Motional Robotaxis Join Uber In Las Vegas

Uber riders in Las Vegas can now be matched with Motional’s self-driving Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis, a milestone that arrives two years after the autonomous-vehicle company hit pause and rebuilt its tech stack and business. The early rollout covers select pickup and drop-off zones on and near the Strip and runs with a vehicle safety monitor onboard while the service scales.

Where and how to ride Motional robotaxis in Las Vegas

Motional vehicles are available for rides to and from five high-traffic areas:

The rideshare zone at Resorts World on the Strip

The rideshare zone at Encore on the Strip

The Westgate next to the convention center

The Town Square shopping district near the airport

Curbside locations in Downtown Las Vegas

Uber says coverage will expand as performance and regulatory approvals allow.

Riders can’t explicitly request a robotaxi. Instead, enabling autonomous vehicle pickup in the Uber app increases the odds of being matched with a Motional car. Fares, ETAs, and the in-app experience resemble a standard UberX trip, but with the added prompt that a self-driving vehicle may arrive with a safety operator in the front seat for now.

Both companies are targeting a fully driverless service in the city later this year, subject to safety validation and oversight from Nevada regulators.

Why This Marks A Turnaround For Motional

The launch is a comeback moment for Motional, formed as a joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv. Two years ago, the program faced a cash crunch as Aptiv pulled back, prompting Hyundai to commit roughly $1 billion in new funding. Motional then restructured, reducing its workforce by about 40% and pausing commercial pilots to focus on core autonomy capabilities.

That reset included a pivot toward a more AI-heavy approach, leaning on modern neural networks for perception, prediction, and planning. Executives have framed the move as trading short-term momentum for a path to global scale and lower-cost operations. Internal employee service in Las Vegas and demos during the major tech show circuit signaled steady progress; the Uber integration is the first public proof point since the reboot.

The choice of the Ioniq 5 as the platform underscores Hyundai’s broader bet that factory-integrated AV-ready EVs will simplify fleet operations compared to bespoke retrofits.

Uber’s growing autonomous vehicle strategy in Las Vegas

Uber has been stitching together a global robotaxi network by partnering rather than building its own hardware. Over the past two years, the company has signed deals with more than two dozen autonomy providers, treating the app as a demand layer that can route trips to human drivers or self-driving fleets based on availability and cost.

In Las Vegas, Uber plans to add Zoox robotaxis later this year, positioning the city as a showcase for multi-vendor autonomy. Abroad, Uber also announced plans to bring self-driving Nissan Leaf EVs to its Tokyo network via U.K. startup Wayve. The strategy spreads technical and regulatory risk across partners while giving Uber riders a consistent interface.

Why Las Vegas Is A Robotaxi Proving Ground

Las Vegas offers a favorable mix for AV deployments: wide arterials, relatively predictable weather, and dense hubs with designated rideshare zones at major resorts. The city’s visitor volume—more than 40 million annually, according to the local tourism authority—creates steady demand at peak times and well-defined pickup points that suit geofenced operations.

Nevada has been an early adopter of AV policy, with the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles establishing testing frameworks years ago. Most pilot services begin with a human safety operator, then graduate to SAE Level 4 operations—driverless within a mapped and validated service area—after data and safety cases are vetted. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s standing order for AV incident reporting adds another layer of federal transparency.

For Motional, the combination of controlled pickup zones and high ride volumes increases the chances of smooth operations while generating the real-world data needed to refine perception and decision-making systems.

Metrics that will matter next for driverless service rollout

The transition from supervised to driverless service will hinge on a few measurable signals:

Consistent on-time arrivals

Low intervention rates by safety operators

Favorable rider ratings

Uneventful operation during peak congestion and special events

Pricing that achieves cost parity or a discount versus human-driven rides, a key to scaling fleet utilization

Regulatory confidence is another gating factor. Local and state agencies will review safety performance as Motional expands beyond the initial five zones. Successful, incident-free operation during major conventions and sporting events would be a strong indicator that the system can generalize beyond controlled corridors.

If Motional and Uber hit their driverless target on schedule, Las Vegas could become one of the first U.S. cities where riders routinely hail multiple brands of robotaxis from a single app—an early look at how autonomy integrates into mainstream mobility rather than running as a standalone curiosity.