Mogul Tracks $1.5B in Music Royalties, Raises $5M

Mogul, a young music-fintech platform founded by former SoundCloud leaders Jeff Ponchick and Joey Mason, says it has surfaced $1.5 billion in previously unclaimed or misdirected royalties for artists and rights holders and has raised $5 million to scale its data-first approach. The round was led by Yamaha Music Innovations Fund with participation from Urban Innovation Fund, Mindset Ventures, and Fairway Capital Partners, alongside existing backers Amplify LA and Wonder Ventures.

Inside Mogul’s Data-First Approach to Royalty Recovery

Mogul’s pitch is straightforward: clean up the metadata that powers royalty accounting, then automate the fixes across collection societies, labels, distributors, and platforms. The company’s investor Yamaha Music Innovations Fund points to Mogul’s “data layer” as its key edge—normalizing and reconciling creator data across fragmented systems, not just throwing alerts at artists.

In practice, Mogul connects services and collection points, flags gaps, and in many cases submits corrections on an artist’s behalf. One common example involves SoundExchange, which collects digital performance royalties from outlets such as SiriusXM and webcasters. If an artist has tracks distributed via DistroKid to Spotify and Apple Music but those recordings aren’t properly associated with a SoundExchange account, Mogul spots the mismatch, requests missing details, and bulk-registers the repertoire to capture future payouts.

The platform has evolved from a recommendation engine into an action-oriented toolkit with bulk registrations, cross-platform corrections, and a catalog valuation feature that estimates recording and publishing value by track and revenue source. Mogul says users have seen an average 20% lift in royalty income after cleanup—an outcome that aligns with longstanding industry complaints that poor metadata leaves money on the table.

Funding and Product Strategy for Mogul’s Growth

The new capital brings Mogul’s total funding to more than $6.3 million. With a six-person staff, the company plans targeted hiring in data engineering and rights operations to deepen integrations with distributors, performing rights organizations, and neighboring-rights agencies. Mogul also retired its free tier, arguing that serious automation—submissions, verifications, and audits—requires sustained support that freemium users rarely need or benefit from early in their careers.

The business model is calibrated around measurable ROI: if the platform can find and unlock missed royalties, a subscription or service fee becomes an operational expense justified by new revenue. That value proposition also underpins its catalog valuation tool, which can inform financing, advances, or potential catalog sales by clarifying the earnings mix across DSPs and rights types.

The Complex Royalty Maze Mogul Is Targeting to Fix

Royalty accounting spans multiple layers: performance royalties (typically via ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and international counterparts), mechanical royalties (in the U.S. administered by The MLC for streaming), and digital performance royalties for recordings (via SoundExchange). Each layer depends on accurate identifiers—ISRCs for recordings, ISWCs/IPIs for compositions—and consistent credits. When any of that data is missing or mismatched, payments stall or flow to the wrong parties.

The problem is large and growing. According to the IFPI’s latest Global Music Report, recorded music revenues topped $28 billion worldwide, with streaming responsible for roughly two-thirds of the total—billions of micro-transactions that magnify metadata errors at scale. Industry groups including CISAC and IFPI have repeatedly flagged data gaps as a persistent cause of leakage. U.S. organizations are consolidating, too: in 2024, AllTrack launched a unit to streamline performance and mechanical collections for creators from a single hub.

Mogul isn’t alone. Emerging tools like Notes.fm and Claimity also chase missing income and credits, while established players and publishers continue to audit and reconcile rights internally. Mogul’s differentiator is its promise to not just diagnose but submit fixes programmatically across multiple endpoints.

AI Music Raises New Questions for Royalty Tracking

The rapid rise of AI-assisted creation adds complexity. Many performing rights organizations allow registration of works that involve AI tools, but fully AI-generated tracks face uncertain policies across platforms and societies. Mogul’s investors note the looming challenges: sheer volume, ambiguous ownership, and thornier attribution disputes. The industry is experimenting with provenance signals and standards (such as C2PA and DDEX metadata profiles), but enforcement frameworks remain a work in progress.

Mogul’s stance is pragmatic—prepare to track any file that can be registered, and let policy catch up. If the company can reliably tie creators, works, and recordings through standardized identifiers, it should be positioned to reconcile royalties regardless of the composition method.

Key signals will include deeper integrations with PROs, The MLC, and SoundExchange; partnerships with distributors and labels to pre-validate credits at release; and enterprise offerings for publishers and management firms. Adoption by mid-tier and catalog-rich artists will test whether Mogul’s average 20% uplift holds at scale.

If its $1.5 billion “found money” claim keeps climbing, Mogul could become a default layer in the modern rights stack—less a dashboard and more an automated switchboard ensuring that every stream, spin, and sync lands in the right account.