Microsoft Lens Retires; Users Shift to Five Scan Apps

Microsoft has confirmed it is retiring the standalone Lens app on iOS and Android, pushing mobile document capture back into its broader ecosystem. If you relied on Lens to digitize receipts, whiteboards, or multi-page paperwork, you don’t need to lose scanning momentum—there are strong alternatives you can install right now.

App store data shows that mobile scanning is a mainstream habit, with leading apps amassing tens of millions of installs. The best replacements not only capture clean PDFs, they also perform fast OCR, organize files automatically, and sync reliably across devices. Here are five options that match or surpass Lens on key features.

What Changed and Why the Microsoft Lens Shift Matters

Lens began as a nimble way to auto-detect edges, correct perspective, and export searchable PDFs. Microsoft is now centralizing those capabilities inside OneDrive and other services. That consolidation means fewer standalone apps to manage—but it also nudges you to consider how and where your scans are stored, whether OCR runs on-device or in the cloud, and how easily scans drop into your daily workflow.

OneDrive’s Built-In Scanner Replaces Many Lens Tasks

If you want the closest spiritual successor to Lens, start with OneDrive’s built-in scanner. Open the OneDrive app, tap the camera icon, and choose document, photo, whiteboard, or business card. You’ll get automatic edge detection, multi-page capture, and instant cloud backup, so your scans are safely stored and searchable across devices.

For Microsoft 365 business users, scanned PDFs can become text-searchable, and files slot straight into existing SharePoint or Teams workflows. It’s not as editing-heavy as Lens was, but for most day-to-day scans, the speed and reliability are strong.

Apple Notes Scanner on iPhone for Fast On-Device Scans

On iPhone, the Notes app hides a remarkably capable scanner. From a note, tap the camera, then Scan Documents. Notes auto-crops, flattens perspective, and supports multi-page PDFs. With Live Text, you can copy text from a scan instantly and paste it into Messages, Mail, or a spreadsheet—processing runs on-device on supported hardware, which is useful for privacy-conscious users.

Notes is free, fast, and integrated with iCloud. Power users can pair scans with Smart Folders and tags to keep everything organized without extra apps.

Google Drive Scanner Offers Simple, Cross-Platform Capture

Google Drive’s scanner is a low-friction choice on both Android and iOS. Tap the plus button and select Scan to capture single or multi-page documents with auto-crop, color cleanup, and quick rename. Drive instantly syncs scans to the cloud, making them easy to share or add to shared drives.

Given Drive’s massive install base on Google Play, the scanner benefits from familiar storage and permission controls. If your office already lives in Drive, this is the path of least resistance.

Adobe Scan for Heavy OCR, Cleanup, and Secure PDFs

Adobe Scan is purpose-built for high-quality capture and text extraction. It auto-detects edges, removes shadows, and flattens folds with impressive consistency. Using Adobe’s Sensei AI, it converts scans into searchable PDFs and, with Acrobat, lets you edit text, combine files, compress, and password-protect documents.

It’s one of the most popular options on Android with 100M+ installs noted on Google Play. If you frequently scan contracts, multi-page reports, or forms that need signatures and markup, Adobe’s toolchain is tough to beat.

Genius Scan: Privacy-First Scanning with Pro Features

Genius Scan focuses on speed, privacy, and robust organization. Smart Page Detection, perspective correction, and batch scanning make quick work of receipts or classroom handouts. The developer says scans are processed locally by default; you choose when and where to export—Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, WebDAV, or an optional cloud operated by the vendor.

Tagging, powerful search, and automatic file naming rules help maintain order. For teams that handle sensitive documents or want offline-first control, Genius Scan is a strong pick.

How to Choose the Right Mobile Document Scanner Now

Match the app to your workflow: If you already store files in OneDrive or Drive, start there for frictionless sync. If you need top-tier OCR, layout cleanup, and document security, Adobe Scan plus Acrobat is built for heavy lifting. If privacy and local control matter most, Genius Scan and Apple Notes keep processing on your device.

Before you commit, test three real tasks—scan a crumpled receipt, a multi-page contract, and a whiteboard photo. Compare edge detection accuracy, OCR fidelity on small fonts, and the number of taps it takes to name, tag, and share a finished PDF. The best app is the one that turns those steps into muscle memory.

Lens may be bowing out, but modern mobile scanners are more capable than ever. With these five alternatives, you can keep your document pipeline fast, searchable, and secure—without breaking stride.