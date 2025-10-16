Motorola Razr+ Hits Its Lowest Price Yet at $699.99

The top smartphone deal right now is the Motorola Razr+ at $699.99, down from its list price of $999.99 and the lowest we’ve seen at major retailers.

For consumers intrigued by foldables or eager to swap a slab for something that’s a lot more pocketable and entertaining, this is the sweet spot where price, features and practicality finally converge.

Why This Foldable Is Worth It at the New Low Price

At a price of $699.99, the Razr+ will be hundreds less than most current flip phones at MSRP, undercutting rival models that tend to kick off at four figures. In a category that’s been fun but not historically cheap, that matters. It’s the discount that can turn a niche curiosity into a mainstream buy.

There’s also a larger trend providing momentum to this moment. Foldable shipments from around the world are on pace to soar in early 2024 compared with a year earlier as designs become more compelling and prices begin to stabilize, according to Counterpoint Research. With the Razr+ now at rock bottom, it’s easier than ever to give a foldable phone, without compromise, a shot.

What You Get (and Don’t) With the Motorola Razr+

At the heart of the Razr+ are two stellar screens: a spacious 6.9-inch pOLED inner display and a genuinely functional 4-inch pOLED cover screen. The cover display isn’t just a gimmick — it runs full apps, controls messaging, maps and music playback, and is a stellar viewfinder for the main cameras. A high refresh rate means both panels feel fluid and modern.

Powering the performance is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which will also feature in a lot of premium phones launched in 2024 and 2025. It’s snappy, efficient and more than capable of gaming, multitasking and camera processing. Day to day, that means instant app launches, smooth scrolling and thermals that stay in check even when you throw heavier tasks at it like video edits or navigating Google Maps.

Cameras are a standout for a flip phone. The Razr+ combines a 50MP main sensor with a 2x telephoto lens — an unusual combination in this category but one that should be great for portraits. The outside screen lets you take hands-free selfies and vlog — just prop it up in “flex” mode, and you have a mini tripod for time-lapses, group photos or calls.

You get fairly standard one-day battery life from a 4,000mAh pack and the optional extra of 45W TurboPower charging to get you back on your feet quickly. Wireless charging is available, and the clamshell form factor protects the main screen yet keeps the device pocketable — one of the reasons flip phones are more of a daily carry than larger book-style foldables.

Durability has taken a leap. The Razr+ is IPX8 — that is, it can withstand immersion — and Motorola says it tested the hinge’s durability with hundreds of thousands of folds and unfurls in a laboratory setting. Translation: it is made to withstand life, not just a showroom.

How It Compares to Galaxy Z Flip and Compact Flagships

Compared with its nearest competitor, the recently released Galaxy Z Flip, the Razr+ screens are slightly larger — 4 inches and 6.7 inches — and more bendy for full-app action on the outside screen, where little tasks are actually useful. Samsung continues to be the leader in long-term software support and a more mature accessories ecosystem, but at this price and feature level, the Razr+ wins on both cost and outer-screen flexibility.

If you’ve been considering a compact flagship instead of a flip, the Razr+ gives as good as it gets, with speedy performance, fun design and a telephoto camera that too many thin phones skimp on. It’s not trying to out-muscle ultra-premium slabs — its value is more in doing more with less space, and in making that outside screen a bona fide productivity tool.

Price History and Retailer Notes for This Product

So far, the Razr+ has been mostly $799–$899 on promotions since it launched, which is a mild discount, but this $699.99 price at multiple big retailers is its biggest markdown yet.

If you want to switch carriers later, a local brick-and-mortar store might also offer special promotions or incentives when buying a new handset — they can often be easier to negotiate with than a faceless corporation. Any unfinished payment plan is owed in full at the time of trade-in. But regardless, this is the best no-strings deal we’ve seen yet.

Who Should Buy It and What Use Cases It Fits Best

Opt for the Razr+ if you want a pocketable flagship that speeds up everyday tasks using the cover display — replying to messages, checking transit and snapping photos — without flipping open every single time. It’s also a good choice for creators who appreciate the potential of hands-free shooting, and any foldable-curious soul who has been waiting for a really good price to justify ridding their life of cables.

Bottom Line: Why the Motorola Razr+ Deal Stands Out

At $699.99, the Motorola Razr+ grows from a cool niche device into one of the most interesting phone buys right now. You’re getting a flagship-level processor, one of the best cover screens available anywhere, capable cameras with telephoto and water-resistant hardware — all right now at its lowest price ever. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about a flip phone, this is the deal that tumbles you right off it.