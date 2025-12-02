Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Makes Its First Leaked Appearance

A new render has given the most explicit indication of what we can expect in the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, suggesting a premium reboot for Motorola’s top-end line.

The image, leaked by Android Headlines, appears to reveal a redesigned back and two textured finishes — as if you might find bolted on the side of an aircraft — along with a camera setup that’s seemingly ready for some heavy telephoto lifting, all without offering any glimpses of the front of the device.

Grip and Intent: A New Look for Motorola’s Ultra

Two colourways are shown from the render: a deep graphite and an earthy bronze-green, both clearly textured. It’s a significant change from the smoother eco-leather style of the standard Edge 70, which could be an indicator that Motorola may emphasize grip and durability in its Ultra version. The batwing with a small Nashville-style button is unrelated to the finish and allows you to keep the back of your guitar looking clean.

In the upper left corner is a raised square camera island on top of the plate with three lenses and a flash inlaid in it. The physical arrangement suggests a main wide camera, an ultra-wide, and a periscope-style telephoto — in line with murmurs that the Ultra will focus on long-range zoom this time around. Power and volume buttons reside on the right rail, contrasting with an additional button on the left that calls attention to itself. With the industry trending toward on-device AI controls, we wouldn’t be shocked if those magic words summon Motorola’s ever-expanding bag of AI tricks.

The image shows the frame as metal, but the render does not specify a material. Also absent is any front face, making us wonder if Motorola plans to stick with a curved screen like on previous Ultra models or switch back to a flat one, a trend that has recently regained steam among Android flagships.

Leaked Specs Suggest Flagship Ambitions

Prior rumors based on prototype benchmarks suggest the Edge 70 Ultra might ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 rather than the “Elite” variant, along with up to 16GB of RAM. That would be a big performance leap past the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 that’s in the Edge 50 Ultra, and in line with the most recent high-end Android phones. If true, it would also follow the recent trend among phone makers to support weightier on-device AI tasks sans constant cloud calls.

The panel is said to be of the 1.5K-class OLED type, a resolution class expected to sit around 1220p when it comes to market. Most manufacturers opt for this type of 1.5K display due to the balance between sharpness, power efficiency, and heat management compared with full-fat 1440p displays. Expect nothing less than a 120Hz refresh rate, but without any front renders it is unclear what the curvature of the edges will be, whether there would be noticeable bezels, and where the punch holes would be.

The camera could be the headline feature. A periscope telephoto would see the Ultra on par with competition that affords 5x or more optical zoom, while computational photography — an area where Motorola has been consistently impressing — will do the heavy lifting for hybrid zoom and low light. The Ultra already offered some aggressive charging numbers, with 125W wired and fast wireless charging, so it will be interesting to see if Motorola tries to double down on speed or favors battery longevity this go-around.

Where It Sits in Motorola’s Strategy and Lineup

At the time of writing, the regular Edge 70 has just been released by Motorola into various global regions, but what hasn’t materialized in this cycle is an Ultra version following on from a void left by the skipped Edge 60 Ultra name.

An Edge 70 Ultra would finally provide the brand with a halo device to compete at that uppermost end, jumping its camera credentials and showing off whatever new AI features it wants under the “Moto” software package recently ushered in across various models.

The Ultra line is traditionally about headline hardware and practical design choices. A back with more texture, a dedicated side button, and a renewed emphasis on zoom would all seem to fit that playbook — particularly if they were accompanied by a better haptic engine, improved microphones for voice isolation, and the continued evolution of Motorola’s portrait mode and night modes.

What to Watch Next for the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra

Key unknowns remain. Is it a curved or flat screen, with how narrow bezels? The periscope does 5x optical or more, and how good is the stabilisation? Are charging speeds sticking to triple digits, and if so, are there thermal and battery trade-offs? And should that additional side key be AI-themed, what on-device tricks will it have at its disposal upon commercial release?

Android Headlines hosted the image that kicked off this round of leaks, but Motorola’s not commenting on any timing or specs. The Edge 70 Ultra appears to be Motorola’s way of resuming its flagship dreams, sooner rather than later judging by the company’s recent track record. Until that time comes, at least, this first look provides a pretty big clue: the next Ultra is trying to emphasize substance over flash, with a design and stack of hardware dedicated to everyday performance — and a camera that might finally bring Motorola back into serious long-zoom discussions.