Microsoft Office 2024 Home and Business: $80 Off

A significant price cut has hit Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business, with the one-time license dropping to just $169.97, down from its $249.99 MSRP — that’s an $80 discount.

The deal applies to both Mac and PC owners, though it includes only the core apps that most people use: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Why This Deal Matters: Subscription Fatigue and Cost

Subscription fatigue is real. Microsoft announced more than 80 million consumer Microsoft 365 subscribers in its most recent earnings, further emphasizing how many customers are already paying annually for the same core features. A perpetual license offers cost certainty — and for many people and small businesses, the math works in favor of buying once and owning.

At $169.97 a pop, it’s less than the equivalent of two to three years’ worth of Microsoft 365 Personal at list price. Stretch that horizon out to five years and you will be saving typically hundreds of pounds while maintaining full offline access and native desktop performance — two practical benefits still relevant in your day-to-day workflows.

What You Get With Office 2024 Home & Business License

This version is a one-time purchase for one device, with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook included. It matches Microsoft’s Fluent Design makeover for a cleaner (and arguably more consistent) interface, and under-the-hood performance enhancements — particularly in Excel when working with big workbooks and complicated formulas.

PowerPoint includes improved recording tools that allow you to record narration along with video of yourself and your slides. Outlook still appears to be tightening up calendar and mailbox management, while cross-platform parity ensures there are fewer feature holes between Mac and Windows users. Modern .docx, .xlsx, and .pptx formats work well.

Real-time co-authoring is enabled when your files are stored in OneDrive or SharePoint, but the suite remains fully functional offline, which is very important for travel, field work, and compliance-sensitive activities. Microsoft usually offers mainstream updates for several years of a perpetual release, including security and reliability fixes.

How Office 2024 Compares to Microsoft 365 Subscriptions

Microsoft 365 packs in bonuses including 1TB OneDrive storage, regular feature drops, and optional add-ons such as security and Copilot (sold separately). The 2024 perpetual license is centered around the flagship desktop apps. If you don’t require bundled cloud storage or a steady stream of new features, however, the one-time model is often the savvier purchase.

Think about total cost: At a standard $69.99/year for Microsoft 365 Personal, five years comes out to around $350. That’s about half off the same period, meaning you could save 50% or more. For families with more than one user, who may be running multiple devices, Microsoft 365 Family might still be the best option, which extends benefits to up to six people.

Who Should Consider Office 2024 Home & Business Instead

Those who gravitate toward a durable offline solution with predictable costs are ideal candidates, too: solo professionals like freelancers or small-business owners. If you’re a student looking for one laptop to serve as your everything and don’t already have Microsoft 365, there’s also tremendous value here.

If your workflow relies on shared cloud storage and multi-user device coverage or depends on the latest collaboration features updated in preview, Microsoft 365 still makes sense. For everyone else, there’s 2024 Home & Business, which provides all the basics once and charges no more.

What to Check Before Buying Office 2024 Home & Business

Make sure that you are purchasing a genuine, one-device perpetual license, and check Mac or PC compatibility against Microsoft’s system requirements.

Make sure the seller includes clear activation instructions, customer support, and a tolerable refund period. Microsoft and industry watchers such as Gartner and IDC have never shied away from pointing out that Office continues to dominate in business environments, but the game is buying legitimate software from approved vendors.

Bottom line: An actual $80 off Office 2024 Home & Business is a good chunk of change on already useful software. If you like to own your tools free and clear, and are looking for good, stable modern editions of the Office apps — not to mention continuity that will last a few years — deals such as this don’t come around all the time; it’s worth acting now rather than later.