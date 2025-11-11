Microsoft Rewards Points for Using Edge instead of Chrome

Microsoft is experimenting with a new way of retaining users on its browser: a page that prompts users during attempts to download other browsers like Chrome and Firefox. Microsoft to begin promoting Chromium Edge on upgrade, per MSPoweruser.

The offer shows up as a targeted prompt in Bing results accessed from Edge and provides a tiny stash of points for remaining loyal to Microsoft’s browser.

What Microsoft is offering with the Edge rewards bonus

In recent weeks, however, some who are using Edge and query Bing with Chrome-related search terms are seeing a banner that promises 1,300 Microsoft Rewards points if they stick with Edge.

Those points can be cashed in for popular gift cards, Xbox and Microsoft Store credits, or donated to nonprofit organizations via the Microsoft Rewards portal. First spotted by Windows Latest, the offer seems to be of limited availability, with it not showing up for all users.

In other instances, users are seeing a gentler nudge that plays up the advantages of Edge’s built-in VPN with Edge Secure Network, AI-based assistance with Copilot, and the opportunity to earn rewards without a points bonus. That cocktail of prompts indicates Microsoft is A/B testing engagement prompts that front-load value versus features.

How the in-Edge Bing rewards prompt actually works

The bonus pops up in Edge when you search Bing for things like “download Chrome.” A banner at the top of the results encourages you to continue with Edge and secure those points. Per Windows Latest, identical searches conducted in other browsers — such as Opera or Brave — don’t prompt the offer, making it clear that this is just an Edge (in-browser and app store) play to keep your eyeballs parked in Edge, not some kind of broad promotion.

Microsoft also leans on a familiar message: Edge uses the same Chromium core as Chrome, which helps reassure users about compatibility even as Microsoft pitches its extra privacy and security controls. It’s another reminder that the switching calculus today has less to do with web standards, and more about ecosystem perks and defaults.

Why Edge still needs a kick to compete with Chrome

Even with good traction, Edge remains well behind Chrome on the desktop. StatCounter’s worldwide share numbers consistently show Chrome north of 60% and Edge in the low double digits, leaving Microsoft to battle against inertia as most Windows users fill out new PCs by first downloading Chrome.

Microsoft has attempted a variety of methods to try to kick that habit — from making Edge the default in Windows to nudges and import tools within the product. The rewards points you get for making the switch lend a monetary spin to those nudges, making the decision of which browser to use a micro-strategy rather than purely habitual.

What the Microsoft Rewards points are actually worth

For perspective, a dollar is generally how 1,000 to 1,500 Microsoft Rewards points convert to gift cards of all types (depending on the value and the region). In other words, 1,300 points is a modest bonus — often amounting to close to $1 — but it can complement the program’s daily Bing search goals, quizzes, and shopping rebates.

For those who are already committed to Rewards, bonuses like this get you closer to the next popular redemption (say an Amazon card, Xbox card, Spotify card, or donating to charities). For the average user, the psychological effect might be more important than the raw number: a real reason to put off that Chrome install and play with Edge’s feature set just a tad longer.

The Competitive and Regulatory Environment

Browser makers have always fought hard for the defense of their defaults. Google nags users to make Chrome the default throughout its platforms; Apple pushes Safari on its devices. Microsoft takes a similar approach, though it has come under criticism at times for being too aggressive with pop-ups and banners.

Regulators have focused on default settings and choice screens, especially in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Though Microsoft has made adjustments in some areas to be in compliance with the new rules, retention campaigns like this one — delivered inside a Microsoft product and presented as something that is good for consumers — illustrate how platform owners are likely to keep pushing at where those lines are drawn.

Should you take the deal and try Microsoft Edge?

If the banner pops up in Edge, then why not go ahead and take those points and try out the browser on its actual merits. Edge’s close ties with Windows, built-in tracking protections, vertical tabs, collections for browsing, and read-aloud features are genuinely good; many websites now work pretty much the same across Chromium-based browsers.

Still, the offer is modest. Power users who depend on Chrome’s extensions, profiles, and cross-device sync might not be converted for a one-time bonus. For everyone else, the promotion is a reminder that browser wars are becoming increasingly waged on convenience and freebies — and that even one meager dollar of rewards can make you think twice before clicking the download button.

Bottom line: it’s a small but shrewd points play, one that shows Microsoft is willing to put its money where your browser loyalty is for the time being as Chrome rules the pack and sets a baseline of expectations.