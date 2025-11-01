Mint Mobile slashes 12-month plan to $10.50 per month

A quietly launched promo code is pushing Mint Mobile’s annual plans to one of the lowest effective monthly rates in the US. New customers can take 30% off the carrier’s 12-month fixed-data plans with the code YEAROFMINT, dropping the 5GB tier from a listed $15 to an effective $10.50 per month when prepaid for the year. The offer applies only to Mint’s fixed-data options, not its Unlimited tier, and it is available for a limited time to first-time customers only. If you’ve been waiting to lock down a cheap 5G plan, this is the kind of below-the-radar deal that actually moves the math.

How to claim the $10.50 rate

Choose a 12-month term on a fixed-data plan.

Confirm your preferred data allotment.

Enter YEAROFMINT at checkout to apply the 30% discount.

Pay the full 12 months upfront; taxes and regulatory recovery fees vary by location.

Activate and port instantly via eSIM on most modern phones, or use a mailed SIM kit if needed.

For the lowest entry price, the 5GB plan drops to an effective $10.50 per month, so you pay $126 for the year after the 30% discount. That $10.50 figure is an average over 12 months for easy comparison; your bill will be a single charge.

What you get on the network

Mint Mobile is an MVNO on T-Mobile’s network, providing access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 4G LTE and 5G coverage. T-Mobile has rated at or near the top of independent testing organizations such as Ookla and Opensignal for 5G availability and median speeds in recent reports. This is an essential benefit for MVNO users who depend on their host network for coverage and capacity.

Plans include unlimited talk and text, Wi‑Fi calling and texting, and mobile hotspot usage that draws from your high-speed data.

As with all MVNOs, data is prioritized lower during network congestion compared to the host’s postpaid customers, and speeds drop after you’ve used your high-speed allotment until your next cycle or data add-on.

Single-line unlimited plans from major postpaid carriers are commonly between $60 and $90 monthly before taxes. Even mid-tier prepaid plans from big brands often run between $30 and $40. In that context, a credible 5G plan for a total annual price of $126 is a distinct outlier in value—a clear-cut option if you regularly consume small amounts of data.

Several other low-cost players have attractive deals—Visible’s Verizon-based unlimited single-line pricing, US Mobile’s customizable buckets, or other value opportunities from Boost or Cricket. The differentiator is the annual prepay model: by committing for 12 months, Mint is able to price below month-to-month rivals without trimming core features most people expect.

It’s a logical move for light to moderate users who are regularly below a fixed data cap, primarily live or work in T-Mobile strongholds, and don’t mind paying upfront to optimize savings. If you travel frequently, need a hotspot you can rely on daily, or regularly inhale data, a higher data tier or a plan with a clear cap elsewhere might be a better fit.

Coverage remains the most essential factor. Be sure to thoroughly verify T-Mobile’s service in your most frequented places before you commit for a year. Consumer reviews, carrier maps, and third-party tests such as RootMetrics can help you navigate real-world scenarios.

Key caveats before you buy

The 30% discount is reserved for new activations on 12-month fixed-data plans only and does not apply to the Unlimited tier.

The upfront payment is non-refundable in most cases after service activation, except where required by law; promotional terms can change without notice.

Bring-your-own-device is supported by most phones, but confirm band support and eSIM compatibility for your device before purchase.

Bottom line

Mint Mobile is offering a reasonably competent 5G plan for $10.50 a month if you prepay using YEAROFMINT to claim a 30% discount on an annual fixed-data plan. For price-conscious customers living in or near T-Mobile coverage strongholds, it’s one of the most competitive wireless choices available today.