who wants a small form factor with no compromises.

Who Should Get This Flip Phone at the New Price

If you were holding out for a flip phone that acts like a no-compromise flagship, this is the time to pounce. The ability to quickly cover and close the screen will give travelers and commuters a new level of pocketability, creators can use the folded device as an ultra-stabilized camera with live preview, and power users finally have RAM capacities and charging speeds to get excited about.

Bottom Line: A Flagship Flip at a Compelling Price

For $999.99, Motorola is offering a rare collection of cutting-edge displays, elite processing, fast charging and stylish hardware inside a compact flip phone.

Inventory and color of stock tend to fluctuate pretty quickly with deals like this one, so if Rio Red or Scarab is your groove, make sure you grab one. This is the flip phone to beat—now at a price that makes sense.