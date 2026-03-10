Motorola Razr 2026 Spotted in Light Purple

Motorola’s next clamshell foldable just popped up in a Chinese regulatory database, and the images show a striking light purple finish. The listing points to a device widely believed to be the Motorola Razr 2026, hinting at an iterative design refresh with meaningful hardware tweaks under the hood.

Regulatory Filing Hints at Core Specs and Chipset

The device appeared on the Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center registry (commonly known as TENAA), a standard stop for phones nearing launch in China. The paperwork indicates an eight-core chipset clocked at up to 2.75GHz. That profile aligns with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series candidate, a step up from the silicon used in the current entry Razr.

More intriguing is what looks like a broadened memory ladder. TENAA documentation suggests RAM options that could stretch to 18GB, with storage tiers potentially reaching 1TB. That would be a substantial leap for Motorola’s more affordable flip, positioning it closer to premium foldables in multitasking headroom and local media capacity.

Familiar Design Returns With a Fresh Light Purple Finish

The external look appears largely unchanged from the current base-model Razr: a compact cover display set within a smooth, minimalist shell and a dual-camera array. The cover screen still looks smaller than the panels on Motorola’s Plus or Ultra variants, which have gravitated toward larger outer displays for richer app interactions.

The new color is the headline. The soft purple seen in the images closely matches “PANTONE African Violet,” a hue tipped by earlier leaks. That branding would track with Motorola’s ongoing collaboration with Pantone, which has delivered distinctive finishes like Viva Magenta on prior models. Color strategy matters in this category—foldables are fashion-forward devices—and a pastel option could broaden appeal among style-conscious buyers.

Telephoto Camera Could Elevate the Base Model

The filing and accompanying chatter point to a 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom replacing the secondary ultrawide on the entry Razr. If accurate, that’s a notable shift. True optical zoom remains rare on clamshells; for instance, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line has traditionally leaned on digital crop, while Oppo’s Find N3 Flip stands out for adding a dedicated telephoto.

A 3x lens would bring more natural-looking portraits and tighter framing without the noise penalties of digital zoom—especially useful when shooting quickly with the cover display as a viewfinder. Paired with a high-resolution primary camera, this mix covers everyday shooting scenarios better than an ultrawide for many users, although some will miss the dramatic perspective ultrawides enable.

Screens and Core Experience on Motorola’s Base Razr

Display specs aren’t detailed in the filing, but the design hints that Motorola will stick with a familiar formula: a main foldable OLED near 6.9 inches and a compact outer panel around the mid-3-inch mark. That balance keeps the base Razr pocketable while reserving the truly expansive cover screen experience for pricier siblings.

Expect software optimizations to remain a differentiator. Motorola’s external display widgets, hands-free gestures, and quick-reply experiences tend to be lightweight and practical, which is essential when the cover panel is smaller. If the chipset bump lands, smoother animations and faster app switching should follow, particularly on memory-rich configurations.

Price Positioning and Broader Foldable Market Context

Motorola has carved out a niche by undercutting rivals with an entry foldable that often sells near $699, frequently lower during promotions. An upgraded processor, expanded RAM and storage options, and a telephoto camera would sharpen that value proposition without drifting into Ultra territory.

Analysts at Counterpoint Research have noted that clamshells account for a majority share of foldable shipments, thanks to lower prices and strong mainstream appeal. In that context, an approachable Razr with premium trimmings—plus a standout colorway—targets the sweet spot where style meets price sensitivity. Carriers also benefit from broader memory tiers, which create room for upsell without changing the chassis.

What to Watch Next as Regulatory Leaks Hint at Launch

Regulatory appearances typically foreshadow retail announcements, so official details may not be far off.

Exact chipset branding

Battery capacity and charging speeds

Final camera specs

Software support commitments

Also watch for naming on the purple finish—if Motorola leans into Pantone branding again, expect that to feature prominently in launch materials.

For now, the light purple Razr 2026 looks like a savvy refresh: same pocketable charm, potentially faster internals, more generous memory options, and a camera setup that could finally give the entry Razr a genuine zoom advantage.