Motorola Razr 2026 Tipped With 1TB And 18GB RAM

Fresh certification filings out of China point to a notable step-up for Motorola’s next clamshell foldable. The Razr 2026, identified under model XT2657-2, appears set to expand storage and memory choices dramatically, while keeping the popular dual-screen design and battery capacity intact.

Certification Hints At Big Memory And Storage Jump

Documentation spotted in a Chinese regulator’s database outlines multiple RAM tiers—8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and an eye-catching 18GB—plus higher storage configurations that include 512GB and 1TB. That’s a sharp departure from the prior generation, which shipped broadly with 8GB of RAM and topped out at more modest storage capacities. For power users who live in cloudless workflows, a 1TB clamshell would be a rarity in this category.

The listing reiterates a 6.9-inch internal OLED and a 3.6-inch cover display, mirroring last year’s layout, alongside a 4,500 mAh battery. That combination already proved popular for glanceable widgets, quick-reply messaging, and camera preview framing on the outer screen, so it’s not surprising to see Motorola hold the line on dimensions.

Dimensity 8000-Class Silicon Likely Under The Hood

While the filing doesn’t name a chipset, the listed peak CPU clock of 2.75GHz aligns with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8000 series. Expect a solid upper-midrange package with efficient performance and integrated 5G—an upgrade over the Dimensity 7400X used previously. In day-to-day terms, that should translate to smoother multitasking on the main panel and fewer hiccups when hopping between the cover display and full-screen apps.

If Motorola pairs the platform with fast memory and storage—think LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0—the expanded RAM and 1TB option would genuinely matter, cutting app reloads and keeping high-resolution video, offline maps, and AAA mobile titles readily accessible. The brand has often prioritized responsiveness over benchmark-chasing in the clamshell line, and this configuration would fit that playbook.

Camera Stack Adds A Second 50MP Rear Sensor

The filing lists a familiar 50MP main camera and a 32MP inner selfie unit but swaps last year’s lower-resolution secondary rear camera for another 50MP sensor. That second module is widely expected to be an ultrawide, replacing the prior 13MP unit. If true, the upgrade should bring crisper edge-to-edge landscapes and cleaner detail for cover-screen vlogging, a common use case for flip-style foldables.

Pricing Outlook And Market Context For Razr 2026

Pricing remains the big unknown. The previous Razr generation entered the market at $699, an aggressive tag that helped undercut rival clamshells. Adding 16GB–18GB RAM and a 1TB tier could complicate that strategy. Industry trackers like TrendForce have flagged brisk rebounds in memory pricing over recent cycles—DRAM contract prices rose by double digits QoQ in multiple quarters, while NAND saw 20–30% swings—pressuring bill of materials on high-capacity devices.

That said, a tiered lineup could maintain an accessible base model while giving enthusiasts room to spec up. It’s a common play among foldable rivals: clamshells often start with 8GB/256GB or 12GB/256GB, with 512GB appearing at higher trims, while 1TB has largely been reserved for book-style foldables. Bringing 1TB to a mainstream clamshell would be a differentiator, especially for creators who shoot ProRes-like formats, extended 4K clips, or keep large music and podcast libraries offline.

Why More Storage Matters On A Clamshell

Clamshell owners use the cover display for quick capture and social posts, then flip open for edits, reframes, and uploads. Local storage is still the fastest path for that workflow. With 512GB or 1TB, the Razr 2026 could hold weeks of 4K footage, RAW photos, and cached edits without forcing frequent offloads—useful in regions where 5G uplink is inconsistent or capped.

Beyond creators, heavy multitaskers and mobile gamers benefit from the extra headroom. Keeping more apps and game assets resident in memory reduces reloads and waiting. If Motorola optimizes thermal performance on the Dimensity 8000-class silicon, sustained frame rates and battery efficiency could improve versus the prior generation.

Bottom Line: What To Expect From Motorola’s Next Razr

The Razr 2026, as outlined in Chinese certification documents, looks set to refine rather than reinvent: same handy dual-display formula and battery, but with a faster chipset, a more capable second camera, and—most notably—far broader RAM and storage options. If Motorola can keep the base price appealing while offering 512GB and 1TB tiers for power users, it could carve out a rare sweet spot in the clamshell market: a flip phone that doesn’t skimp on memory.