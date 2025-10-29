Monster AC221 open-ear earbuds discounted to $31.99

Monster’s AC221 open-ear earbuds are available with a steep discount, plummeting to roughly $31.99 from an MSRP of $102.99 — that’s a price cut of $71 and 69% off.

And for anyone who’s intrigued by the increasingly popular open-ear concept but not quite ready to spend hundreds of dollars with a premium brand, this is the type of sub-$40 temptation that turns a trial run into an easy yes.

Why open-ear earbuds are trending with everyday listeners

Open-ear models either rest on or clip around the ear rather than sealing the ear canal, allowing you to hear your audio and your environment simultaneously. And that situational awareness can be particularly helpful for runners and cyclists on city streets, parents who want to hear when kids are up at home, or office workers who need to snatch their name out of the air as it’s being called across the room. Hearing experts also say that by staying clear of deep in-ear pressure, this can lessen fatigue for those who abhor the plugged-up sensation of traditional buds.

Global wearable shipments are still dominated by “hearables,” according to market researchers at IDC, who say fitness-focused and safety-conscious models continue to join this category. The arrival of premium open-ear models such as those from Bose and Shokz has helped to legitimize the category — and budget-friendly entries like Monster’s AC221 are making it mainstream.

What this Monster AC221 pair presents for budget listeners

The AC221 has an extremely light clip that hugs the outer ear, and at just about four grams per bud, the hardware should all but vanish after a few minutes of use. Monster has maintained that the 13mm drivers are “tuned with a more open, natural presentation for podcasts, audiobooks and solid sets of music,” rather than beaten-you-over-the-head bass. aptX is supported, as are standard Bluetooth codecs that can assist compatible Android devices in squeezing out a bit more detail with lower latency.

It connects over Bluetooth 5.4, an even newer version of the spec developed for more-stable and less-thirsty operation. Call quality is described as “clear,” and onboard noise reduction helps to keep your voice intelligible against street noise or a bustling office. Real-world performance always varies by environment, but for the short-distance calls and voice assistants you would use these with, this feature set offers more than enough at this price level.

Battery life and durability for workouts and daily use

Battery life is rated at up to eight hours per charge, with a total of up to 30 hours when you factor in the case. That’s basically a week of regular use for commuters and hybrid workers, no searching for a cable required. The buds have an IPX6 water resistance rating, so they can take on heavy sweat and strong water jets (no submersion). In real terms, they’re gym-ready and acceptable for a drizzly run.

How this deal compares to premium open-ear rivals

Open-ear options such as Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds and Shokz OpenFit carry relatively high price tags, often ranging between $179 and $299. Even midrange entries from brands like Soundcore typically stand around $99 to $129. At about $31.99, the AC221 beats them all by a long shot. You won’t receive those luxury materials or add-ons like spatial audio, but you’ll get the same open-ear experience at its core, along with modern Bluetooth pairing, sturdy battery life and water resistance for a fraction of the cost.

Compatibility and caveats for iPhone and Android users

If you’re an iPhone user, you’ll probably end up with AAC by default rather than aptX, and that’s still perfectly fine for most casual listening and calls. Like with all open-ear products, there will be some sound leakage at high volumes and you might find that the bass is a touch lighter than in-ear designs that make a proper seal inside your ear. Wind also has the potential to play a role in clarity on outdoor runs or bike rides. None of these should necessarily make or break the category for you, but they’re worth noting so that you can pick your poison carefully.

Who should jump on this budget open-ear earbuds deal

These buds are a solution for runners, cyclists and walkers who want to hear their music without compromising awareness of the street; for open-plan office workers who need to catch when they’re being called; and generally for all folks who hate feeling like there is someone pushing into their ear canals. They’re also a good backup or travel option: The case is pocketable, battery life is solid and the price is low enough that you won’t flip out if they take a spelunking trip in your gym bag or get appropriated by a teenager.

Inventory and pricing may move fast when a discount is this steep. If you are curious about open-ear audio, this is a no-brainer way to test the format without going crazy on budget.