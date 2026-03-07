Motorola Razr Fold Surpasses Samsung And Pixel

Motorola’s first book-style foldable makes an emphatic entrance, and in hands-on use it clearly outpaces rivals from Samsung and Google where it matters most. The Razr Fold combines dual-screen stylus support, the largest inner display of any North American foldable, a bigger, faster-charging battery, and a consistent triple 50MP camera system — a package that feels purpose-built for productivity as much as play.

European pricing lands at €1,999 as a bundle with the Moto Pen Ultra, effectively pegging the phone at €1,899 once you account for the accessory. The stylus doesn’t dock in the chassis, but it brings pressure sensitivity, a quick-action button, and an on-demand tools menu, signaling that Motorola is treating pen input as more than a checkbox feature. Regional pricing and retail timing elsewhere remain unannounced.

Why It Beats Samsung and Pixel in Real-World Use

The headline win is stylus input on both the outer and inner displays. Current Galaxy Z Fold models restrict S Pen use to the main display, and Google’s Pixel Fold offers no active stylus support at all. On the Razr Fold, jotting a note with the phone closed feels natural on the 6.6-inch cover screen, while sketching, annotating PDFs, or editing spreadsheets open wide becomes desk-friendly. That versatility is a genuine workflow upgrade over Samsung and Google’s approaches.

Bigger Displays With Smarter, More Natural Pen Play

Motorola fits a 6.6-inch pOLED outer panel protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 and a sprawling 8.1-inch inner canvas — the largest of its kind in North America. The expansive inner real estate turns split-screen multitasking into something you’ll actually want to use. In quick tests, the Pen Ultra tracked precisely with even pressure, and palm rejection felt well tuned, reducing the false touches that often plague pen-first phones.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage readies the Razr Fold for heavy multitasking. Foldables benefit from ample memory because users run more apps side by side; this spec sheet acknowledges that reality rather than chasing hollow benchmark wins. Qualcomm’s latest platform should also help with on-device AI tasks, from smarter photo edits to live transcription, areas where both Samsung and Google focus intensely.

Battery and Charging Lead for All-Day Endurance

A 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery gives the Razr Fold a stamina advantage, and up to 80W wired charging rivals the fastest mainstream foldables, matching what OnePlus achieved in its debut book-style device. Motorola says the cell is considerably larger than Samsung’s latest Fold, and the charging spec outpaces both Samsung and Google’s foldables, which typically top up more slowly. For commuters and frequent travelers, that combination translates to tangible time saved.

Cameras Aim For Consistency Over Gimmicks

Motorola opts for three 50MP sensors — ultrawide, main, and 3x telephoto — mirroring the tuned trio used in its recent flagship. The bet is consistency: similar resolutions across lenses can deliver steadier color and detail when you jump from ultrawide landscapes to portraits and zoom. Samsung’s latest Fold leans on a headline-grabbing main sensor while its supporting cameras vary more, and Google’s Pixel Fold is loved for computational photography but offers less optical reach. If Motorola’s image processing keeps pace, this system could be the most balanced of the bunch.

Design Notes and a High-Profile Special Edition

The Razr Fold is a touch thicker than Samsung’s counterpart, but that extra volume helps house the larger battery and lends a reassuring feel to the hinge. The exterior looks premium without being flashy, and the cover screen size means you can triage messages or doodle quick notes without opening the phone. Motorola is also leaning into culture with a FIFA edition that extends its partnership with the world’s most-watched sport, signaling ambition well beyond spec sheets.

Price Outlook and Market Context for the Razr Fold

Yes, the sticker price is steep, even as a bundle, but Motorola has a track record of aggressive post-launch promotions. The recent Razr Ultra, for instance, fell to roughly half its MSRP at major retailers and carriers, a pattern that could repeat here. Market researchers such as Counterpoint Research and IDC have noted that battery life, durability, and outer-screen usability are top drivers for foldable buyers; on paper, the Razr Fold checks all three boxes, which bodes well if the price softens.

Early Verdict on Motorola’s Razr Fold After Hands-On Time

From dual-screen pen support to the biggest inner display and a class-leading power setup, the Razr Fold is the first Motorola book-style device that credibly challenges Samsung’s Fold and leapfrogs Google’s Pixel Fold in several everyday scenarios. If camera tuning matches the confident hardware and Motorola delivers timely software updates, this could be the new reference foldable for North America — especially once the inevitable discounts hit and broader availability is confirmed.