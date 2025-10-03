Motorola Edge 70 Looks Insanely Slim In Leaked Promo

A leaked promo clip has offered up the most revealing look yet at the Motorola Edge 70 – and it’s hard to ignore that headline feature: the phone looks incredibly thin.

The video, posted by long-time leaker Evan Blass, hails a sub-6mm profile that will put Motorola’s upcoming Edge in elite company as one of the slimmest modern phones — and teases that this could debut first in China under the Moto X70 Air brand.

Leaked Video Indicates Sub-6mm Thin Profile

The short video focuses on the side view, accentuating a silhouette that looks as though it’s skimming the sub-6mm mark. For context, most of the latest flagships range from 7.8 to 8.5mm without the camera bump. If the Edge 70 does hit that claimed figure, it would give last year’s former thinness challenge-winning Vivo X5 Max (4.75mm) and Oppo R5 (4.85mm) a run for their already ultra-thin money, while being thinner than any mainstream device even in 2024 or beyond.

Blass also teases the Edge 70 becoming part of other rumored featherweights like the Galaxy S25 Edge and rumored iPhone 17 Air. Those comparisons are speculative, yet they indicate where Motorola is aiming — a design-first showcase still needing to prove it can strike the right balance between endurance, heat management, and durability.

Design Details and Colorways Teased in Video

The video teases water and dust resistance, though it doesn’t quite go so far as to confirm an IP rating. IP68 has been offered on some recent Edge models, so it would come as no surprise to see Motorola shoot for the same rating here. That said, fitting seals and gaskets into a sub-6mm form factor is no mean feat, so it’s an impressive claim in its own right.

Three finishes are featured in the video, as Motorola continues its partnership with Pantone. Anticipate options to match names such as Pantone Lily Pad, Pantone Gadget Gray, and Pantone Bronze Green. This color-centric strategy is already echoed in Motorola’s wider brand play in 2024, with more elegant hues and soft-touch finishes helping the Edge line stand out while avoiding gaudy gradients.

Camera clues and useful compromises hinted at

Up next we get a 50MP label, complete with optical image stabilization and a 120-degree field-of-view callout for the selfies. The framing is vague; it could be the primary sensor with OIS and a separate ultrawide at 120 degrees, or it might be a single unit capable of an ultrawide. Either way: OIS indicates Motorola is looking for more dependable low-light and shake reduction to wear along with that thin frame.

In the past, very thin phones have had difficulty finding ways to accommodate big sensors without creating a protruding camera bump. Look for Motorola to rely on advanced lens stacking and highly integrated packaging to keep the module clean. If Lenovo’s Edge 70 goes easy on the overhang, this will be twice as impressive a body size.

What Ultra-Thin Means for Battery and Cooling

Running sub-6mm raises inevitable questions about battery capacity and sustained performance, too. Previous-era style leaders such as the 2016 Moto Z, with an estimated 5.2mm (according to popular spec databases), and the Vivo X5 Max looked stunning but stuffed in smaller batteries and had less thermal headroom. The component landscape today is friendlier: higher-density cells, stacked boards, graphite or vapor chamber solutions can make up for some limitations — but physics remains physics.

Today’s midrange and high-end phones come with 4,500 to 5,000 mAh batteries to command all-day expectations. If Motorola goes with a really slim profile, it may use some sort of high‑whatever cell plus quick charging and mean software power management to make up for it. Thermal design will be critical, too, as a slim chassis means less mass to absorb and disperse heat when gaming and 5G surfing.

Launch Path and Market Position for Edge 70

Motorola has teased the thin Moto X70 Air for release in China, as it may turn out to be known globally as the Edge 70. Its international release date has not yet been announced. Within Motorola’s range, the Edge 70 would probably sit at the top end of its premium-mid tier, below full “Ultra” flagships and heavily focused on design, Pantone-backed colors, and an in-hand feel that deserves to stand out in a crowd.

It is a smart bet. As the market homes in on AI tricks and camera prestige, a genuinely thin, lightweight phone backs up those punches as something you can tangibly feel right away. If Motorola matches that silhouette with reasonable battery life, competent cameras, and a clean software guarantee, then the Edge 70 may wind up as one of those rare style-first phones that doesn’t demand significant sacrifices in other places.

For now, a leaked video has already set the tone: sleek, minimal, and impossibly slim. The complete story will be revealed in the official specs, but Motorola’s design aspirations are already speaking volumes.